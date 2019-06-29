Benin Management Stake in Exxon Mobil (XOM) Lifted by $1.83 Million as Market Value Rose; Capital Fund Management Sa Decreased Micron Technology (Put) (MU) Stake by $9.61 Million as Valuation Declined

Benin Management Corp increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 35.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benin Management Corp bought 22,864 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 87,589 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.08 million, up from 64,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benin Management Corp who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $324.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $76.63. About 14.78 million shares traded or 35.25% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 25/05/2018 – EXXON FINALIZES EVACUATION PLANS FOR LENA PLATFORM IN GULF; 08/05/2018 – QP’S CEO SAYS WILL MAKE DECISION ON FOREIGN PARTNERS FOR EXPANSION OF NORTH FIELD LNG PROJECT BY YEAR END; 27/04/2018 – Refining margins dent Exxon, Chevron 1st-qtr results; 18/04/2018 – China to impose auti-dumping measures on synthetic rubber imported from U.S., EU, Singapore; 08/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $85; 12/04/2018 – SANTOS LTD – ADVISED BY EXXONMOBIL THAT PRODUCTION OF LNG HAS SAFELY RESUMED FOLLOWING TEMPORARY SHUTDOWN OF OPS AFTER SEVERE EARTHQUAKE IN REGION; 20/04/2018 – Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Declares April Cash Distribution; 12/04/2018 – Oil Search, Santos say PNG LNG project resumes production after quake; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL SAYS 4 TO 5 FURTHER WELLS PLANNED FOR 2018 – 2020 IN PAPUA NEW GUINEA; 30/03/2018 – New York Post: Judge dismisses Exxon lawsuit against climate change probe

Capital Fund Management Sa decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (Put) (MU) by 19.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Fund Management Sa sold 309,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.85% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.25 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.80 million, down from 1.56 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Fund Management Sa who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $38.59. About 61.40 million shares traded or 128.21% up from the average. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 27.53% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.96% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 12/03/2018 – Cramer: Micron’s strength means Intel is a buy; 11/05/2018 – HOSOKAWA MICRON 6277.T 6-MTH GROUP NET PROFIT 1.93 BLN YEN (+18.1 %), 2017/18 FORECAST PROFIT 3.60 BLN YEN (+0.8 %); 21/05/2018 – Micron Hosts Analyst and Investor Event and Updates Guidance for Fiscal Third Quarter; 19/04/2018 – 3D Non-Volatile Memory Patent Landscape Analysis 2018 Featuring SanDisk/Western Digital, Micron Technology, SK Hynix, Toshiba, Samsung & Macronix International – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 22/03/2018 – Micron Technology 2Q Adj EPS $2.82; 15/05/2018 – MICRON SOLUTIONS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.06; 23/03/2018 – GLOBAL MARKETS-Trade war fears roil equity markets while yen, bonds gain; 12/03/2018 – Micron Appoints Raj Talluri as Senior Vice President and General Manager of Mobile Business Unit; 11/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Micron Technology To ‘BB+’; Outlook Stable; 23/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $48; RATING MARKET-PERFORM

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold MU shares while 237 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 807.22 million shares or 2.34% less from 826.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Millennium Management Limited Co stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Zwj Counsel reported 423,964 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 200,983 shares. Deutsche Bankshares Ag has invested 0.11% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Malaga Cove Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 23,673 shares. Strategic Wealth Advisors Gp Limited Company, a California-based fund reported 19,112 shares. South Dakota-based Dorsey And Whitney Trust Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.03% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Hbk LP holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 285,600 shares. Adell Harriman Carpenter has invested 0% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Loomis Sayles Limited Partnership has 0% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 558 shares. 1832 Asset Mngmt Lp has 0% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 6,625 shares. Wetherby Asset Mngmt has invested 0.1% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Gofen And Glossberg Ltd Il stated it has 0.01% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). 120,547 are owned by Martingale Asset Mgmt Lp. Laurion Cap Management Lp holds 0.1% or 182,651 shares in its portfolio.

Capital Fund Management Sa, which manages about $3.92 billion and $11.30 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dish Network Corp (Put) (NASDAQ:DISH) by 16,400 shares to 40,300 shares, valued at $1.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) by 32,174 shares in the quarter, for a total of 49,774 shares, and has risen its stake in General Motors Co (Put) (NYSE:GM).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Svcs Limited Company holds 77,187 shares. Chickasaw Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 54,843 shares stake. Farmers National Bank & Trust reported 4.2% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Bainco Invsts holds 1.06% or 80,950 shares. Miracle Mile Ltd Liability holds 14,905 shares. 3,580 are owned by Saratoga Rech & Mngmt. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors holds 0% or 73 shares. Asset Mngmt Of Georgia Ga Adv owns 13,584 shares or 0.77% of their US portfolio. Advisory Incorporated owns 188,982 shares. Scotia Cap Inc holds 0.19% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) or 182,471 shares. Pitcairn Com has invested 0.23% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Moon Cap Mgmt accumulated 11,494 shares. Ironwood Inv Management invested in 11,419 shares or 0.75% of the stock. North Point Managers Corporation Oh has 1.73% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). The Washington-based Fisher Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.55% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).