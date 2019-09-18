Benin Management Holding in Cisco Sys (CSCO) Has Decreased by $983,826; Samlyn Capital Has Trimmed Stake in Burlington Stores (Call) (BURL) as Market Valuation Rose

Benin Management Corp decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 35.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benin Management Corp sold 18,219 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 33,151 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.81 million, down from 51,370 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benin Management Corp who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $207.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $49.41. About 13.51M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 23/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs has added Cisco Systems to its conviction list, predicting “significant” returns as the networking company embarks on share repurchasing; 04/04/2018 – CISCO SYSTEMS INC IS CONCERNED TRUMP ADMINISTRATION TARIFFS “MAY HARM AMERICAN CONSUMERS AND THE US ECONOMY MORE THAN IMPACTING ALLEGED CHINESE TRADE PRACTICES” – COMPANY SPOKESWOMAN; 23/05/2018 – Cisco Executive: Companies, Regulators Not Ready for EU Data Rules — Barron’s Blog; 10/05/2018 – Cisco Completes Acquisition Of Accompany; 10/05/2018 – CISCO CSCO.O : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; $41 TARGET PRICE; 11/05/2018 – Arista Takes Aim at Cisco — Barrons.com; 07/04/2018 – Iran hit by global cyber attack that left U.S. flag on screens; 09/05/2018 – Yacktman Adds Amerco, Cuts Cisco, Buys More Reading: 13F; 23/05/2018 – CISCO SAYS IT SUSPECTS RUSSIAN GOV’T BEHIND HACKING CAMPAIGN AND WARNS IT MAY BE PLANNING ANOTHER ATTACK ON UKRAINE; 16/04/2018 – Cisco Doubles Down on Security Innovation and Investment to Protect the Endpoint and Email

Samlyn Capital Llc decreased its stake in Burlington Stores Inc (Call) (BURL) by 88.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Samlyn Capital Llc sold 887,875 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.27% . The hedge fund held 117,700 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.03 million, down from 1.01 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Samlyn Capital Llc who had been investing in Burlington Stores Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.69% or $5.18 during the last trading session, reaching $197.45. About 815,315 shares traded. Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) has risen 19.92% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.92% the S&P500. Some Historical BURL News: 15/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Burlington Stores May Benefit, Industry Sales Rise; 08/03/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES INC – MERCHANDISE INVENTORIES AT FISCAL 2017 YEAR-END WERE $753 MLN VS $702 MLN LAST YEAR; 13/03/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES INC BURL.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $146 TARGET PRICE; 31/05/2018 – Burlington Stores 1Q Rev $1.52B; 08/03/2018 – Burlington Stores Sees 1Q Adj EPS $1.05-Adj EPS $1.09; 08/03/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES SEES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.05 TO $1.09, EST. 99C; 08/03/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES INC BURL.N FY SHR VIEW $5.32, REV VIEW $6.42 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/03/2018 – Burlington Stores Volume Surges More Than 10 Times Average; 08/03/2018 – Burlington Stores Sees FY Sales Up 9%-10%; 08/03/2018 – Burlington Stores Sees FY Same-Store Sales Up 2%-3%

Benin Management Corp, which manages about $278.88 million and $233.57M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Koninklijke Philips N V (NYSE:PHG) by 20,000 shares to 60,000 shares, valued at $2.62 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “What We Should Do With Our Cisco Shares – Seeking Alpha” on September 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “After Hours Most Active for Aug 27, 2019 : ZNGA, CTL, MSFT, COMM, WMB, CSCO, SAN, BABA, AAPL, DXC, GE, INTC – Nasdaq” published on August 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Zacks Market Edge Highlights: Google, Cisco, Aptinyx, Uber and Lyft – Nasdaq” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Traders Share Their Thoughts On Cisco, Twitter And More – Benzinga” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “More Instant Income With Cisco Systems – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.11B for 16.69 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Adirondack Tru holds 0.88% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 23,102 shares. Money Management Ltd Com invested in 11,630 shares. Stifel Financial Corporation accumulated 0.98% or 6.97M shares. Michigan-based Schwartz Invest Counsel has invested 1.31% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Argi Investment Ltd Co holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 15,421 shares. Narwhal Capital Mngmt has 147,808 shares. Norris Perne & French Llp Mi invested in 1.79% or 259,503 shares. Gofen & Glossberg Ltd Company Il reported 260,998 shares. Connors Investor Service accumulated 215,740 shares. Sageworth Trust Co accumulated 0% or 504 shares. 5,589 are owned by Accredited Invsts. Foster & Motley reported 195,547 shares stake. Northstar Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co stated it has 9,184 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Leuthold invested in 1.21% or 171,829 shares. Diversified Tru Company, Tennessee-based fund reported 172,939 shares.

Samlyn Capital Llc, which manages about $7.24B and $4.74 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Clovis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:CLVS) by 582,871 shares to 953,711 shares, valued at $14.18 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Icici Bk Ltd (NYSE:IBN) by 1.98M shares in the quarter, for a total of 8.17 million shares, and has risen its stake in Waste Connections Inc.

More notable recent Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “5 Top Stock Trades for Friday: MU, OKTA, BURL – Investorplace.com” on August 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Burlington Could Join Retail Rally, Says Signal – Yahoo Finance” published on August 21, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “12 Stocks To Watch For August 29, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Burlington Stores’ CFO steps down – Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) – Seeking Alpha” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Department store in Triad city may reopen under a different brand – Triad Business Journal” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Analysts await Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) to report earnings on November, 27. They expect $1.41 earnings per share, up 16.53% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.21 per share. BURL’s profit will be $93.44 million for 35.01 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.36 actual earnings per share reported by Burlington Stores, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.68% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.74 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 40 investors sold BURL shares while 146 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 65.54 million shares or 3.49% less from 67.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lpl Fincl Ltd Liability Company stated it has 3,318 shares. Massachusetts-based Natixis Advisors Limited Partnership has invested 0.03% in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL). Neuberger Berman Ltd Llc owns 0.04% invested in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) for 193,301 shares. Moreover, State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 0.06% invested in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL). Wedge Mngmt L LP Nc accumulated 0.5% or 258,948 shares. Brinker Capital Inc holds 0.05% or 7,929 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt, Sweden-based fund reported 600 shares. Bridgeway Management, a Texas-based fund reported 10,600 shares. Regions Finance Corp reported 2,020 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Kames Capital Public Limited Co, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 609,528 shares. Cwm Ltd Llc has 0% invested in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) for 29 shares. Bokf Na has invested 0.01% in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL). Benjamin F Edwards And Inc, a Missouri-based fund reported 75 shares. Cibc World Mkts invested in 1,957 shares or 0% of the stock. 1,000 were reported by First Quadrant LP Ca.