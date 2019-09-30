Benin Management Increased Its Position in Koninklijke Philips N V (PHG) by $860,000 as Share Value Rose; As Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Market Valuation Rose, Hbk Sorce Advisory Raised Position by $407,548

Benin Management Corp increased its stake in Koninklijke Philips N V (PHG) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benin Management Corp bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.51% . The institutional investor held 60,000 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.62M, up from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benin Management Corp who had been investing in Koninklijke Philips N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.80% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $46.22. About 347,678 shares traded. Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE:PHG) has risen 6.85% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.85% the S&P500. Some Historical PHG News: 15/05/2018 – PHILIPS LIGHTING: APPROVES APPOINTMENT OF BLOK TO SPVY BRD; 07/05/2018 – MEDIA-Royal Philips to give India rights of TV brand to TPV Technology – Economic Times; 08/03/2018 – PHILIPS SELECTED BY PARTNERS HEALTHCARE, TRIAD HEALTHCARE NETW; 05/04/2018 – KONINKLIJKE AHOLD DELHAIZE NV AD.AS – DICK BOER WILL STEP DOWN AS CEO AS OF JULY 1, 2018 AND RETIRE FROM COMPANY; 08/03/2018 – KONINKLIJKE BOSKALIS WESTMINSTER NV BOSN.AS – CAPITAL EXPENDITURE IN 2018 IS EXPECTED TO BE AROUND EUR 250 MLN; 11/05/2018 – Philips, Emory Healthcare and Royal Perth Hospital in Australia partner to launch remote intensive care monitoring program; 07/05/2018 – Philips Lighting at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By ABN AMRO Today; 05/04/2018 – KONINKLIJKE AHOLD DELHAIZE NV AD.AS – JAN HOMMEN HAS BEEN APPOINTED CHAIRMAN OF SUPERVISORY BOARD AS OF SAME DATE; 05/04/2018 – REG-Ahold Delhaize CEO Dick Boer retires; Frans Muller appointed as successor effective July 1, 2018; 14/05/2018 – PHILIPS LIGHTING BUYS URBAN LIGHTING CO LITEMAGIC TECHNOLOGIES

Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG) by 184.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc bought 556 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.54% . The institutional investor held 858 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $629,000, up from 302 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc who had been investing in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.35B market cap company. The stock increased 2.87% or $23.46 during the last trading session, reaching $842.29. About 316,472 shares traded. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) has risen 70.91% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.91% the S&P500. Some Historical CMG News: 15/05/2018 – BRIDGEWATER EXITED COST, CMG, ROST, LULU, IPG IN 1Q: 13F; 14/03/2018 – New York Post: Chipotle fires marketing chief nearly two years after cocaine bust; 24/05/2018 – Mobile drive-thru windows are cropping up at Chipotle restaurants across the country, allowing customers the option of staying in their cars to get their burritos and bowls; 09/05/2018 – Chipotle Adding Flat-Screen Panels to Speed Burrito Production; 17/04/2018 – ACKMAN SAYS CHIPOTLE HASN’T HAD INNOVATION FOR A DECADE; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC CMG.N – QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES INCREASED 2.2%; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 05/04/2018 – Bill Ackman’s hedge fund empire crumbles in less than 3 years from public wrong-way bets on Herbalife, Chipotle; 25/04/2018 – Chipotle Mexican 1Q Net $59.4M; 30/03/2018 – Chipotle Performance Was Below Targets for Annual Cash Incentive Program; Company Performance Factor Was 47% of Targe

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 39 investors sold CMG shares while 153 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 24.73 million shares or 2.50% less from 25.37 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 1,988 shares. Pictet Asset Mngmt holds 8,810 shares. Plante Moran Finance Ltd Liability Corp reported 215 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Legal General Grp Inc Public Ltd accumulated 163,184 shares. Moreover, Reilly Financial Advisors has 0% invested in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 0.05% or 931 shares in its portfolio. Nine Masts Cap Ltd holds 4,838 shares or 0.51% of its portfolio. Federated Pa reported 0.05% stake. Cambridge Inv Research holds 3,288 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 0% stake. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas owns 17,091 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 2,647 shares stake. Cap International Ca invested in 0.04% or 867 shares. Oakbrook Invests Ltd Liability Com holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) for 1,300 shares. Fernwood Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.31% or 785 shares in its portfolio.

Since June 27, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $105.72 million activity.

Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc, which manages about $1.80 billion and $1.04B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 23,520 shares to 82,730 shares, valued at $3.96 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 15,448 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 217,391 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Benin Management Corp, which manages about $278.88 million and $233.57M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 15,800 shares to 13,995 shares, valued at $1.17M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) by 18,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,466 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

