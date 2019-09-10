Benin Management Increased Its Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stake by $1.83 Million; Schlumberger LTD (Call) (SLB) Shareholder Laurion Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Holding by $6.08 Million as Stock Value Declined

Laurion Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (Call) (SLB) by 29.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Laurion Capital Management Lp sold 141,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The hedge fund held 344,700 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.02M, down from 486,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Laurion Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.81B market cap company. The stock increased 3.39% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $37.46. About 18.27 million shares traded or 78.60% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

Benin Management Corp increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 35.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benin Management Corp bought 22,864 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 87,589 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.08M, up from 64,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benin Management Corp who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $294.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $72.07. About 12.49M shares traded or 17.71% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 29/03/2018 – DUTCH GOVERNMENT: INDUSTRIAL USERS OF GRONINGEN GAS MUST SWITCH SOURCES BY 2022; 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL SAYS 73% INVESTORS VOTE IN FAVOR OF EXECUTIVE PAY; 25/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil Corp expected to post earnings of $1.12 a share – Earnings Preview; 23/04/2018 – Trump’s revenge: U.S. oil floods Europe, hurting OPEC and Russia; 30/03/2018 – Exxon Group Lunch Scheduled By Capital Alpha for Apr. 5; 29/03/2018 – BRAZIL GRANTS FIRST BLOCK IN SANTOS BASIN TO CONSORTIUM LED BY EXXON AND QPI IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil 1Q Capital Expenditures $4.87B; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil 1Q Net $4.65B; 12/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL NEW SYNTHETIC MOTOR OIL FOR HIGH MILEAGE VEHICLES; 20/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil Facility Startup Could Come as Early as 2021

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Forbes J M And Com Limited Liability Partnership holds 2.04% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) or 117,704 shares. Saturna Capital Corporation invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Ohio-based Carnegie Asset Ltd has invested 1.25% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). 22,532 were reported by Montgomery Investment Mngmt Inc. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Comm Limited accumulated 344,269 shares. Buckhead Capital Mgmt Limited Co stated it has 2.7% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Homrich Berg owns 51,836 shares. Johnson Fin Group holds 0.48% or 66,336 shares. Sageworth has invested 0% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Synovus Fincl has 0.49% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 370,662 shares. Asset One Ltd invested 0.92% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt holds 296,615 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.51% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 441,658 shares. 87,589 were accumulated by Benin Mngmt. Moreover, Boston Rech & Management has 1.79% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 53,198 shares.

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “New Exxon FPSO arrives for work off Guyana – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “It Might Be Better To Avoid Exxon Mobil Corporation’s (NYSE:XOM) Upcoming 1.2% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Exxon Mobil Trading Near Year-Low; This Isn’t A Cyclical Downturn, It Is Structural – Seeking Alpha” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Exxon Mobil Stock Is Ready to Start Pumping Again – Investorplace.com” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Exxon Mobil: Surviving The Downturn – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Benin Management Corp, which manages about $278.88 million and $232.78M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 8,100 shares to 29,055 shares, valued at $2.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 4,460 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,704 shares, and cut its stake in Investors Bancorp Inc New (NASDAQ:ISBC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marco Invest Ltd Llc invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Taurus Asset Mgmt Limited Company holds 15,284 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Millennium Mngmt Ltd reported 277,609 shares. Markston International Ltd Liability Co has 0.38% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 75,211 shares. Baillie Gifford & Com invested in 0.01% or 110,529 shares. 62,817 were accumulated by Oppenheimer And. Buckingham Mgmt Incorporated reported 22,761 shares stake. Timber Creek Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability has 4,810 shares. Blb&B Advisors Ltd Liability, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 41,750 shares. Old Republic International Corporation invested in 1.23% or 1.05 million shares. Greenleaf owns 30,254 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Synovus Corp holds 46,426 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Mitchell Group Inc invested 2.49% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Lord Abbett Ltd reported 1.29 million shares. Dearborn Partners Llc has 0.01% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).

Analysts await Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to report earnings on October, 18 before the open. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, down 10.87% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.46 per share. SLB’s profit will be $567.04 million for 22.84 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Schlumberger Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.14% EPS growth.

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Has A Meaningful Debt Burden – Yahoo Finance” on August 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Schlumberger: It’s Make Or Break – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “New Schlumberger CEO Outlines Strategic About-Face – 24/7 Wall St.” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Schlumberger CEO flags Q3 writedown – Seeking Alpha” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Schlumberger: Set To Benefit From Capital Expenditure Recovery – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 25, 2019.