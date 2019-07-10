Benin Management Decreased Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Position By $463,840; Wynnefield Capital Trimmed By $5.81 Million Its Granite Construction (GVA) Position

Wynnefield Capital Inc decreased Granite Construction Inc (GVA) stake by 39.06% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Wynnefield Capital Inc sold 135,000 shares as Granite Construction Inc (GVA)’s stock declined 5.61%. The Wynnefield Capital Inc holds 210,654 shares with $9.09 million value, down from 345,654 last quarter. Granite Construction Inc now has $2.19 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $46.86. About 261,264 shares traded. Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) has declined 26.32% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.75% the S&P500. Some Historical GVA News: 21/03/2018 – Granite Awarded $51 Million Road and Bridge Rehabilitation Project in Alaska; 15/05/2018 – Layne Christensen Announces Date Of Special Meeting For Stockholders To Approve Merger With Granite Construction; 16/04/2018 – Granite Announces Timing of Earnings Release and Investor Conference Call; 03/04/2018 – GRANITE BUYS LIQUIFORCE; 13/03/2018 FTC: 20180853: Granite Construction Incorporated; Layne Christensen Company; 21/03/2018 – Granite Awarded $51 M Road and Bridge Rehabilitation Project in Alaska; 03/04/2018 – GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INC – FINANCIAL TERMS OF THIS CASH DEAL ARE UNDISCLOSED; 30/04/2018 – GRANITE CONSTRUCTION 1Q REV. $563.4M, EST. $525.9M; 20/03/2018 – CETUS CAPITAL lll LP REPORTS 7.8 PCT STAKE IN LAYNE CHRISTENSEN CO AS OF MARCH 13; 23/04/2018 – Granite Construction: Krzeminski Will Continue in Her Role as CFO Until Her Successor Is Appointed

Benin Management Corp decreased Procter And Gamble Co (PG) stake by 18.46% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Benin Management Corp sold 4,460 shares as Procter And Gamble Co (PG)’s stock rose 7.52%. The Benin Management Corp holds 19,704 shares with $2.05 million value, down from 24,164 last quarter. Procter And Gamble Co now has $283.22B valuation. The stock decreased 1.00% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $112.91. About 5.34M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 30/04/2018 – Designing Digitally, Inc. Earns Gold Horizon Interactive Award for P&G Training Simulation; 19/04/2018 – P&G CEO SAYS HAVE LARGE BUSINESSES IN SEVERAL DIFFICULT MARKETS; 19/04/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S ON MERCK KGAA DEAL; 06/03/2018 – P&G brand chief vows to `take back control’ from ad agencies; 23/04/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: P&G’s Blue Ash campus sold; 19/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS PROCTER & GAMBLE’S Aa3 RATING FOLLOWING ANNOUNC; 23/05/2018 – Always® Commemorates Menstrual Hygiene Day by Donating an Additional One Million Period Products in the U.S., as Part of Ongoing Efforts to Improve Access to Menstrual Care; 27/03/2018 – Pampers Welcomes Chrissy Teigen to the Family as First-Ever Creative Consultant for New Pampers Pure Collection; 18/05/2018 – SIAM CITY CEMENT TO BUY PART OF P.G. SERVICE CO. FOR 195M BAHT; 18/04/2018 – P&G Nears Deal to Acquire Merck KGaA’s Consumer-Health Unit

Among 9 analysts covering Procter \u0026 Gamble (NYSE:PG), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Procter \u0026 Gamble had 15 analyst reports since January 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, February 26 the stock rating was maintained by Macquarie Research with “Buy”. Goldman Sachs upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Friday, June 28 report. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Hold” on Thursday, February 21. The company was upgraded on Wednesday, April 24 by Barclays Capital. The stock of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) earned “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, April 24. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Monday, April 8. On Thursday, January 24 the stock rating was upgraded by Berenberg to “Hold”. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of PG in report on Friday, March 29 with “Overweight” rating. The company was maintained on Monday, June 17 by Deutsche Bank.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.06 earnings per share, up 12.77% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.94 per share. PG’s profit will be $2.66B for 26.63 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “P&G reaches for the sun in trademark application – Cincinnati Business Courier” on July 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Sell Procter & Gamble Co.: A ‘Pretend’ Growth Stock – Seeking Alpha” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What to Do Now in Case the Fed Waits Until September – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: Procter & Gamble vs. Philip Morris – The Motley Fool” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Colonial Trust Advsrs stated it has 117,047 shares or 2.31% of all its holdings. Churchill Management reported 2,508 shares stake. S R Schill Associate owns 3,665 shares. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv reported 1.13% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Provident Inv Mngmt invested in 0.12% or 7,116 shares. Windward Capital Mngmt Com Ca holds 2.04% or 153,445 shares in its portfolio. Brighton Jones Limited Liability Corp holds 0.16% or 12,833 shares in its portfolio. Nelson Roberts Advsr Limited Company has 1.87% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 166 were accumulated by Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc. Sprucegrove Mngmt Limited reported 0.86% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Moreover, Meristem Family Wealth Limited Liability Corporation has 0.21% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Weik Cap Mgmt holds 0.56% or 11,065 shares. Of Vermont owns 145,327 shares or 1.3% of their US portfolio. Stratford Consulting Ltd Com stated it has 0.56% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Llc holds 12,882 shares.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 17 sales for $263.49 million activity. Shares for $895,500 were sold by Francisco Ma. Fatima on Wednesday, February 13. Matthew Price sold $1.98M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Friday, February 15. 1,026 shares valued at $99,936 were sold by Sheppard Valarie L on Tuesday, February 5. $294,750 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by Posada Juan Fernando. PELTZ NELSON also sold $119.77M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares. Schomburger Jeffrey K also sold $3.90M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Thursday, January 31. Coombe Gary A also sold $870,676 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Thursday, January 31.

More notable recent Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Granite Construction Incorporated (GVA) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Granite Publishes 2018 Sustainability Progress Report – Yahoo Finance” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Granite Materials Facility Recognized as a California Green Business – Business Wire” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should Granite Construction Incorporatedâ€™s (NYSE:GVA) Weak Investment Returns Worry You? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold GVA shares while 59 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 44.17 million shares or 1.63% less from 44.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zeke Cap Advsr Ltd Com has 21,085 shares. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Morgan Dempsey Mngmt Limited Com, Wisconsin-based fund reported 70,205 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt holds 0.01% or 438,534 shares. Parkside Commercial Bank & reported 0% stake. 8,639 are held by Proshare Advsr Limited Liability Co. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan invested in 0.08% or 10,000 shares. First National Bank & Trust Of Omaha holds 0.23% or 76,698 shares. Ls Invest Advisors Ltd Com stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Washington-based Parametric Portfolio Associates Lc has invested 0% in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Hanson Mcclain invested in 0% or 698 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability has invested 0% in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Amalgamated Bancshares invested in 0.01% or 6,996 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors stated it has 300 shares. Moreover, Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp has 0.05% invested in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA).

Among 3 analysts covering Granite Construction Inc (NYSE:GVA), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Granite Construction Inc had 7 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) earned “Buy” rating by M Partners on Friday, March 22. The stock of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 7 by FBR Capital. On Wednesday, May 29 the stock rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Buy”. M Partners maintained it with “Buy” rating and $61 target in Thursday, February 21 report.