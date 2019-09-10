Benin Management Has Trimmed Its Stake in Pepsico (PEP) by $987,590 as Share Value Rose; Moneygram Intl (MGI) Holder Beach Point Capital Management LP Lifted Holding

Beach Point Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Moneygram Intl Inc (MGI) by 60.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Point Capital Management Lp bought 1.11 million shares as the company’s stock declined 26.65% . The hedge fund held 2.95M shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.01M, up from 1.83M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Point Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Moneygram Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $284.22M market cap company. The stock increased 4.89% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $5.58. About 1.75 million shares traded. MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) has declined 62.77% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.77% the S&P500. Some Historical MGI News: 07/05/2018 – Moneygram Sees FY18 Constant Currency Revenue to Fall 4%-6%; 03/04/2018 – WALMART INC WMT.N SAYS WALMART2WORLD TO DELIVER FUNDS IN 10 MINUTES OR LESS AND WHEREVER MONEY IS SENT, FEES FOR WALMART2WORLD TO BE SAME; 16/03/2018 – MONEYGRAM INTERNATIONAL- QTRLY MONEY TRANSFER REVENUE RESULTS WERE PRIMARILY IMPACTED BY SOFTNESS IN U.S. TO U.S. BUSINESS AND SLOWER GROWTH IN AFRICA; 13/03/2018 Bitcoin start-ups in Asia take aim at remittances market; 07/05/2018 – MONEYGRAM 1Q ADJ EPS 15C, EST. 24C; 03/04/2018 – Walmart to expand cash transfers with MoneyGram partnership; 14/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of MoneyGram International, Inc. Investors (MGI); 15/05/2018 – Magnetar Financial LLC Exits Position in MoneyGram; 07/05/2018 – MONEYGRAM SEES 2018 CONSTANT FX REV. DOWN 4%-6%; 03/04/2018 – MoneyGram and Walmart Launch Walmart2World, Powered by MoneyGram

Benin Management Corp decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 8.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benin Management Corp sold 8,095 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 91,437 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.21 million, down from 99,532 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benin Management Corp who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $187.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $135.08. About 1.12 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500.

Beach Point Capital Management Lp, which manages about $8.09B and $404.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eqt Corp (NYSE:EQT) by 264,975 shares to 712,762 shares, valued at $14.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cumulus Media Inc by 23,135 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 528,370 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold MGI shares while 25 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 43.51 million shares or 1.25% more from 42.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alliancebernstein LP invested 0% in MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI). Gradient Investments Limited Liability reported 0% of its portfolio in MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI). 7,504 were accumulated by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa. Goldman Sachs Grp holds 0% or 38,152 shares. Group Incorporated One Trading LP holds 0% of its portfolio in MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) for 27,409 shares. 2,614 are held by Ameritas Inv Prns. Deutsche Bank Ag holds 38,042 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Panagora Asset Inc reported 1,075 shares. Northern invested in 360,184 shares or 0% of the stock. Invesco owns 0% invested in MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) for 341,833 shares. Vanguard Group Inc Inc holds 1.60M shares or 0% of its portfolio. New York-based Tower (Trc) has invested 0% in MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI). Sei holds 91,130 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 0% in MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI). Swiss Bank invested in 0% or 53,870 shares.

Benin Management Corp, which manages about $278.88M and $232.78M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 22,864 shares to 87,589 shares, valued at $7.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.