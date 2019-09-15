Benin Management Has Cut Dunkin Brands Group (DNKN) Stake by $1.43 Million; Black Diamond Capital Management Raised Its Saratoga Invt (SAR) Stake

Black Diamond Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Saratoga Invt Corp (SAR) by 2.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Black Diamond Capital Management Llc bought 18,060 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.08% . The hedge fund held 830,530 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.51 million, up from 812,470 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Black Diamond Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Saratoga Invt Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $217.74M market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $24.99. About 62,260 shares traded. Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) has risen 4.22% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.22% the S&P500. Some Historical SAR News: 07/03/2018 SARATOGA HOSPITAL PARTNERS W/ PHILIPS; 17/05/2018 – 15 Summer Dance Festivals, Saratoga to Vail; 14/05/2018 – Saratoga Investment 4Q EPS 89c; 07/03/2018 – Saratoga Hospital partners with Philips to improve patient care and safety; 11/04/2018 – Interior-Parks: National Park Week at Saratoga; 08/03/2018 – Saratoga Springs Plastic Surgeon Named 2018 “Top Doctor” in Albany, NY Metro Area; 07/03/2018 – KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS NV PHG.AS ANNOUNCES INTEGRATION OF PHILIPS INTELLIVUE GUARDIAN INTO GENERAL CARE UNITS OF SARATOGA HOSPITAL; 14/05/2018 – SARATOGA INVESTMENT CORP – FOR QTR ENDED FEB 28, AUM WAS $342.7 MLN VS $338.8 MLN FOR QTR ENDED NOVEMBER 30, 2017; 18/05/2018 – Sandestin Investments Taps Highgate to Manage New Hotel; 30/05/2018 – Saratoga Investment Corp. Increases Quarterly Dividend To $0.51 Per Share

Benin Management Corp decreased its stake in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (DNKN) by 52.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benin Management Corp sold 18,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.99% . The institutional investor held 16,466 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.31M, down from 34,566 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benin Management Corp who had been investing in Dunkin Brands Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $80.47. About 388,051 shares traded. Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) has risen 16.38% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.38% the S&P500. Some Historical DNKN News: 26/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC – IS UPDATING AND REITERATING CERTAIN TARGETS REGARDING ITS 2018 PERFORMANCE; 26/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC QTRLY DUNKIN’ DONUTS U.S. COMPARABLE STORE SALES DECLINE OF 0.5%; 26/04/2018 – CHANOS SHORT DUNKIN’ BRANDS, RESTAURANT BRANDS FOR A YEAR; 01/05/2018 – Baskin-Robbins Shakes Things Up With New Sundae Shakes; 22/05/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC – REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION IS GOOD FOR A PERIOD OF TWO YEARS; 03/04/2018 – Baskin-Robbins Guests Can Now Have their Cake and Cookie too with the Launch of New Cookie Cakes; 15/03/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS REPORTS THREE NEW EXECUTIVE PROMOTIONS; 26/04/2018 – Dunkin’ Brands First-Quarter Net Profit Higher, Raises Guidance; 26/04/2018 – Short-seller Jim Chanos reveals bets against Dunkin’ Brands and Burger King’s parent; 20/04/2018 – DJ Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DNKN)

More notable recent Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Saratoga Investment Corp. Receives Approval of Second SBIC License Providing Up to $175 Million of Additional Growth Capital – GlobeNewswire” on August 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Saratoga Investment Corp 2020 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 11, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday – Benzinga” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Saratoga Investment Corp. Increases Quarterly Dividend to $0.56 per Share Represents the 20th Sequential Quarterly Dividend Increase – GlobeNewswire” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Saratoga Investment Corp. Resets its Existing CLO Upsized to $500 million – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: December 04, 2018.

Analysts await Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.81 earnings per share, down 2.41% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.83 per share. DNKN’s profit will be $67.00 million for 24.84 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.86 actual earnings per share reported by Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.81% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 24 investors sold DNKN shares while 104 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 94 raised stakes. 71.19 million shares or 0.82% more from 70.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mcrae holds 4.46% or 140,082 shares. Csat Inv Advisory Limited Partnership owns 198 shares. Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Com invested in 42,190 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Company accumulated 188,157 shares. 230,382 were reported by Retirement Sys Of Alabama. Moreover, Shell Asset Management has 0.01% invested in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN). Stifel Corporation invested in 0.01% or 71,703 shares. Barrett Asset Management Ltd Co, a New York-based fund reported 107,695 shares. First Bancorporation Of Omaha invested in 6,401 shares. 518,710 were reported by Fiera Cap Corporation. Blue Fincl Cap invested in 0.22% or 5,447 shares. Pnc Financial Group reported 9,093 shares stake. Contravisory Investment Management Inc has invested 0% in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN). First Advsrs LP accumulated 73,619 shares. Moreover, Bessemer Gru Inc has 0% invested in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) for 2,160 shares.

Benin Management Corp, which manages about $278.88M and $233.57M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Koninklijke Philips N V (NYSE:PHG) by 20,000 shares to 60,000 shares, valued at $2.62M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.