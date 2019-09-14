Benin Management Has Decreased Visa (V) Holding by $2.43 Million; Stock Rose; Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp Continues to Hold Position in Radnet (RDNT)

Benin Management Corp decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 19.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benin Management Corp sold 14,040 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 57,345 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.95M, down from 71,385 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benin Management Corp who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $397.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $177.27. About 5.70 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp increased its stake in Radnet Inc (RDNT) by 21.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp bought 79,604 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.84% . The hedge fund held 452,500 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.24M, up from 372,896 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp who had been investing in Radnet Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $758.43M market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $15.13. About 228,371 shares traded. RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) has risen 9.93% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.93% the S&P500. Some Historical RDNT News: 08/03/2018 – RadNet Sees FY Rev $950M-$975M; 09/05/2018 – RADNET INC SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA $140 MLN – $150 MLN; 15/03/2018 – The Cancer Research Collaboration and Breastlink New York Partner With Diabetes Prevention Program Provider Blue Mesa Health; 14/05/2018 – Senvest Management LLC Exits Position in RadNet; 05/04/2018 – RadNet Becomes The Largest Outpatient Imaging Operator In The Greater Fresno, California Area With The Acquisition Of Five Imaging Centers; 09/05/2018 – RadNet 1Q Loss/Shr 15c; 09/05/2018 – RadNet Sees 2018 Adjusted EBITDA $140M-$150M; 22/03/2018 – Comvest Credit Partners Announces Investment in American Physician Partners, Inc; 08/03/2018 RadNet 4Q Loss/Shr 15c; 21/04/2018 – DJ RadNet Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RDNT)

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 43 investors sold V shares while 678 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 531 raised stakes. 1.53 billion shares or 0.66% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Benin Management Corp, which manages about $278.88M and $233.57M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Koninklijke Philips N V (NYSE:PHG) by 20,000 shares to 60,000 shares, valued at $2.62M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20 billion for 30.99 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $171,130 activity.