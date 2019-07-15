Benin Management Increases Stake in Prudential Finl (PRU); Gideon Capital Advisors Has Increased Stake in United Rentals (URI) as Share Price Declined

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc increased its stake in United Rentals Inc (URI) by 193.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc bought 8,331 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.63% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 12,626 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.44 million, up from 4,295 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in United Rentals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $134.83. About 602,602 shares traded. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 22.28% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical URI News: 22/03/2018 – ABC 6: Sources report URI coach to sign with UConn; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS 1Q REV. $1.73B, EST. $1.69B; 03/05/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC URI.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $186 FROM $230; 19/04/2018 – S&P REVISES UNITED RENTALS (NORTH AMERICA) INC. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS REAFFIRMS YR FORECAST; 15/03/2018 – Rhode Island Gov: Governor Raimondo Wishes Luck to URI and PC; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – QTRLY TIME UTILIZATION DECREASED 80 BASIS POINTS YEAR-OVER-YEAR TO 65.2%; 19/04/2018 – S&P REVISES UNITED RENTALS INC. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘; 16/04/2018 – United Rentals Inc expected to post earnings of $2.43 a share – Earnings Preview; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS 1Q RENTAL REV $1.46B

Benin Management Corp increased its stake in Prudential Finl Inc (PRU) by 7.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benin Management Corp bought 8,853 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.64% with the market. The institutional investor held 133,347 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.25 million, up from 124,494 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benin Management Corp who had been investing in Prudential Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $101.63. About 835,100 shares traded. Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) has declined 1.64% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.07% the S&P500. Some Historical PRU News: 09/05/2018 – Hawaii Renews Agreement With Prudential Retirement to Manage $2.4 B Plan; 30/04/2018 – Two Michigan youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 09/05/2018 – HAWAII RENEWS PACT W/PRUDENTIAL RETIREMENT TO MANAGE $2.4B PLAN; 30/04/2018 – Michelle Qin of Santa Barbara, California named one of America’s top 10 youth volunteers of 2018; 30/04/2018 – Two Vermont youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 22/03/2018 – Alta Energy Completes Zero Energy Retrofit of Amenities Building at Santa Clara Office Park; 30/04/2018 – Rosie Colucci of Palatine, Illinois named one of America’s top 10 youth volunteers of 2018; 30/04/2018 – Two South Carolina youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 14/05/2018 – Prudential Financial, Inc., Ballmer family, and Kresge Foundation invest in largest U.S. pay-for-success fund to date; 09/05/2018 – PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL INC PRU.N – PRUDENTIAL INSURANCE COMPANY OF AMERICA ASSUMES LONGEVITY RISK FOR £900 MLN (ABOUT $1.2 BLN) IN PENSION LIABILITIES

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold PRU shares while 240 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 246.62 million shares or 5.23% less from 260.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp, New York-based fund reported 83,528 shares. First Quadrant LP Ca has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). Mitsubishi Ufj Trust And Banking Corp owns 377,812 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Adage Cap Partners Grp Ltd Liability Com invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). State Common Retirement Fund holds 1.09M shares. Vigilant Llc owns 1,341 shares. Advsrs Asset Mgmt holds 14,028 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 3,192 are owned by Davis R M. Seizert Cap Ptnrs Ltd has 176,238 shares for 0.73% of their portfolio. Bancshares Of New York Mellon reported 0.08% stake. Checchi Capital Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 3,768 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 515,961 shares stake. Cranbrook Wealth Mgmt Lc holds 0.04% or 1,517 shares in its portfolio. 61,037 are held by Burney. Security Natl Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Ia holds 0.74% or 6,978 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Legacy Lives On: One Solution and Prudential Documentary Highlights New Pathways to Financial Freedom and Financial Wellness for Black Americans – Business Wire” on June 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Prudential Financial Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on February 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Kind Of Shareholder Owns Most Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Interested In Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)â€™s Upcoming US$1.00 Dividend? You Have 2 Days Left – Yahoo Finance” published on February 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Prudential Financial: A Prudent Investment – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 29, 2019.

Benin Management Corp, which manages about $278.88 million and $232.78 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 4,460 shares to 19,704 shares, valued at $2.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 8,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,055 shares, and cut its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 50 investors sold URI shares while 186 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 63.73 million shares or 9.11% less from 70.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Whittier Tru Of Nevada has invested 0% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). 1,935 are owned by Legacy Capital Partners Inc. Hightower Advisors Ltd Llc invested 0.05% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Geode Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 1.12M shares. Mackenzie Fincl has 0.01% invested in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 53,874 shares. Blair William And Com Il has 0.03% invested in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 45,758 shares. Asset Inc owns 2,989 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Parkside Bankshares Tru reported 47 shares. Bowling Mngmt, Ohio-based fund reported 21,782 shares. Ftb Incorporated invested in 0% or 307 shares. 583 were accumulated by Signaturefd Limited Liability Corp. Johnson Group owns 163 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Hilltop Holdg has 0.07% invested in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Daiwa Securities Grp stated it has 54,078 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Mirae Asset Invs Limited has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI).