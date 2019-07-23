Benin Management Has Trimmed Its Position in Visa (V) by $1.29 Million; Gargoyle Investment Advisor Raised Its Citigroup (C) Stake by $630,044; Market Value Rose

Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 95.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc bought 10,162 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,798 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29 million, up from 10,636 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $160.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $71.11. About 7.09 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 12/04/2018 – QUALCOMM QCOM.O : CITIGROUP SAYS ASSUMING COST SYNERGIES OF $500 MLN, NXP ACQUISITION COULD EVENTUALLY DRIVE EPS ACCRETION OF ROUGHLY 44% OR $1.52; 19/03/2018 – BARCLAYS IS SAID TO HIRE CITI TRADER NAON FOR HIGH-GRADE CREDIT; 15/05/2018 – Olin Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 6; 18/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Dutch energy company Eneco working with Citi on sale; 09/04/2018 – Citigroup 4Q 2017 Revenue Revised to $17.5 Billion From $17.26 Billion; 26/04/2018 – CITIGROUP CEO CORBAT DISCLOSES DEPARTURES IN INTERNAL MEMO; 22/03/2018 – MERLON IS SAID TO HIRE CITIGROUP FOR SALE OF EL FAYUM STAKE; 06/04/2018 – CBS Nominates Former Citigroup Chairman and Time Warner CEO Richard Parsons to Board; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup’s Corbat: 1Q Shows Strength, Balance Across Franchise; 27/04/2018 – TRADER FILES PROPOSED ANTITRUST CLASS ACTION LAWSUIT AGAINST CBOE EXCHANGE, SEVERAL MARKET MAKERS OVER ALLEGED VIX MANIPULATION–COURT FILING

Benin Management Corp decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 10.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benin Management Corp sold 8,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 71,385 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.15M, down from 79,635 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benin Management Corp who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $406.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $180.57. About 4.80M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 25/04/2018 – VISA INC – SEES 2018 CLIENT INCENTIVES AS A PERCENTAGE OF GROSS REVENUES: 21.5% TO 22.0% RANGE; 17/05/2018 – Former CEO of Visa UK to Lead Crypto Startup; 11/04/2018 – US Customs: CBP Officers Encounter Counterfeit Visa Immigration Violations at Hidalgo Port of Entry; 24/04/2018 – Visa Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC V.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.41, REV VIEW $20.18 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 17/04/2018 – Zlatan lbrahimović Joins Visa Ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™; 25/04/2018 – VISA BOOSTS FORECAST; 18/04/2018 – Visa Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 28/05/2018 – Even the Smartest Millennials Are Stumped by Danish Visa Rules; 06/03/2018 – REFILE-EXCLUSIVE-Visa waivers rarely granted under Trump’s latest U.S. travel ban -data

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers owns 4.00 million shares for 0.48% of their portfolio. Dubuque Financial Bank Trust, a Iowa-based fund reported 3,024 shares. 38,653 were accumulated by Element Cap Mngmt Limited Company. First Republic Invest Management Inc accumulated 539,406 shares. Employees Retirement Of Texas has invested 0.48% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Capital Investors invested in 0.32% or 20.90 million shares. Elkhorn Partnership stated it has 0.52% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). 14,450 are held by Field Main Retail Bank. Brandywine Global Invest Management Ltd Llc reported 6.31M shares. Payden And Rygel reported 1.11% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Comm Of Vermont reported 0.09% stake. Iberiabank owns 19,629 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Barrett Asset Mngmt Lc reported 0% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Dnb Asset Mgmt As owns 0% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 1.53M shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi accumulated 897,804 shares.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $791,051 activity. $442,708 worth of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) was sold by Whitaker Michael.

Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc, which manages about $353.70 million and $103.99 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Graham Hldgs Co (NYSE:GHC) by 1,905 shares to 2,094 shares, valued at $1.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM) by 43,611 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,247 shares, and cut its stake in Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Budros Ruhlin & Roe has invested 1.1% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Magellan Asset Mgmt Limited reported 15.16M shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Com reported 0.72% stake. Diversified Tru reported 0.18% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Fort Washington Investment Advsr Oh invested in 538,944 shares. Berkshire Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company Pa owns 0.07% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 5,312 shares. Jones Fin Lllp invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Mar Vista Prtn Ltd Company holds 635,053 shares. Peavine Cap Ltd Co invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Wealthquest Corp accumulated 3,016 shares. The Illinois-based Oak Ridge Invs Limited Liability has invested 1.67% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Shelter Insurance Retirement Plan has 4.41% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Wright Invsts owns 35,540 shares or 2.24% of their US portfolio. The Virginia-based Lowe Brockenbrough Inc has invested 1.05% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Winch Advisory Services Ltd Liability Company, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 14,983 shares.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.33 EPS, up 10.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.2 per share. V’s profit will be $3.00 billion for 33.94 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.53% EPS growth.

