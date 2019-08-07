Benin Management Has Boosted Position in Prudential Finl (PRU); Scge Management LP Has Boosted Facebook (FB) Holding

Benin Management Corp increased its stake in Prudential Finl Inc (PRU) by 7.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benin Management Corp bought 8,853 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.15% . The institutional investor held 133,347 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.25M, up from 124,494 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benin Management Corp who had been investing in Prudential Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.84% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $84.65. About 2.15M shares traded or 12.39% up from the average. Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) has risen 1.17% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PRU News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Prudential Financial Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PRU); 02/05/2018 – Prudential Financial 1Q EPS $3.14; 30/04/2018 – Two Montana youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 09/05/2018 – HAWAII RENEWS PACT W/PRUDENTIAL RETIREMENT TO MANAGE $2.4B PLAN; 02/05/2018 – PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL AUM $1.39T; 30/04/2018 – Two Oklahoma youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 30/04/2018 – America’s top 10 youth volunteers of 2018 named at 23rd annual Prudential Spirit of Community Awards; 23/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Prudential Financial’s Senior Debt Issuance ‘A-‘; 17/04/2018 – Jersey City renews $208 million government plan with Prudential Retirement; 17/04/2018 – Ken Poliziani named PGlM’s chief marketing officer, to lead global brand growth

Scge Management Lp increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scge Management Lp bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 500,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $83.35 million, up from 400,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scge Management Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $549.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $185.13. About 10.98M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 19/03/2018 – Google and Facebook have banned cryptocurrency ads – but these networks still haven’t; 26/04/2018 – Dow rises 100 points, Facebook and AMD jump after crushing earnings; 25/04/2018 – FACEBOOK 1Q REV. $11.97B, EST. $11.41B; 11/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Faces Congress: Zuckerberg Promises Changes in Opening Statement; 10/04/2018 – Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg Hints at Possibility of Paid Service; 10/04/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg Warned by Senators of `Privacy Nightmare’; 02/04/2018 – Facebook has faced controversy in recent months over data privacy, reports of Russian propaganda and misinformation related to ethnic cleansing in Myanmar; 12/04/2018 – EU JUSTICE COMMISSIONER JOUROVA SAYS HAD CONSTRUCTIVE AND OPEN DISCUSSION WITH FACEBOOK COO SANDBERG ON CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA; 04/04/2018 – Teknor Apex Appoints M. Holland Company as Primary Distributor of Creamid™ and Duramid™; 10/04/2018 – The Associated Press: BREAKING: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg says company is working with special counsel Robert Mueller in

Benin Management Corp, which manages about $278.88M and $232.78 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 8,095 shares to 91,437 shares, valued at $11.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Dow Jones Indl Avrg Etf (DIA) by 4,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,522 shares, and cut its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold PRU shares while 240 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 246.62 million shares or 5.23% less from 260.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paragon Capital Limited holds 0.21% in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) or 3,707 shares. Avalon Advsr Lc holds 133,466 shares. Hillsdale Investment Mgmt reported 0% stake. Systematic Financial LP reported 0.01% stake. Palouse Management accumulated 3.11% or 87,950 shares. D E Shaw & Co invested in 0.01% or 89,375 shares. North Carolina-based Natl Bank Of America De has invested 0.03% in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). M Holdg Inc holds 0.21% or 9,662 shares in its portfolio. 463,009 were reported by First Advsr Ltd Partnership. State Street holds 18.92 million shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Moreover, Spectrum Grp has 0% invested in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). Atwood Palmer Inc holds 80 shares. First Allied Advisory stated it has 15,927 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Sit Invest Assoc Inc reported 0.37% in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Fund owns 8,132 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kbc Gru Nv stated it has 686,725 shares or 0.94% of all its holdings. Moreover, Everence Capital Management has 1.6% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 54,765 shares. Dsm Prns Ltd Llc invested in 5.4% or 2.20 million shares. 4,900 were accumulated by Omers Administration Corporation. Mackay Shields Limited Liability stated it has 889,801 shares or 1.04% of all its holdings. 22,611 were reported by Altfest L J And Com. Fisher Asset Management Lc has 403,431 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Bryn Mawr holds 0.11% or 11,619 shares in its portfolio. Alkeon Cap Management Limited Company has 1.23% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Mutual Of Omaha Comml Bank Wealth Mgmt reported 5,075 shares. Focused Wealth Inc stated it has 27,010 shares or 1.36% of all its holdings. Platinum Investment Management holds 8.54% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 2.18M shares. American & Mngmt reported 2,695 shares. Moreover, Amalgamated National Bank has 1.45% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 359,501 shares. Mechanics State Bank Tru Department holds 0.05% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 1,320 shares.

