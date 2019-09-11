Benin Management Increases Position in Prudential Finl (PRU); Irsa Inversiones Y Rep S A (IRS) Holder Autonomy Capital LP Increased Position by $500,000 as Market Valuation Rose

Autonomy Capital Lp increased its stake in Irsa Inversiones Y Rep S A (IRS) by 1.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Autonomy Capital Lp bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.32% . The hedge fund held 2.92M shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.80M, up from 2.87 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Autonomy Capital Lp who had been investing in Irsa Inversiones Y Rep S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $312.90 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $6.25. About 59,880 shares traded. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:IRS) has declined 40.04% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.04% the S&P500. Some Historical IRS News: 10/05/2018 – IRSA 9M NET INCOME ARS11.29B; 15/05/2018 – Capital TV: #BREAKING: The water shortage in the country rises from 31% to 42%, reveals Irsa advisory committee during its meet; 12/03/2018 Research Report Identifies Essent Group, BanColombia S.A, Aegon NV, Delphi Technologies, IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones S

Benin Management Corp increased its stake in Prudential Finl Inc (PRU) by 7.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benin Management Corp bought 8,853 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.15% . The institutional investor held 133,347 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.25M, up from 124,494 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benin Management Corp who had been investing in Prudential Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $87.84. About 1.80 million shares traded. Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) has risen 1.17% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PRU News: 17/04/2018 – JERSEY CITY RENEWS $208M GOVT PLAN WITH PRUDENTIAL RETIREMENT; 30/04/2018 – Two Alaska youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 30/04/2018 – Two Kansas youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 30/04/2018 – Two North Dakota youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 20/03/2018 – Millennials are slowly finding their economic footing but uncertain of future progress, Prudential study finds; 30/04/2018 – Two Wyoming youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 30/04/2018 – Two New Jersey youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 02/05/2018 – Prudential Financial 1Q Net $1.36B; 30/04/2018 – Two Wisconsin youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 30/04/2018 – Two Montana youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold PRU shares while 240 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 246.62 million shares or 5.23% less from 260.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Archford Cap Strategies Limited Liability Company reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). Finemark Savings Bank reported 40,122 shares stake. 33 are owned by Clarivest Asset Mngmt Llc. Vigilant Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). Koshinski Asset has 6,943 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Strs Ohio holds 221,033 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Palouse Capital Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 3.11% in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). Convergence Invest Limited Liability Corp reported 0.76% in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). Caprock Group Incorporated Inc reported 7,017 shares. Garland Capital Mngmt invested in 48,575 shares. Moreover, Whittier Trust Comm has 0.26% invested in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) for 94,048 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And Communications accumulated 5,451 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Shine Investment Advisory Serv accumulated 475 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Burney Co owns 61,037 shares. Rafferty Asset Management Ltd Llc invested in 83,528 shares.

Benin Management Corp, which manages about $278.88M and $232.78 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 8,250 shares to 71,385 shares, valued at $11.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 4,460 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,704 shares, and cut its stake in Investors Bancorp Inc New (NASDAQ:ISBC).

More notable recent Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) news were published by: Reuters.com which released: “Prudential to split by year-end; monitoring Hong Kong protests – Reuters” on August 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Prudential Financial: The Pullback Created An Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” published on August 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Could Add Value To Your Portfolio – Yahoo Finance” on May 10, 2019. More interesting news about Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Prudential Financial Inc (PRU) CEO Charlie Lowrey on Acquisition of Assurance IQ Inc (Transcript) – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Prudential slides after Q2 miss – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Since September 9, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.14 million activity. Another trade for 3,580 shares valued at $300,648 was bought by FALZON ROBERT. Another trade for 7,500 shares valued at $627,600 was made by Lowrey Charles F on Monday, September 9.