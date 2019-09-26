Benin Management Has Cut Visa (V) Position by $2.43 Million; Stock Price Rose; Veeva Sys (VEEV) Shareholder Leonard Green Partners LP Trimmed Holding

Leonard Green Partners Lp decreased its stake in Veeva Sys Inc (VEEV) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leonard Green Partners Lp sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.88% . The hedge fund held 20,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.24M, down from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leonard Green Partners Lp who had been investing in Veeva Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $1.88 during the last trading session, reaching $153.42. About 1.35 million shares traded. Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) has risen 120.73% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 120.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VEEV News: 24/05/2018 – Veeva Systems 1Q Rev $195.5M; 29/03/2018 – Nuvolo Names Veeva Systems Executive Dan Goldsmith to Board of Directors; 17/04/2018 – Debiopharm International SA Strengthens Compliance and Clinical Trial Oversight with Veeva Vault eTMF; 24/05/2018 – VEEVA SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 33C TO 34C, EST. 32C; 24/04/2018 – Veeva Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – Shionogi to Modernize Product Quality Management in the Cloud with Veeva Vault QMS; 07/05/2018 – Veeva Announces Merck’s Expanded Use of Veeva CRM for Latin America and Asia Pacific; 30/05/2018 – New Veeva Vault Training Provides Life Sciences a Modern Cloud Application for Effective Role-based Training; 24/05/2018 – VEEVA 1Q ADJ EPS 33C, EST. 31C; 15/05/2018 – Veeva Introduces Next-Generation Commercial Data Warehouse for Life Sciences

Benin Management Corp decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 19.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benin Management Corp sold 14,040 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 57,345 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.95 million, down from 71,385 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benin Management Corp who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $392.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $175.17. About 3.71 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 25/04/2018 – Visa 2Q Transactions Processed 29.3B; 05/05/2018 – Buffett: Should Have Bought More Mastercard, Visa — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting; 10/04/2018 – German Embassy Opens Visa Application Centre in Bahrain in Partnership With VFS Global; 18/04/2018 – VISA NAMES MIKE MILOTICH AS HEAD OF INVESTOR RELATIONS; 17/05/2018 – Visa Class A Favored by 29 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 24/05/2018 – VISA – ANNOUNCED STRATEGIC INVESTMENT IN YELLOWPEPPER, A MOBILE PAYMENTS PIONEER IN LATIN AMERICA; 09/04/2018 – CHILE TO CREATE VISA FROM STUDENTS FROM TOP UNIVERSITIES; 13/04/2018 – VFS Global Launches One-stop Visa Centres for Malaysia in Riyadh and Jeddah in KSA; 04/05/2018 – Visa wins “Best Credit Card” for Hong Kong travellers in the 2018 TripAdvisor Travellers’ Favourites; 21/05/2018 – Russian Billionaire’s Trouble With Visa Fuels Speculation of British Crackdown

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.48, from 1.73 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 29 investors sold VEEV shares while 154 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 108.92 million shares or 0.04% less from 108.97 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kbc Grp Inc Nv, a Belgium-based fund reported 17,638 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Lp has invested 0.47% in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0% stake. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys holds 0.04% or 215,944 shares in its portfolio. Comerica Retail Bank holds 0.01% or 9,382 shares. Next Century Growth Invsts Limited Liability Company has 1,058 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Carmignac Gestion has 0% invested in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Northern Trust Corporation has 876,192 shares. 65,663 were reported by Voloridge Investment Mgmt Lc. Hudock Capital Gp Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 75 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt owns 6,884 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 0.04% or 244,286 shares. Da Davidson & Co holds 0% or 1,565 shares. Citigroup stated it has 37,552 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Jaffetilchin Inv Limited Company holds 0.09% or 2,395 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) to report earnings on November, 27. They expect $0.41 EPS, up 17.14% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.35 per share. VEEV’s profit will be $60.67M for 93.55 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual EPS reported by Veeva Systems Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $171,130 activity.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20B for 30.62 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Benin Management Corp, which manages about $278.88M and $233.57 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Koninklijke Philips N V (NYSE:PHG) by 20,000 shares to 60,000 shares, valued at $2.62 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 43 investors sold V shares while 678 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 531 raised stakes. 1.53 billion shares or 0.66% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Missouri-based Plancorp Limited Liability has invested 0.17% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Engineers Gate Manager LP reported 0.33% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). New York-based Hilton Cap Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0.11% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Next Century Growth Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 25,037 shares or 0.54% of its portfolio. Brinker accumulated 118,536 shares. Roosevelt Grp Inc has 80,734 shares. Meristem Family Wealth Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.47% or 8,915 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Prelude Cap Management Ltd has 0.03% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Riverpark Advsrs Ltd Llc holds 5.29% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) or 71,132 shares. Advisor Prtn Lc invested 1.14% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). 1,246 were reported by Karpus. Glynn Capital Management Ltd Liability owns 20,000 shares. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co, a New York-based fund reported 305,258 shares. Lvw Advsr Lc holds 10,700 shares. Wesbanco Natl Bank has 0.1% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 11,763 shares.