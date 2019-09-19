Benin Management Has Lowered By $1.43 Million Its Dunkin Brands Group (DNKN) Stake; Shorts at SAWAI PHARMACEUTICAL C (SWPIF) Lowered By 15.85%

Benin Management Corp decreased Dunkin Brands Group Inc (DNKN) stake by 52.36% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Benin Management Corp sold 18,100 shares as Dunkin Brands Group Inc (DNKN)’s stock rose 8.99%. The Benin Management Corp holds 16,466 shares with $1.31 million value, down from 34,566 last quarter. Dunkin Brands Group Inc now has $6.72 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $81.21. About 255,162 shares traded. Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) has risen 16.38% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.38% the S&P500. Some Historical DNKN News: 30/04/2018 – Dunkin’ Donuts Goes Galactic with New Cosmic COOLATTA® Flavors and Comet Candy Donut; 15/03/2018 – Dunkin’ Brands Announces Three New Executive Promotions; 09/04/2018 – Dunkin’ Donuts Announces Plans For Five New Restaurants Throughout North Carolina With New And Existing Franchisees; 17/04/2018 – Dunkin’ Donuts Announces Plans For Seven New Restaurants In Montgomery, Alabama With Existing Franchisees; 23/04/2018 – Dunkin’ Donuts U.S. Names Stephanie Meltzer-Paul Vice President, Digital and Loyalty Marketing; 26/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC – CONTINUES TO EXPECT LOW-TO-MID SINGLE DIGIT REVENUE GROWTH FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018; 12/03/2018 Dunkin’ Donuts Announces Plans For Three New Restaurants In Kansas City, Missouri With New Franchisee Hope And Destiny, Inc; 20/04/2018 – DJ Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DNKN); 29/03/2018 – Dunkin’ Donuts Springs a Special Nationwide Cold Brew Tasting Event April 6; 26/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC – CONTINUES TO EXPECT APPROXIMATELY ONE PERCENT COMPARABLE STORE SALES GROWTH FOR DUNKIN’ DONUTS U.S. IN 2018

SAWAI PHARMACEUTICAL C (OTCMKTS:SWPIF) had a decrease of 15.85% in short interest. SWPIF’s SI was 442,800 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 15.85% from 526,200 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 4428 days are for SAWAI PHARMACEUTICAL C (OTCMKTS:SWPIF)’s short sellers to cover SWPIF’s short positions. It closed at $54.86 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 19, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 24 investors sold DNKN shares while 104 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 94 raised stakes. 71.19 million shares or 0.82% more from 70.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Voloridge Inv Mgmt Lc has 6,741 shares. Shelton Cap Management reported 5,819 shares. Moreover, Cornerstone has 0% invested in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN). Moreover, Northern Tru Corp has 0.01% invested in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) for 688,264 shares. 5,769 are owned by Creative Planning. Pnc reported 9,093 shares. Ftb Advsrs holds 0% of its portfolio in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) for 432 shares. Pathstone Family Office Llc has 0% invested in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 4,042 shares. Sei Invests invested in 466,970 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Whittier Trust Co invested in 0% or 1,400 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt owns 264,129 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Btim invested in 385,469 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers owns 231 shares. Cwm Ltd Company accumulated 0% or 251 shares.

Among 4 analysts covering Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Dunkin Brands Group has $10200 highest and $6800 lowest target. $84.80’s average target is 4.42% above currents $81.21 stock price. Dunkin Brands Group had 14 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Wedbush on Monday, June 24 to “Buy”. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of DNKN in report on Friday, August 2 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Thursday, August 15.

Analysts await Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.81 EPS, down 2.41% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.83 per share. DNKN’s profit will be $67.00 million for 25.06 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.86 actual EPS reported by Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.81% negative EPS growth.