Benin Management Has Trimmed Its Holding in Abbott Labs (ABT) as Market Value Rose; Granite Point Capital Management LP Holding in Argan (AGX) Has Boosted by $980,000 as Stock Value Declined

Granite Point Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Argan Inc (AGX) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granite Point Capital Management Lp bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.47% . The hedge fund held 40,000 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.00 million, up from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granite Point Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Argan Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $611.58M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $39.12. About 43,436 shares traded. Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) has risen 7.02% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.02% the S&P500. Some Historical AGX News: 11/04/2018 – ARGAN INC QTRLY SHR $0.45; 11/04/2018 – Argan Declares 25c Quarterly Div, a Change From Previous Practice of Annual Dividend; 11/04/2018 – Argan 4Q EPS 45c; 11/04/2018 – ARGAN INC – PROJECT BACKLOG WAS $379 MLN AS OF JANUARY 31, 2018, DOWN FROM $1.0 BLN AT END OF PRIOR YEAR; 11/04/2018 – Argan 4Q Rev $169.6M; 12/04/2018 – Argan Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – ARGAN SA ARGAN.PA SAYS CASINO CHOOSES ARGAN TO DEVELOP ITS NEW E-COMMERCE WAREHOUSE IN FLEURY-MEROGIS; 03/04/2018 – ARGAN SA ARGAN.PA – CONFIRMS TARGET OF EUR 83 MLN RENTAL REVENUE IN 2018; 22/04/2018 – DJ Argan Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AGX); 28/03/2018 – Argan Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Benin Management Corp decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 21.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benin Management Corp sold 8,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 29,055 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.32M, down from 37,155 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benin Management Corp who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $149.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.36% or $2.04 during the last trading session, reaching $84.58. About 3.28M shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 15/05/2018 – AHL BOOSTED ABT, UMBF, OTEX, DHR, XRAY IN 1Q: 13F; 06/03/2018 U.S. FDA SAYS EXPANDED APPROVAL OF A HEART VALVE TO INCLUDE A SIZE SMALL ENOUGH TO BE USED IN NEWBORN PEDIATRIC PATIENTS TO TREAT HEART DEFECTS; 23/05/2018 – ABBOTT CITES TENDYNE DEVICE FOR MITRAL VALVE REPLACEMENT; 16/03/2018 – Drug Makers use Nanotechnology to Improve Delivery and Dosing; 29/03/2018 – Cardiovascular: Abbott Initiates Trial to Evaluate Improved Survival And Outcomes with the CardioMEMS Monitor; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs Sees FY Cont Ops EPS $1.23-$1.33; 28/03/2018 – Abbott invests in diabetes care start-up; 06/03/2018 – FDA approves Abbott’s pediatric heart valve; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs 1Q Net $418M; 29/03/2018 – Boston Scientific and Abbott have also recently unveiled new systems

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 52 investors sold ABT shares while 617 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 2.74% less from 1.29 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Becker Mgmt Inc accumulated 10,107 shares. Bridges Invest Management holds 139,784 shares or 0.46% of its portfolio. Covington Mngmt holds 217,995 shares. Endurant Capital Mngmt LP invested 0.76% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Burney Company stated it has 0.24% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Private Na holds 34,532 shares or 0.57% of its portfolio. Alpha Cubed Invests Limited invested in 0.1% or 9,918 shares. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel accumulated 62,991 shares. Caxton Assoc Ltd Partnership reported 3,273 shares. 40,400 are owned by Kemper Master Retirement. St Johns Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 1.17% or 18,883 shares. Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia holds 470,541 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Baldwin Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.48% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Prospector holds 1.14% or 94,000 shares in its portfolio. Catalyst Capital Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.67% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Analysts await Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.84 EPS, up 12.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.75 per share. ABT’s profit will be $1.48B for 25.17 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Abbott Laboratories for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.44% EPS growth.

Benin Management Corp, which manages about $278.88M and $232.78M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 22,864 shares to 87,589 shares, valued at $7.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Granite Point Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (FXI) by 119,500 shares to 10,000 shares, valued at $443,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Canada Goose Holdings Inc by 35,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 55,000 shares, and cut its stake in Kraneshares Tr (KWEB).