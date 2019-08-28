Benin Management Has Cut Its Stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by $463,840; Wayfair (W) Holder Goodnow Investment Group Decreased Its Position by $1.24 Million

Goodnow Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Wayfair Inc (W) by 3.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodnow Investment Group Llc sold 8,403 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.79% . The hedge fund held 241,307 shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.82 million, down from 249,710 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodnow Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Wayfair Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $108.23. About 1.61 million shares traded. Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) has risen 19.60% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.60% the S&P500. Some Historical W News: 02/05/2018 – Wayfair 1Q Loss $107.8M; 08/03/2018 – Wayfair Expands Housewares Offering, Unveils Inspirational Shops, Innovative Features and Faster Delivery for Thousands of; 05/03/2018 Trump administration backs states’ bid to collect online sales taxes; 18/05/2018 – WAYFAIR INC – JUNG CURRENTLY SERVES ON BOARDS OF APPLE INC AND UNILEVER NV; 18/05/2018 – Wayfair Names Andrea Jung to its Board of Directors; 16/05/2018 – Wayfair Partners with PayBright to Offer Flexible Financing Option for Canadian Customers; 02/05/2018 – Wayfair 1Q Loss/Shr $1.22; 02/05/2018 – Wayfair 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 91c; 02/05/2018 – Wayfair 1Q Rev $1.4B; 20/03/2018 – Wayfair Mobile Shopping App Can Turn Virtually Every Home into a Furniture Showroom

Benin Management Corp decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 18.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benin Management Corp sold 4,460 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 19,704 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.05M, down from 24,164 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benin Management Corp who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $301.69B market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $120.55. About 6.51M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 06/04/2018 – Can P&G Still Be Saved? — Barrons.com; 12/05/2018 – Bleacher Report: Derrick Rose Rumors: Timberwolves Interested in Bringing PG Back in Free Agency; 03/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though far apart on price; 09/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Announces $1.25 Billion Debt Tender Offer; 19/04/2018 – P&G CFO SAYS OTC BUSINESS CARRIES HIGHER-THAN-AVERAGE MARGINS; 18/05/2018 – SIAM CITY CEMENT TO BUY PART OF P.G. SERVICE CO. FOR 195M BAHT; 06/03/2018 – P&G to ‘take back control’ of ads; 22/05/2018 – P&G SAYS EXPECTS TO PAY ~$1.40B FOR THE ACCEPTED TENDER OFFER; 11/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms ProAmpac PG Intermediate LLC Ratings, Outlk Neg; 11/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE HYGIENE AND HEALTH CARE LTD PROC.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 5.69 BLN RUPEES VS 6.01 BLN RUPEES YR AGO

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.36, from 1.65 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 28 investors sold W shares while 74 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 71.20 million shares or 0.37% less from 71.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Balyasny Asset Mngmt holds 0.04% or 45,407 shares. Gradient Invests Ltd Company invested in 0% or 225 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can has 14,260 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Com has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W). Jane Street Grp Limited Liability has invested 0.03% in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W). Clough Ptnrs LP has invested 0.13% in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W). First Tru LP reported 0.03% stake. Legal General Grp Inc Public Ltd Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) for 160,122 shares. D E Shaw reported 0.56% of its portfolio in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.01% in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) or 7,440 shares. Cambridge Rech Advsr stated it has 0% in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W). Wasatch Advsrs reported 596,838 shares or 0.97% of all its holdings. Light Street Mngmt Ltd Liability Com owns 87,975 shares for 0.87% of their portfolio. 23,961 are owned by Northeast Invest Management. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt has 0.01% invested in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W).

More notable recent Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wayfair: Expect Another Capital Raise – Seeking Alpha” on August 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stifel calls Wayfair ‘compelling’ after recent stumble – Seeking Alpha” published on August 22, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “10 Internet Stocks Getting Hammered – Investorplace.com” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Earns A Nice Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wayfair’s Long-Term Business Model May Be Broken – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Since May 14, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $3.61 million activity.

Benin Management Corp, which manages about $278.88 million and $232.78M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Prudential Finl Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 8,853 shares to 133,347 shares, valued at $12.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 43,623 are owned by Rothschild Invest Il. Granite Investment Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corp has 0.1% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 17,017 shares. Troy Asset Mngmt Ltd owns 2.57 million shares or 13.1% of their US portfolio. Ssi Investment Management holds 0.06% or 7,189 shares. Wellington Shields Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.65% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 36,540 shares. Cutter Brokerage Inc reported 0.08% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Northside Mngmt Lc has 10,898 shares. Avenir invested 0.02% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 50,237 are held by Profund Advsr Limited Liability Com. Lowe Brockenbrough invested 0.76% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Thomasville Fincl Bank reported 131,894 shares. Ramsay Stattman Vela And Price Inc holds 73,406 shares or 2.78% of its portfolio. Confluence Management Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.35% or 200,955 shares. Stephens Ar stated it has 0.5% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Noesis Mangement holds 6,968 shares or 0% of its portfolio.