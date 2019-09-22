Benin Management Has Lowered Its Visa (V) Stake; APPLIED GENETIC TECHNOLOGIES (AGTC) Sentiment Is 1.54

Benin Management Corp decreased Visa Inc (V) stake by 19.67% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Benin Management Corp sold 14,040 shares as Visa Inc (V)’s stock rose 9.34%. The Benin Management Corp holds 57,345 shares with $9.95 million value, down from 71,385 last quarter. Visa Inc now has $389.96B valuation. The stock decreased 1.08% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $174.06. About 12.81M shares traded or 90.08% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – UK consumer spending falls in April – Visa; 26/04/2018 – Former Visa AP President and UnionPay Executive David Lee Joins Red Dot Payment; 11/05/2018 – BRITAIN’S FINANCIAL SECTOR TO CALL FOR SPECIAL BREXIT WORK VISA WAIVER AS PART OF IMMIGRATION PROPOSALS SUBMITTED TO GOVERNMENT; 16/05/2018 – Remarks by Commissioner Avramopoulos on managing migration and on upgrading the EU Visa Information System; 15/04/2018 – UK consumers cut spending as snow adds to inflation squeeze – Visa; 19/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE VFS GLOBAL AWARDED CONTRACTS TO PROVIDE CANADIAN VISA APPLICATION CENTRE SERVICES IN 78 COUNTRIES; 23/04/2018 – DJ Visa Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (V); 09/04/2018 – CHILE TO DEMAND TOURIST VISA FROM HAITIANS ENTERING COUNTRY; 19/03/2018 – VFS Global Awarded Contracts to Provide Canadian Visa Application Centre Services in 78 Countries; 08/05/2018 – PENINSULA CLEAN ENERGY PROVIDES VISA CORPORATE CAMPUS 100% RENE

APPLIED GENETIC TECHNOLOGIES CORP (AGTC) investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.92, from 0.62 in 2019Q1. The ratio improved, as 20 funds opened new and increased positions, while 13 cut down and sold equity positions in APPLIED GENETIC TECHNOLOGIES CORP. The funds in our database now have: 5.08 million shares, down from 5.75 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding APPLIED GENETIC TECHNOLOGIES CORP in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 7 Reduced: 6 Increased: 12 New Position: 8.

The stock decreased 5.26% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $3.42. About 69,899 shares traded. Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (AGTC) has declined 5.28% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.28% the S&P500. Some Historical AGTC News: 18/04/2018 – AGTC Doses First Patient in Phase 1/2 Clinical Study of Gene Therapy for the Treatment of X-Linked Retinitis Pigmentosa; 30/04/2018 – 4DMT and ROCHE Expand Ophthalmology Partnership to Develop and Commercialize Multiple AAV Gene Therapy Products; 30/05/2018 – Sirion Biotech GmbH: Next-generation AAV gene therapy from joined German forces; 29/05/2018 – UniQure Gets Patent Covering Methods of Treating Coagulopathies Using AAV Gene Therapy With Nucleic Acid Encoding Hyperactive Factor IX Padua Variant; 08/05/2018 – APPLIED GENETIC TECHNOLOGIES CORP AGTC.O QUARTERLY REVENUE $3.6 MLN VS $31.1 MLN; 30/04/2018 – AGTC to Host Third Quarter Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast on May 8, 2018; 08/05/2018 – APPLIED GENETIC TECHNOLOGIES CORP – QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $0.45; 10/04/2018 AGTC Announces Completion of Enrollment of Phase 1 / 2 Clinical Study of Investigational Gene Therapy in Patients with X-linked; 20/04/2018 – DJ Applied Genetic Technologies Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AGTC); 30/04/2018 – 4DMT AND ROCHE L-T PACT FOR MULTIPLE AAV GENE THERAPY PRODUCTS

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. The company has market cap of $62.15 million. The company's lead products consist of four ophthalmology development programs across three targets, including X-linked retinoschisis that is in Phase I/II clinical trials; X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases, as well as a preclinical program in adrenoleukodystrophy, which is a disease of the central nervous system and otology. It has a 36.38 P/E ratio. It has collaboration agreements with Biogen MA, Inc., 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Synpromics Limited, and Bionic Sight, LLC, as well as the University of Florida Research Foundation.

Dafna Capital Management Llc holds 0.51% of its portfolio in Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation for 359,190 shares. 683 Capital Management Llc owns 200,000 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc has 0.05% invested in the company for 306,900 shares. The New York-based Boothbay Fund Management Llc has invested 0.02% in the stock. Colony Group Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 160,975 shares.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $171,130 activity. MORRISON DENISE M had bought 1,000 shares worth $171,130.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20 billion for 30.43 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

