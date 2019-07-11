Benin Management Lowered Stake in Investors Bancorp New (ISBC) as Stock Declined; Weiss Asset Management LP Has Lifted Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) Stake by $1.62 Million

Weiss Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) by 606.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Asset Management Lp bought 107,669 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 125,415 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.00 million, up from 17,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $16.01. About 168,376 shares traded. Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) has declined 16.07% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.50% the S&P500.

Benin Management Corp decreased its stake in Investors Bancorp Inc New (ISBC) by 57.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benin Management Corp sold 155,989 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.22% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 113,511 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.35 million, down from 269,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benin Management Corp who had been investing in Investors Bancorp Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $11.04. About 329,511 shares traded. Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) has declined 18.75% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.18% the S&P500. Some Historical ISBC News: 15/05/2018 – Community Investors Bancorp, Inc. Reports Net Income For The Nine Months and Three Months Ended March 31, 2018 and restated Net income for the Six Months ended December 31, 2017; 22/05/2018 – Investors Bancorp Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 26/04/2018 – INVESTORS BANCORP 1Q ADJ EPS 20C; 07/03/2018 Community Investors Bancorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 15/05/2018 – Moore Capital Management Buys 1.1% of Investors Bancorp

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold KYN shares while 42 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 26.32 million shares or 6.18% less from 28.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sandy Spring Natl Bank, Maryland-based fund reported 800 shares. 250 were reported by Fincl Mgmt Pro. Fiduciary Of The Southwest Tx invested in 0.12% or 25,713 shares. 247,762 are held by Stifel Fin Corporation. 14,182 are owned by Northern Tru. The New York-based National Asset has invested 0.11% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Riggs Asset Managment reported 0% stake. Addison holds 13,823 shares. Creative Planning has invested 0% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Bard Assocs invested in 24,850 shares or 0.2% of the stock. 73,421 were accumulated by Pinnacle Associate Limited. M Holdings Incorporated has invested 0.04% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Edge Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). M&T Natl Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) for 50,377 shares. Signature Est Invest Advisors Lc has invested 1.12% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN).

Weiss Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.80 billion and $1.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackrock Enhanced Gbl Div T (BOE) by 128,587 shares to 21,485 shares, valued at $229,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liberty All Star Equity Fd (USA) by 257,596 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 139,285 shares, and cut its stake in Vectoiq Acquisition Corp.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.02 million activity. Baker James C bought $305,234 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold ISBC shares while 57 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 198.71 million shares or 0.56% less from 199.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston Advisors Limited Liability Co stated it has 12,525 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Connable Office, a Michigan-based fund reported 32,908 shares. Ameritas Inv Prns accumulated 20,065 shares. Amalgamated Savings Bank reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC). Quantbot Techs Limited Partnership holds 3,962 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Regions Fincl stated it has 2,295 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 227,210 are owned by Segall Bryant & Hamill Limited Liability Company. Mirae Asset Glob Invests Ltd holds 75,036 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. North Star Inv Management Corp accumulated 0.02% or 11,559 shares. Monarch Asset Mngmt Lc reported 0.69% stake. The Pennsylvania-based Alphaone Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% in Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC). Pl Cap Advsrs Ltd Liability holds 206,000 shares or 0.71% of its portfolio. Legal General Grp Inc Pcl holds 0% in Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) or 195,432 shares. New York-based Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability has invested 0.04% in Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC). Gam Holdg Ag accumulated 57,137 shares.