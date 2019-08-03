Benin Management Has Boosted Its Prudential Finl (PRU) Stake; Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) Shareholder Bb Biotech Ag Decreased Stake as Market Value Declined

Bb Biotech Ag decreased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX) by 5.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bb Biotech Ag sold 70,445 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The institutional investor held 1.30M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $239.14M, down from 1.37 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bb Biotech Ag who had been investing in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $178.39. About 1.57M shares traded or 35.97% up from the average. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) has declined 4.47% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.47% the S&P500. Some Historical VRTX News: 16/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Vertex Securities for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 19/03/2018 – VERTEX RESOURCE GROUP LTD – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.02; 04/05/2018 – Vertex cystic fibrosis drugs are not cost effective, but company calls analysis a ‘sham’; 20/04/2018 – DJ Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VRTX); 26/04/2018 – STAT Plus: New York panel votes to lower the cost of a pricey Vertex drug for cystic fibrosis; 19/03/2018 – VERTEX RESOURCE GROUP – ANTICIPATES PRICING AND MARGIN OF ITS SERVICES TO IMPROVE SLIGHTLY IN 2018; 05/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s Hotelogix raises funds from Vertex Ventures, others – Mint; 04/04/2018 – Q-State Biosciences and Vertex Pharmaceuticals Enter into Multi-Year Drug Discovery Collaboration; 29/03/2018 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals: White Will Begin Her Role With Vertex on May 21; 04/04/2018 – Q-STATE BIOSCIENCES – VERTEX IS RESPONSIBLE FOR ALL DEVELOPMENT AND COMMERCIALIZATION ACTIVITIES RESULTING FROM COLLABORATION

Benin Management Corp increased its stake in Prudential Finl Inc (PRU) by 7.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benin Management Corp bought 8,853 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.15% . The institutional investor held 133,347 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.25 million, up from 124,494 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benin Management Corp who had been investing in Prudential Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.78% or $2.53 during the last trading session, reaching $88.56. About 4.23 million shares traded or 127.21% up from the average. Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) has risen 1.17% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PRU News: 02/05/2018 – Prudential Financial 1Q Net $1.36B; 30/04/2018 – Two Vermont youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 30/04/2018 – Two Wyoming youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 02/05/2018 – Prudential Financial 1Q EPS $3.14; 09/05/2018 – Hawaii Renews Agreement With Prudential Retirement to Manage $2.4 B Plan; 30/04/2018 – Two Kentucky youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 30/04/2018 – Two Kansas youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 30/04/2018 – Madison Strempek of Crofton, Maryland named one of America’s top 10 youth volunteers of 2018; 30/04/2018 – Rosie Colucci of Palatine, Illinois named one of America’s top 10 youth volunteers of 2018; 02/05/2018 – PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL AUM $1.39T

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.64, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold VRTX shares while 159 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 236.79 million shares or 1.21% less from 239.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 26.15M are owned by Price T Rowe Assoc Md. Weiss Multi invested in 0.18% or 40,000 shares. Adage Cap Group Inc Limited Liability Corporation invested in 444,241 shares. Fisher Asset Mgmt Lc accumulated 2,421 shares. Bank & Trust Of America Corporation De reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). Citadel Ltd Llc, Illinois-based fund reported 137,571 shares. 3,400 are owned by Spirit Of America Management New York. Voya Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 1.10M shares or 0.46% of its portfolio. Hl Financial Service Ltd Liability reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). Bowen Hanes Inc owns 150,000 shares or 1.22% of their US portfolio. Bamco Inc New York reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). Lpl Finance Ltd reported 43,084 shares. Hudson Bay Cap Limited Partnership reported 0.03% stake. Green Valley Ltd Liability Com has invested 2.25% of its portfolio in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). Norinchukin National Bank The has invested 0.12% in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX).

Bb Biotech Ag, which manages about $3.98 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SGMO) by 1.30M shares to 2.65M shares, valued at $25.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) by 130,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.52 million shares, and has risen its stake in Audentes Therapeutics Inc..

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 sales for $33.10 million activity. On Monday, February 11 the insider Silva Paul M sold $759,367. Another trade for 32,250 shares valued at $6.01M was made by LEIDEN JEFFREY M on Monday, February 4. 12,722 Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) shares with value of $2.38 million were sold by Sachdev Amit. Arbuckle Stuart A also sold $3.41M worth of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) on Monday, February 4. ALTSHULER DAVID sold $5.94 million worth of stock.

Benin Management Corp, which manages about $278.88M and $232.78M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 4,460 shares to 19,704 shares, valued at $2.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 8,095 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 91,437 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).