Benin Management Has Increased Its Koninklijke Philips N V (PHG) Holding by $860,000; Omnicell (OMCL) Shareholder Monroe Bank & Trust Lowered Position by $300,656

Benin Management Corp increased its stake in Koninklijke Philips N V (PHG) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benin Management Corp bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.51% . The institutional investor held 60,000 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.62 million, up from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benin Management Corp who had been investing in Koninklijke Philips N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.47B market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $46.96. About 332,949 shares traded. Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE:PHG) has risen 6.85% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.85% the S&P500. Some Historical PHG News: 06/04/2018 – FDA: Philips Electronics North America Corporation- IntelliVue X3 Patient Monitor; 19/04/2018 – Philips showcases dedicated radiation oncology workflow solutions spanning image acquisition to treatment planning at ESTRO 2018; 15/03/2018 – Philips Receives U.S. FDA 510(k) Clearance To Market ProxiDiagnost N90, Its Premium Digital Radiography And Nearby Fluoroscopy System; 17/04/2018 – FDA: Philips Medical Systems (Cleveland) Inc- Brilliance 64 with 4.1.7 XX026 software version model number 728231 Product Usage; 09/05/2018 – Ahold Delhaize extends SCAD option agreement, adopts additional commitments following shareholder feedback; 02/05/2018 – Philips Lighting Non-Deal Roadshow Set By ABN AMRO for May. 7; 16/03/2018 – PHILIPS LIGHTING NV LIGHT.AS – COMPANY WILL CONTINUE TO USE PHILIPS BRAND UNDER EXISTING LICENSING AGREEMENT WITH ROYAL PHILIPS; 16/03/2018 – Philips Lighting Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 18/04/2018 – FDA: Philips Electronics North America Corporation- Achieva 1.5T: 1) Nova (Dual), Model 781173, 2) Achieva 1.5T Initial Systems; 11/04/2018 – Ahold Delhaize shareholders adopt all AGM resolutions

Monroe Bank & Trust decreased its stake in Omnicell Inc (OMCL) by 13.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monroe Bank & Trust sold 3,496 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.56% . The institutional investor held 22,447 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.93M, down from 25,943 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monroe Bank & Trust who had been investing in Omnicell Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.12B market cap company. The stock increased 3.79% or $2.73 during the last trading session, reaching $74.79. About 245,885 shares traded. Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) has risen 28.56% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.56% the S&P500. Some Historical OMCL News: 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL INC – COMPANY EXPECTS 2018 NON-GAAP REVENUE TO BE BETWEEN $780 MLN AND $800 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Omnicell Sees 2Q Adj EPS 36c-Adj EPS 42c; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL INC – FOR YEAR 2018, COMPANY EXPECTS PRODUCT BOOKINGS TO BE BETWEEN $625 MLN AND $660 MLN; 31/05/2018 – Omnicell to Showcase Industry-Leading Medication Management Automation Platform at Annual ASHP Summer Meeting; 26/04/2018 – Omnicell Sees FY18 Adj EPS $1.85-Adj EPS $2.05; 20/03/2018 – Omnicell to Showcase Industry-Leading Medication Management Automation Platform and Solutions at the European Association of Hospital Pharmacists Congress; 17/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–Omnicell Supply Management System – San Jose – 9469; 10/04/2018 – Omnicell’s Medication Management Automation Portfolio to Be Featured at the American Organization of Nurse Executives 2018 Conference; 27/03/2018 – Mercyhealth Adopts Omnicell’s XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System to Enhance Patient Safety; 15/05/2018 – Daruma Capital Management LLC Exits Position in Omnicell

Benin Management Corp, which manages about $278.88M and $233.57M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 14,040 shares to 57,345 shares, valued at $9.95M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 18,219 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,151 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.43, from 1.11 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 25 investors sold OMCL shares while 69 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 38.78 million shares or 2.26% more from 37.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Corp reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). The Louisiana-based Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0.05% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Pinebridge Invs LP has 29,896 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Needham Inv has invested 0.09% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Bessemer Grp Inc reported 25,400 shares. Advisors Asset owns 24,653 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. South Dakota Council reported 5,500 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 5,789 shares. Riverhead Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Co holds 0.02% or 7,400 shares. Qs Invsts Lc reported 1,200 shares. Wellington Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) for 3.33 million shares. California Employees Retirement accumulated 69,258 shares. The California-based Reilly Fincl Advisors Lc has invested 0% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Moreover, Summit Creek Advsrs Lc has 2.56% invested in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) for 177,222 shares. Whittier Trust reported 300 shares.

Analysts await Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.51 EPS, up 4.08% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.49 per share. OMCL’s profit will be $21.24 million for 36.66 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual EPS reported by Omnicell, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.