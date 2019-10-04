Benin Management Position in Koninklijke Philips N V (PHG) Has Lifted by $860,000; Davidson Investment Advisors Lifted Its Holding in Mosaic Co (MOS) by $2.49 Million as Shares Declined

Benin Management Corp increased its stake in Koninklijke Philips N V (PHG) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benin Management Corp bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.51% . The institutional investor held 60,000 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.62M, up from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benin Management Corp who had been investing in Koninklijke Philips N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $45.1. About 239,013 shares traded. Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE:PHG) has risen 6.85% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.85% the S&P500. Some Historical PHG News: 05/04/2018 – KONINKLIJKE AHOLD DELHAIZE NV AD.AS – JAN HOMMEN HAS BEEN APPOINTED CHAIRMAN OF THE SUPERVISORY BOARD EFFECTIVE FROM APRIL 11, 2018; 18/05/2018 – TPV TECHNOLOGY LTD 0903.HK – AMENDS TRADEMARK LICENSING AGREEMENTS WITH PHILIPS; 17/04/2018 – FDA: Philips Medical Systems (Cleveland) Inc- Ingenuity Core – Model no. 728321, Computed Tomography X-Ray system Product Usage; 25/04/2018 – Philips Avent uGrow App Gives Parents Peace-of-Mind with Immediate Video Access to Healthcare Providers; 06/03/2018 – Ahold Delhaize share buyback update; 23/04/2018 – Koninklijke Philips 1Q Net Income from Continuing Op EUR94M; 02/05/2018 – Philips Lighting Non-Deal Roadshow Set By ABN AMRO for May. 8; 12/03/2018 – Philips celebrates World Sleep Day early with the release of its annual global sleep survey results, overnight concert experience; 26/04/2018 – Philips Lighting: in the dark; 14/05/2018 – PHILIPS LIGHTING DEAL DETAILS NOT DISCLOSED

Davidson Investment Advisors increased its stake in Mosaic Co (MOS) by 34.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davidson Investment Advisors bought 99,486 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.40% . The institutional investor held 387,023 shares of the agricultural chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.69 million, up from 287,537 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors who had been investing in Mosaic Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.90% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $19.35. About 1.65 million shares traded. The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) has declined 15.16% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.16% the S&P500. Some Historical MOS News: 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO – SEES FULL YEAR 2018 SALES VOLUMES FOR POTASH 8.2 MILLIONS OF TONNES – 9.0 MILLIONS OF TONNES; 10/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO – JAMES POPOWICH RETIRED AS A DIRECTOR, AND OSCAR BERNARDES WAS NEWLY ELECTED TO BOARD; 10/05/2018 – Mosaic Names Clint Freeland Senior Vice President And Chief Financial Officer; 10/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO – GREGORY EBEL SUCCEEDS ROBERT LUMPKINS AS CHAIRMAN; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC EXPECTS PRICES WILL STAY FIRM LATER IN 2018; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC: RESTRUCTURING PACE IN CHINA PHOSPHATE TO CONTINUE; 10/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO MOS.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $32 FROM $30; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC SAYS NEW INDUSTRY SUPPLY CONTINUES TO BE DELAYED; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC: PHOSPHATE DEMAND GROWTH STRONG AS CHINA EXPORTS DROP; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO SEES FY 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES $900 MLN – $1,100 MLN

Benin Management Corp, which manages about $278.88M and $233.57 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 15,800 shares to 13,995 shares, valued at $1.17M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 14,040 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 57,345 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 61 investors sold MOS shares while 141 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 273.40 million shares or 0.83% less from 275.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Envestnet Asset Management Inc accumulated 0% or 110,651 shares. Panagora Asset Management reported 49,660 shares. 28,469 were accumulated by Systematic Mgmt L P. Brown Brothers Harriman And Co holds 0% or 87 shares. Art Lc holds 0.18% or 124,100 shares. Becker Cap Mgmt accumulated 1.18M shares. Georgia-based Advisory Networks Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.01% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Pictet Asset Mgmt Limited invested in 0.01% or 174,474 shares. State Street accumulated 0.04% or 19.58M shares. Sit Investment invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Raymond James Fincl Svcs Advsr reported 0% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Alphamark Limited Liability Corp owns 1,250 shares. Credit Agricole S A holds 1,000 shares. Cutter And Brokerage holds 0.75% or 96,249 shares in its portfolio. Mackay Shields Ltd Company holds 0.04% of its portfolio in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) for 237,948 shares.

Davidson Investment Advisors, which manages about $1.17 billion and $959.80 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 6,609 shares to 247,935 shares, valued at $27.39 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3,493 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 181,753 shares, and cut its stake in Martin Marietta Matl (NYSE:MLM).

Since May 10, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $473,466 activity. Freeland Clint bought $100,300 worth of stock. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $23,550 was bought by Isaacson Mark J.. $50,022 worth of stock was bought by Koenig Emery N. on Friday, May 10. Another trade for 2,360 shares valued at $49,902 was bought by MONAHAN WILLIAM T.