Benin Management Has Trimmed Pepsico (PEP) Holding as Share Price Rose; Visa Cl A (V) Stock Rose While Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Cut Stake

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Visa Inc Cl A (V) by 8.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc sold 13,090 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 145,738 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.76M, down from 158,828 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc who had been investing in Visa Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $412.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $183.69. About 5.06M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500.

Benin Management Corp decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 8.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benin Management Corp sold 8,095 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 91,437 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.21M, down from 99,532 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benin Management Corp who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $183.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $2.23 during the last trading session, reaching $131.22. About 4.58 million shares traded or 7.97% up from the average. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 33.14% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO CANADA – IMPACTED PRODUCT LIMITED TO 750 BAGS DISTRIBUTED TO SOME RETAILERS IN ONTARIO, NO IMPACTED PRODUCT SHIPPED TO OTHER PROVINCES OR U.S; 16/03/2018 – Pepsi CEO Makes 650 Times The Typical Worker — MarketWatch; 20/04/2018 – PepsiCo Announces Webcast of Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi revenue tops as developing markets make up for weak N. America; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Net $1.34B; 04/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – SHAREHOLDERS APPROVED, ON AN ADVISORY BASIS, PEPSICO’S EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION; 28/03/2018 – RPT-Nestle, other food groups likely suitors for GSK’s Horlicks

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hilltop Holding invested in 0.7% or 21,159 shares. 1.29 million are owned by Royal London Asset Mgmt Limited. The North Carolina-based Parsec Financial Mgmt Inc has invested 1.64% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Mirador Prtn LP reported 13,723 shares stake. Tiger Mgmt Ltd Company stated it has 163,000 shares. Meristem Family Wealth Limited Company invested in 0.48% or 9,072 shares. 57,594 are owned by Calamos Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation. Thomas Story Son Limited Liability Corporation holds 8.34% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) or 101,715 shares. Piedmont Investment Advsrs, a North Carolina-based fund reported 224,446 shares. Magellan Asset Mgmt Ltd, a Australia-based fund reported 15.16 million shares. Central Savings Bank Company invested in 2.04% or 58,185 shares. Cantillon Capital Ltd Liability reported 4.52% stake. Rbo & Lc holds 0.19% or 5,126 shares. Franklin Resource reported 7.88 million shares. Lpl Finance Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 958,922 shares.

Benin Management Corp, which manages about $278.88 million and $232.78M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Prudential Finl Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 8,853 shares to 133,347 shares, valued at $12.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1.33 million are held by Pggm Invs. Haverford Services owns 97,009 shares or 4.26% of their US portfolio. First Republic Investment invested in 0.74% or 1.16M shares. Andra Ap has 50,800 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Berkshire Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company Pa, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 17,422 shares. Choate Inv reported 29,947 shares. Davenport Limited Liability reported 1.23% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). White Pine Cap Limited Liability Company holds 0.88% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) or 19,563 shares. Saturna Capital has invested 1.78% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Gotham Asset Management Ltd has 302,567 shares for 0.54% of their portfolio. 2,382 were reported by Tiemann Invest Advsr Llc. Osborne Ltd Company owns 81,127 shares. First American Commercial Bank reported 2.84% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Tradewinds Capital Limited Co owns 2,284 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Montag Caldwell Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.05% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).