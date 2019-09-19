Benin Management Increases Holding in Koninklijke Philips N V (PHG); Cameco (CCJ) Holder Vaughan Nelson Investment Management LP Has Increased Stake by $4.49 Million

Benin Management Corp increased its stake in Koninklijke Philips N V (PHG) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benin Management Corp bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.51% . The institutional investor held 60,000 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.62 million, up from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benin Management Corp who had been investing in Koninklijke Philips N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $48.62. About 409,991 shares traded. Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE:PHG) has risen 6.85% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.85% the S&P500. Some Historical PHG News: 08/03/2018 – PHILIPS SELECTED BY PARTNERS HEALTHCARE, TRIAD HEALTHCARE NETW; 09/05/2018 – KONINKLIJKE BOSKALIS WESTMINSTER NV BOSN.AS – NET DEBT POSITION INCREASED IN THE FIRST QUARTER; 11/04/2018 – REG-Ahold Delhaize CEO Dick Boer addresses Annual General Meeting 2018; 18/04/2018 – FDA: Philips Electronics North America Corporation- Conversion SmarthPath to dStream for 1.5T, Model 781260 Product Usage:; 05/04/2018 – AHOLD: CEO DICK BOER TO RETIRE, FRANS MULLER TO TAKE CEO JOB AS OF JULY 1; 15/03/2018 – KONINKLIJKE VOLKERWESSELS NV KVW.AS – FY EBITDA UP FROM € 254 MILLION TO € 265 MILLION* (+4.3%); 15/03/2018 – KONINKLIJKE VOLKERWESSELS NV KVW.AS – PROPOSES FINAL DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.77 PER SHARE (TOTAL DIVIDEND OF EUR 1.05 PER SHARE); 18/04/2018 – FDA: Philips Electronics North America Corporation- Ingenia 1.5T CX, Models 781261 & 781262 Product Usage: Indicated for use as; 18/05/2018 – TPV TECHNOLOGY LTD – TPV EUROPE, CO & PHILIPS TO AMEND ROYALTY & GUARANTEED MINIMUM ROYALTY PAYABLE BY TPV EUROPE TO PHILIPS UNDER TP VISION TMLA; 19/03/2018 – Philips Lighting CEO expects sales growth in 2018

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Cameco Corp (CCJ) by 5.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp bought 449,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.61% . The institutional investor held 8.20M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $88.04 million, up from 7.76 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Cameco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $9.27. About 2.13 million shares traded. Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) has declined 13.63% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.63% the S&P500.

Benin Management Corp, which manages about $278.88 million and $233.57M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) by 18,100 shares to 16,466 shares, valued at $1.31M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 15,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,995 shares, and cut its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

More notable recent Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE:PHG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Philips ships two-millionth AED, helping to save lives across the globe – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Koninklijke Philips NV (PHG) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Philips showcases integrated radiation oncology portfolio to provide a confident path to treatment at ASTRO 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE:PHG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Philips receives FDA premarket approval for its HeartStart OnSite and HeartStart Home defibrillators – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Philips teams up with PURE on pioneering tele-ultrasound program linking specialists around the globe with physicians in Rwanda – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 19, 2019.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp, which manages about $9.91B and $7.54B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in National Storage Affiliates Tr by 84,400 shares to 1.15M shares, valued at $33.32M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX) by 42,375 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 890,040 shares, and cut its stake in Oil Sts Intl Inc (NYSE:OIS).