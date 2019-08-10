Benin Management Holding in Pepsico (PEP) Has Lowered by $987,590 as Stock Value Rose; Salesforce Com (CRM) Holder Valinor Management Has Cut Position by $46.50 Million

Valinor Management Llc decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 44.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valinor Management Llc sold 294,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The hedge fund held 367,600 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.22 million, down from 661,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valinor Management Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $125.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $143.37. About 4.89 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 10/05/2018 – Rimini Street Launches Support for Salesforce Sales Cloud and Salesforce Service Cloud Products; 13/03/2018 – Salesforce launches simpler small business product, will discontinue Desk.com and SalesforceIQ; 09/04/2018 – X2ENGINE, TAPS CRM DAVID BUCHANAN AS CEO; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce Gives Rosy Revenue Forecast on String of Acquisitions; 18/05/2018 – Local Measure Announces New App on the Salesforce AppExchange, the World’s Leading Enterprise Apps Marketplace; 17/05/2018 – Salesforce Favored by 12 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE RAISES FY 2022 SALES GOAL TO $21B-23B ON MULESOFT; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce.com Sees FY19 EPS 91c-EPS 93c; 09/03/2018 – Salesforce Invests $100 Million in Tech Company, Declines to Confirm Dropbox is Target; 06/03/2018 – U.S. Customs and Border Protection Agency Selects Salesforce as Digital Modernization Platform

Benin Management Corp decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 8.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benin Management Corp sold 8,095 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 91,437 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.21M, down from 99,532 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benin Management Corp who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $179.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $128.6. About 2.93M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – Pepsi said it plans to increase marketing spending on Pepsi drinks in the US to regain momentum; 26/05/2018 – News (PK): PepsiCo to buy Bare Foods; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CEO: PLANS FOR N AMERICA BEVERAGES WILL IMPROVE RESULTS; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Net $1.34B; 18/05/2018 – The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation, PepsiCo, and Feed the Children Unite to Defeat Hunger at “Get Ready Fest™”: Feeding Philadelphia, PA; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees Forex Having Neutral Impact on 2018 Revenue, EPS; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO-BARE SNACKS DEAL IS LESS THAN $200 MLN- CNBC , CITING; 31/05/2018 – PepsiCo Foundation Gives Grants to Charities in New Bern, North Carolina — “Birthplace” of Pepsi-Cola; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo Buys Bare Foods, Maker of Fruit and Veggie Snacks; 27/03/2018 – Nestle, other food groups likely suitors for GSK’s Horlicks

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.09 earnings per share, down 74.29% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CRM’s profit will be $78.78 million for 398.25 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual earnings per share reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -84.48% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blue Edge Cap Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 3,623 shares or 0% of the stock. Brinker Cap owns 48,852 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. 27,996 are owned by Tiger Eye Cap Limited. Ameriprise Incorporated reported 5.32 million shares or 0.39% of all its holdings. Reynders Mcveigh Mgmt Ltd Liability Company invested 0.03% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Umb Natl Bank N A Mo reported 0.27% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Bessemer Secs Ltd Liability Corp invested in 4,800 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Hartford Mgmt invested in 90,006 shares. Birinyi Associate holds 1.03% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) or 15,200 shares. Gam Hldg Ag accumulated 0.22% or 32,660 shares. Raymond James Service Advsrs Incorporated, Florida-based fund reported 454,209 shares. 16,052 are owned by Wetherby Asset Mngmt Inc. Bancshares Of Nova Scotia holds 0.1% or 156,982 shares in its portfolio. 120,680 were accumulated by Cibc Asset Mgmt. The United Kingdom-based Polar Llp has invested 0.77% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

More notable recent salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Can You Imagine How Chuffed salesforce.com’s (NYSE:CRM) Shareholders Feel About Its 159% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Does the Latest Drop in Salesforce Stock Make It a Buy? – Investorplace.com” published on August 02, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “UBS Upgrades SurveyMonkey, Highlights 3 Keys To Success – Benzinga” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Traders Give Their View On Salesforce And The Real Estate Sector – Benzinga” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Mostly Positive On Salesforce’s Q1 – Benzinga” with publication date: June 05, 2019.

Valinor Management Llc, which manages about $4.82B and $1.91B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ptc Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) by 340,204 shares to 1.18M shares, valued at $108.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) by 8,470 shares in the quarter, for a total of 536,470 shares, and has risen its stake in Take (NASDAQ:TTWO).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 sales for $5.97 million activity. Shares for $32,216 were sold by Conway Craig. Roos John Victor sold $18,169 worth of stock. 6,331 shares were sold by Harris Parker, worth $1.03 million. 5,000 shares were sold by BLOCK KEITH, worth $815,800. Weaver Amy E sold $857,751 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) on Friday, February 15.

More notable recent PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “PepsiCo a Top Socially Responsible Dividend Stock With 3.5% Yield (PEP) – Nasdaq” on January 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Don’t Buy PepsiCo Now – Seeking Alpha” published on May 21, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “PepsiCo (PEP) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Weekly Market Preview: High Expectation Ahead of First Quarter Earnings (BAC, PEP, AA, NFLX) – Nasdaq” published on April 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “PepsiCo, The End Of An Era – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Public Limited Company invested 0.27% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Carroll Associate reported 24,287 shares stake. Geode Cap Lc reported 0.59% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Moreover, Gateway Advisers Ltd Liability Com has 0.96% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 879,227 shares. Clarkston Capital Prtn Ltd Liability Corporation has 1.27% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 312,408 shares. Ims Capital holds 0.21% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 2,105 shares. Beck Cap Mngmt invested 0.1% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Florida-based Raymond James & Associate has invested 0.42% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). First Savings Bank Of Omaha has invested 1.62% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Greylin Investment Mangement has 23,460 shares for 0.65% of their portfolio. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors stated it has 0% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Grandfield & Dodd Limited Liability Com has invested 0.41% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Arizona-based Papp L Roy & has invested 1.19% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Mutual Of Omaha Comml Bank Wealth Mgmt, Arizona-based fund reported 6,125 shares. Culbertson A N Company has invested 2.41% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 1. They expect $1.50 EPS, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10B for 21.43 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual EPS reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

Benin Management Corp, which manages about $278.88 million and $232.78 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr by 3,065 shares to 10,939 shares, valued at $1.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.