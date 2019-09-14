Benin Management Has Upped Its Koninklijke Philips N V (PHG) Position by $860,000 as Valuation Rose; As Home Bancorp (HBCP) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Fj Capital Management Cut by $964,706 Its Holding

Benin Management Corp increased its stake in Koninklijke Philips N V (PHG) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benin Management Corp bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.51% . The institutional investor held 60,000 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.62 million, up from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benin Management Corp who had been investing in Koninklijke Philips N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $47.77. About 816,314 shares traded or 39.75% up from the average. Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE:PHG) has risen 6.85% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.85% the S&P500. Some Historical PHG News: 03/04/2018 – KONINKLIJKE BOSKALIS WESTMINSTER NV BOSN.AS – CONTRACT VALUE FOR JOINT VENTURE WITH PENTA OCEAN CONSTRUCTION COMPANY IS APPROXIMATELY EUR 800 MLN; 09/05/2018 – KONINKLIJKE BOSKALIS WESTMINSTER NV BOSN.AS – IT IS NOT EXPECTED THAT 2017 NET RESULT WILL BE MATCHED; 04/04/2018 – PHILIPS NV PHG.AS : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 38 EUROS FROM 37 EUROS; 08/05/2018 – KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS NV PHG.AS – EXPANDS ITS SLEEP & RESPIRATORY CARE PORTFOLIO WITH ACQUISITION OF NIGHTBALANCE; 11/04/2018 – REG-Ahold Delhaize shareholders adopt all AGM resolutions; 18/04/2018 – FDA: Philips Electronics North America Corporation- Intera 0.5T Standard, Model 781101 Product Usage: Indicated for use as a; 08/03/2018 – KONINKLIJKE BOSKALIS WESTMINSTER NV BOSN.AS – FY NET PROFIT: EUR 150 MLN; 12/04/2018 – Philips China Creates an Al Lab to Propel Digital Transformation Strategy; 11/04/2018 – Ahold Delhaize: Boards can extend anti-takeover measures indefinitely; 19/03/2018 – KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS NV PHG.AS – PHILIPS PARTNERS WITH TWO LEADING ACADEMIC MEDICAL CENTERS IN THE U.S

Fj Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Home Bancorp Inc (HBCP) by 3.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fj Capital Management Llc sold 25,387 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.61% . The hedge fund held 755,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29.06 million, down from 780,387 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fj Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Home Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $385.95M market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $40.16. About 23,618 shares traded or 63.01% up from the average. Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) has declined 18.25% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical HBCP News: 24/04/2018 – Home Bancorp Announces Board Member Kathy Bobbs, Died Unexpectedly on April 21; 27/03/2018 – HomeBancorp, Inc. Shareholders Approve Proposed Merger With First Citizens Bank; 24/04/2018 – Home Bancorp 1Q Adj EPS 88c; 27/03/2018 – HOMEBANCORP, HOLDERS APPROVE MERGER WITH FIRST CITIZENS BANK; 01/05/2018 – First Citizens Bank Completes Merger With Homebancorp, Homebanc; 20/04/2018 – DJ Home Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HBCP); 27/03/2018 HomeBancorp, Inc. Shareholders Approve Proposed Merger With First Citizens Bank FCNCA; 27/03/2018 – HOMEBANCORP HOLDERS APPROVE MERGER WITH FIRST CITIZENS BANK; 24/04/2018 – Home Bancorp 1Q EPS 81c; 24/04/2018 – Home Bancorp Hasn’t Made a Determination to Fill the Vacancy on the Board

Analysts await Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.77 earnings per share, down 13.48% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.89 per share. HBCP’s profit will be $7.40M for 13.04 P/E if the $0.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Home Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.45% EPS growth.

Fj Capital Management Llc, which manages about $217.40 million and $1.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Natl Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:AMNB) by 254,577 shares to 507,000 shares, valued at $19.65M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Independent Bk Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBTX) by 65,546 shares in the quarter, for a total of 975,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Old Point Finl Corp (NASDAQ:OPOF).