Benin Management Decreased Its Stake in Pepsico (PEP) as Market Value Rose; As Gaming & Leisure Pptys (GLPI) Market Valuation Declined, Fortress Investment Group Has Cut by $3.21 Million Its Holding

Benin Management Corp decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 8.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benin Management Corp sold 8,095 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 91,437 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.21 million, down from 99,532 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benin Management Corp who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $183.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $131.49. About 696,791 shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 24/04/2018 – Bringing Pop To Fashion: Pepsi® Launches Global Capsule Collection With Boohoo, Umbro, Le Specs, New Era And Anteater; 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES DR PEPPER SNAPPLE RATINGS TO BAA2; ASSIGNS RATINGS TO FUND KEURIG DR PEPPER TRANSACTION; 30/04/2018 – Tostitos And Sabra Are Fueling Cinco de Mayo Get-Togethers…One Ride At A Time; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO – TOTAL DIVIDENDS TO SHAREHOLDERS EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $5 BLN & SHARE BUYBACKS EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $2 BLN IN 2018; 19/04/2018 – Hearthside Food buyout backed by US$1.645bn in loans; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CEO: WILL SUBSTANTIALLY SUPPORT PEPSI CAMPAIGN IN ’18; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO -CEO SAYS COMPANY IS NOT LOOKING AT SEPARATION OR SALE OF NORTH AMERICAN BEVERAGES; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – UPON CLOSING, BARE SNACKS WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE INDEPENDENTLY FROM ITS HEADQUARTERS IN SAN FRANCISCO; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi tops estimates, promises more investments in N. America; 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSCIENCE

Fortress Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc (GLPI) by 11.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 84,515 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.24% . The hedge fund held 673,628 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.98 million, down from 758,143 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fortress Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.98B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $37.17. About 127,028 shares traded. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) has risen 4.09% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GLPI News: 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – WILLIAM J. CLIFFORD, CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER, WILL RETIRE; 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2018 GUIDANCE NET INCOME, PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE OF $ 0.49; 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props Says Clifford’s Retirement to Be Effective Aug 31; 25/04/2018 – Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. Announces Chief Fincl Officer William Clifford’s Retirement; 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE 1Q EPS 45C, EST. 47C; 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure 1Q Profit Rises 3%; CFO To Retire; 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – INTENDS TO ENGAGE A FIRM TO CONDUCT A SEARCH FOR A NEW CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 07/05/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – TENDER OFFER IS SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE AT 11:59 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON JUNE 4, 2018; 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props 1Q Funds From Operations $121.9M; 21/05/2018 – Gaming and Leisure Properties Receives the Requisite Consents Pursuant to the Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation for Outstan

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.23 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 1. They expect $1.50 EPS, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10B for 21.92 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual EPS reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.