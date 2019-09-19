Benin Management Has Lowered Its Dunkin Brands Group (DNKN) Stake as Valuation Rose; Peconic Partners Trimmed Its Holding in Wpx Energy (WPX) by $42.90 Million as Share Value Declined

Peconic Partners Llc decreased its stake in Wpx Energy Inc (WPX) by 65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peconic Partners Llc sold 3.90M shares as the company’s stock declined 21.09% . The hedge fund held 2.10 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.17 million, down from 6.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peconic Partners Llc who had been investing in Wpx Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.18% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $11.23. About 10.11M shares traded or 12.86% up from the average. WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) has declined 45.08% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.08% the S&P500. Some Historical WPX News: 15/03/2018 – Valerie M. Williams Joins WPX Energy Board of Directors; 05/04/2018 – WPX Energy to Host May 3 Webcast; 17/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY REPORTS EARLY RESULTS OF CASH TENDER OFFERS; 16/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Wpx Energy’s Cfr To Ba3; Stable Outlook; 17/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY SAYS $628.4M OF 2022 NOTES VALIDLY TENDERED; 13/03/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC WPX.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $19; 13/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC WPX.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $19 FROM $17; 02/04/2018 – WPX Energy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – WPX Energy at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northland Today; 06/03/2018 Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of WPX Energy, Inc. (WPX) Investors

Benin Management Corp decreased its stake in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (DNKN) by 52.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benin Management Corp sold 18,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.99% . The institutional investor held 16,466 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.31 million, down from 34,566 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benin Management Corp who had been investing in Dunkin Brands Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.72B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $81.21. About 255,162 shares traded. Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) has risen 16.38% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.38% the S&P500. Some Historical DNKN News: 09/05/2018 – Share The Love: Dunkin’ Donuts Unveils New Royal Love Donut To Celebrate The Royal Wedding; 12/03/2018 – Dunkin’ Donuts Celebrates St. Patrick’s Day with a Lucky Dozen Sweepstakes; 26/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC QTRLY REVENUES $301.3 MLN VS $296.4 MLN; 26/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC QTRLY DUNKIN’ DONUTS U.S. COMPARABLE STORE SALES DECLINE OF 0.5%; 26/04/2018 – The Kynikos Associates founder reveals shorts on Dunkin’ Brands and Burger King parent Restaurant Brands; 26/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC – CONTINUES TO EXPECT A FIVE PERCENT REDUCTION TO G&A EXPENSE IN 2018; 29/03/2018 – Dunkin’ Donuts Springs a Special Nationwide Cold Brew Tasting Event April 6; 26/03/2018 – Dunkin’ Donuts Hires Veteran Marketer Keith Lusby As Vice President, Media; 09/04/2018 – Dunkin’ Donuts Announces Plans For Five New Restaurants Throughout North Carolina With New And Existing Franchisees; 22/05/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC – FINAL SETTLEMENT OF ACCELERATED SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED IN AUGUST 2018

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.20, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 32 investors sold WPX shares while 110 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 384.01 million shares or 2.62% less from 394.35 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.12 EPS, up 71.43% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.07 per share. WPX’s profit will be $49.94 million for 23.40 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.09 actual EPS reported by WPX Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.33% EPS growth.

Peconic Partners Llc, which manages about $661.53M and $508.05M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sba Communications Corp New by 84,159 shares to 84,559 shares, valued at $19.01 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.09, from 1 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 24 investors sold DNKN shares while 104 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 94 raised stakes. 71.19 million shares or 0.82% more from 70.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.81 EPS, down 2.41% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.83 per share. DNKN’s profit will be $67.00 million for 25.06 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.86 actual EPS reported by Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.81% negative EPS growth.

Benin Management Corp, which manages about $278.88M and $233.57 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Koninklijke Philips N V (NYSE:PHG) by 20,000 shares to 60,000 shares, valued at $2.62 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.