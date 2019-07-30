Benin Management Lowered Its Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Position by $463,840; Gagnon Securities Has Upped Its At&T (T) Holding

Gagnon Securities Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 27.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gagnon Securities Llc bought 14,759 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 67,545 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.12M, up from 52,786 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gagnon Securities Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $34.21. About 17.36M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 13/04/2018 – AT&T Goes on Offensive in Time Warner Merger Case (Video); 19/04/2018 – Cradlepoint Invited to Participate in the AT&T Hackathon Focused on Public Safety; 09/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: AT&T payments to Trump lawyer more than reported; 18/04/2018 – AT&T Inc. Statement Regarding Planned Vrio Corp. IPO; 08/05/2018 – AT&T to Webcast Presentation by Randall Stephenson at J.P. Morgan Conference on May 15; 12/05/2018 – The AT&T-Cohen issue proves President Trump is “draining the swamp,” the White House says; 20/04/2018 – Boston Metro: U.S. said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 25/04/2018 – AT&T CFO: FUNDING FOR TIME WARNER PURCHASE IS `IN PLACE’; 12/04/2018 – AT&T AUDIENCE Network Orders Another Round of the Critically Acclaimed Original Comedy Series “Loudermilk”; 16/04/2018 – AT&T Launches Home Internet in Mexico on Mobile Network

Benin Management Corp decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 18.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benin Management Corp sold 4,460 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 19,704 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.05 million, down from 24,164 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benin Management Corp who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $303.73B market cap company. The stock increased 4.39% or $5.09 during the last trading session, reaching $121.09. About 12.77M shares traded or 85.14% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE CO PG.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.18 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/04/2018 – P&G results underscore need for Merck deal; 22/05/2018 – P&G – AMENDED TERMS TO INCREASE PURCHASE PRICE THAT CO WILL PAY FROM $1.25 BLN TO AMOUNT THAT IS SUFFICIENT TO ALLOW CO TO PURCHASE ENTIRE TENDERED AMOUNTS; 19/04/2018 – Teva and the Procter & Gamble Company Have Agreed to Terminate the PGT Healthcare Partnership; 10/04/2018 – India Tissue & Hygiene Market 2018-2023 – Procter & Gamble Home Products Account for Around 55% of the Market Share – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/04/2018 – Adweek: Breaking: P&G’s new dedicated agency will bring together talent from agencies at competing holding companies:…; 12/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: PG and PK of Oxycodone to Personalize Post-op Pain Management Following Surgery in Children; 19/04/2018 – P&G CEO SAYS SALES HAVE TURNED POSITIVE IN CHINA DIAPERS; 09/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Announces $1.25 Billion Debt Tender Offer; 11/05/2018 – INDIA’S PROCTER & GAMBLE HYGIENE AND HEALTH CARE LTD PROC.NS – MARCH QTR PROFIT 832.4 MLN RUPEES VS PROFIT 996.3 MLN RUPEES YR AGO

Gagnon Securities Llc, which manages about $353.18M and $458.67 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caredx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 230,783 shares to 1.09 million shares, valued at $34.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ellie Mae Inc (NYSE:ELLI) by 3,957 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 112,840 shares, and cut its stake in Secureworks Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dupont Cap Mngmt Corporation reported 190,747 shares stake. Btr Cap Mngmt Inc owns 54,620 shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. Highlander Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 36,887 shares or 0.72% of its portfolio. Paragon Capital Management Ltd reported 0.35% stake. Community & reported 2.45% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Incorporated reported 1.08% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv reported 0% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). First Manhattan Com invested in 0.08% or 462,153 shares. Parkside Financial Bank And Tru holds 0.28% or 26,789 shares in its portfolio. Markston Limited Liability has 468,776 shares for 1.72% of their portfolio. Moreover, Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Liability Com has 1.68% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 150,397 shares. Lafleur Godfrey Ltd Liability Com invested in 57,574 shares. Salzhauer Michael has invested 0.26% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Beck Mngmt Ltd stated it has 2.27% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Cwm Ltd Liability Corp owns 394,859 shares.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 13 selling transactions for $256.06 million activity. Schomburger Jeffrey K also sold $3.90 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Thursday, January 31. $969,143 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by Jejurikar Shailesh. Sheppard Valarie L had sold 30,000 shares worth $2.93M on Tuesday, February 5. Another trade for 3,000 shares valued at $294,750 was made by Posada Juan Fernando on Monday, February 11. 9,000 shares valued at $891,000 were sold by Francisco Ma. Fatima on Tuesday, February 12. 22,264 shares were sold by Coombe Gary A, worth $2.20M on Tuesday, February 12.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bradley Foster And Sargent Ct owns 0.81% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 223,762 shares. Doheny Asset Management Ca holds 7,756 shares. Capital Inv Counsel accumulated 1.55% or 40,449 shares. Rockland Trust holds 1.2% or 108,368 shares. Cincinnati Insur reported 1.03M shares. Violich Mngmt reported 8,925 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Columbia Asset Mgmt has invested 1.44% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Clarivest Asset Mngmt Limited Liability reported 208,351 shares or 0.44% of all its holdings. Fjarde Ap holds 1.1% or 843,211 shares in its portfolio. 210,464 were accumulated by Pinnacle Assocs Limited. Lucas Cap Mgmt accumulated 18,057 shares. Coastline Tru accumulated 58,804 shares or 0.91% of the stock. Moreover, Etrade Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability has 0.13% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 44,554 shares. Moreover, Markston International Limited Liability Co has 0.62% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Baillie Gifford Com invested 0.05% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Benin Management Corp, which manages about $278.88M and $232.78M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 22,864 shares to 87,589 shares, valued at $7.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.