Benin Management Holding In Koninklijke Philips N V (PHG) Was Has Boosted; As Encore Cap Group (ECPG) Stock Value Rose, Holder Second Curve Capital Has Lowered Its Holding

Benin Management Corp increased its stake in Koninklijke Philips N V (PHG) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benin Management Corp bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.51% . The institutional investor held 60,000 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.62 million, up from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benin Management Corp who had been investing in Koninklijke Philips N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $47.56. About 74,673 shares traded. Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE:PHG) has risen 6.85% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.85% the S&P500. Some Historical PHG News: 07/05/2018 – Zillow Group: Philips Will Serve in Advisory Role for Two Years to Ensure Smooth Transition; 05/04/2018 – KONINKLIJKE AHOLD DELHAIZE NV AD.AS – DICK BOER WILL STEP DOWN AS CEO AS OF JULY 1, 2018 AND RETIRE FROM COMPANY; 08/03/2018 – Philips and Samsung Team Up to Expand the Connected Health Ecosystem; 08/03/2018 – KONINKLIJKE BOSKALIS WESTMINSTER NV BOSN.AS – PROPOSED DIVIDEND: EUR 1.00 PER SHARE; 04/04/2018 – PHILIPS NV PHG.AS : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 38 EUROS FROM 37 EUROS; 05/04/2018 – KONINKLIJKE AHOLD DELHAIZE NV AD.AS – FRANS MULLER HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS NEW CEO, EFFECTIVE JULY 1, 2018; 18/04/2018 – FDA: Philips Electronics North America Corporation- Intera 1.0T; 1) Stellar Model 781102, 2) Pular Model 781103 Product Usage:; 08/03/2018 – PHILIPS AND SAMSUNG TEAM UP; 23/04/2018 – Philips first-quarter results beat estimates on strong China growth; 02/05/2018 – Philips Lighting Non-Deal Roadshow Set By ABN AMRO for May. 7

Second Curve Capital Llc decreased its stake in Encore Cap Group Inc (ECPG) by 9.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Second Curve Capital Llc sold 46,888 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.93% . The hedge fund held 456,712 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.47M, down from 503,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Second Curve Capital Llc who had been investing in Encore Cap Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $35.19. About 10,457 shares traded. Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) has declined 1.02% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ECPG News: 08/05/2018 – ENCORE: PACT TO BUY REMAINING INTEREST IN CABOT; 05/04/2018 – Ascent Capital Group Announces Executive Leadership Changes; 08/05/2018 – Encore Capital to Buy the Remaining Interest in Cabot Credit From Existing Hldrs Including J.C. Flowers; 07/05/2018 – Encore Capital Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for May. 14-15; 15/05/2018 – Red Mountain Cuts Encore Capital: 13F; 09/03/2018 – Supergoop Gets Minority Investment From Encore Consumer; 19/03/2018 – ENDOLOGIX REPORTS POSITIVE RESULTS FROM GLOBAL ENCORE ANALYSIS; 28/03/2018 – FDA: Encore Medical, Lp- Altivate Anatomic(TM) INSTRUMENTATION, PEGGED GLENOID TRIAL, SIZE 54mm, REF 804-07-540 Produc; 17/05/2018 – SYNDAX CITES UPDATED RESULTS FROM PHASE 2 ENCORE 601 TRIAL; 16/05/2018 – Encore Capital at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By KBW Today

Benin Management Corp, which manages about $278.88M and $233.57M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 3,490 shares to 19,399 shares, valued at $2.71 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 14,040 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 57,345 shares, and cut its stake in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN).

Analysts await Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.36 earnings per share, up 14.29% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.19 per share. ECPG’s profit will be $42.24 million for 6.47 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.28 actual earnings per share reported by Encore Capital Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.25% EPS growth.

Second Curve Capital Llc, which manages about $545.33 million and $145.64 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Meta Finl Group Inc (NASDAQ:CASH) by 20,878 shares to 591,809 shares, valued at $16.60 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bancorp Inc Del (NASDAQ:TBBK) by 330,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.66 million shares, and has risen its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Since March 19, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $45.26 million activity.

