Benin Management Has Trimmed Its Stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) as Valuation Rose; As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Valuation Declined, Geller Family Office Services Has Increased Its Position by $3.17 Million

Geller Family Office Services Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 1177.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Geller Family Office Services Llc bought 22,834 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 24,774 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.46M, up from 1,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Geller Family Office Services Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $337.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $128.21. About 6.76 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – JNJ: NO GENERIC COMPETITION EXEPCTED FOR ZYTIGA IN 2018; 17/04/2018 – J&J SEES FY ADJ EPS $8.00 TO $8.20, EST. $8.10; 13/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson virtual training centers help Asia’s surgeons; 28/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Gets Different Verdicts in Baby Powder Cases; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Growth Discovery Adds DowDuPont, Exits J&J; 24/04/2018 – ELI LILLY – 2018 REV GROWTH STILL EXPECTED TO BE DRIVEN BY NEW PRODUCTS INCLUDING TRULICITY, TALTZ, BASAGLAR, JARDIANCE; 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE ZYTIGA SALES $845 MLN VS $523 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 29/05/2018 – Genmab takes a hit after J&J sounds retreat on cancer combos, as patient deaths force researches to scrap trials $JNJ; 23/03/2018 – A Late Johnson & Johnson Heiress’ Manhattan Town House Complete With a Nightclub; 23/03/2018 – Inside J&J’s Effort to Cut Costs and Drive Integration at Ad Firms WPP and Omnicom

Benin Management Corp decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 21.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benin Management Corp sold 8,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 29,055 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.32 million, down from 37,155 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benin Management Corp who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $151.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $86.04. About 3.63 million shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 29/03/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – NEW STUDY WILL EVALUATE WHETHER TREATMENT WITH CARDIOMEMS MONITOR IMPROVES SURVIVAL AND OUTCOMES FOR MORE PEOPLE; 23/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – CO, SANQUIN SIGN MULTIPLE-YEAR CONTRACT FOR SUPPLY OF PRIMARY SEROLOGICAL EQUIPMENT AND CONSUMABLES; 11/04/2018 – Abbott Initiates Groundbreaking Study to Assess Superiority of High-Resolution Imaging Versus Standard-of-Care Angiography in Treating Coronary Artery Disease; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – QTRLY TOTAL PEDIATRIC SALES $994 MLN VS $927 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 03/04/2018 – Johnson Controls appoints Nancy Berce as chief information officer; 02/05/2018 – Abbott’s XIENCE Sierra™ Heart Stent Receives National Reimbursement in Japan to Treat People with Coronary Artery Disease; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS UNCLEAR IF FATHER KNEW SON HAD TAKEN THE TWO WEAPONS; 23/05/2018 – ABBOTT CITES TENDYNE DEVICE FOR MITRAL VALVE REPLACEMENT; 10/04/2018 – GOP Texas Gov. Greg Abbott predicts success in reworking NAFTA for an ‘even better’ deal; 16/04/2018 – Abbott Laboratories expected to post earnings of 58 cents a share – Earnings Preview

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 571,305 were reported by Mariner Ltd. Koshinski Asset Management stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). First Personal Service invested 0.38% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Ipswich Investment Com holds 66,333 shares or 3.03% of its portfolio. Eagle Asset Management has invested 0.66% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Arizona State Retirement Systems, Arizona-based fund reported 523,194 shares. Paradigm Asset Mngmt Co Limited Liability Co holds 0% or 28,850 shares in its portfolio. Burns J W Ny stated it has 2.02% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Daiwa Sb Invests holds 2.85% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 102,960 shares. Conning Inc owns 306,800 shares. Cypress Asset Mngmt Incorporated Tx has invested 2.19% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 2,808 were accumulated by Truepoint Inc. Amer Research Mngmt reported 3.04% stake. Front Barnett Associates Limited Liability holds 0.23% or 10,324 shares. Etrade Capital Mgmt Ltd Co has 59,539 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 52 investors sold ABT shares while 617 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 2.74% less from 1.29 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Grimes & Incorporated holds 0.29% or 45,819 shares in its portfolio. New York-based Rmsincerbeaux Cap Management Limited Liability Co has invested 1.75% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Wealthtrust Fairport Limited Liability Com invested 0.86% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Ohio-based Of Toledo Na Oh has invested 1.57% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). The Massachusetts-based Boston Rech & Mgmt has invested 2.09% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Sns Fincl Group Lc stated it has 0.24% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Noesis Capital Mangement reported 3,983 shares. Mai has invested 1.08% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Meristem Family Wealth Ltd Liability Corporation has 8,337 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. 470,541 are owned by Natl Bank Of Nova Scotia. New York-based Clearbridge Investments Lc has invested 0% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 0.32% stake. Cypress Cap has 111,532 shares. Veritable Lp owns 136,730 shares or 0.22% of their US portfolio. Hudock Cap Grp Inc Lc holds 628 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.84 EPS, up 12.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.75 per share. ABT’s profit will be $1.47B for 25.61 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Abbott Laboratories for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.44% EPS growth.

Benin Management Corp, which manages about $278.88M and $232.78M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Prudential Finl Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 8,853 shares to 133,347 shares, valued at $12.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.