Benin Management Decreased Its Abbott Labs (ABT) Position by $639,900; Aaon (AAON) Shareholder Wasatch Advisors Has Decreased Its Holding as Stock Price Rose

Benin Management Corp decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 21.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benin Management Corp sold 8,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 29,055 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.32M, down from 37,155 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benin Management Corp who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $151.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.13% or $2.6 during the last trading session, reaching $85.76. About 8.63 million shares traded or 65.24% up from the average. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 23.36% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.93% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 23/05/2018 – Abbott’s Investigational Tendyne™ Device for Mitral Valve Replacement Demonstrates Positive Outcomes at 30 Days in Global Study; 03/05/2018 – Abbott Expands Cardiac Arrhythmias Portfolio With FDA Clearance Of Advanced Mapping Catheter; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs Sees FY Cont Ops EPS $1.23-$1.33; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT ABT.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $1.23 TO $1.33 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs, Morgan Stanley, U.S. Bancorp, American Express, Alcoa and Pier 1 Imports are all scheduled to publish their latest earnings updates; 10/04/2018 – Abbott says NAFTA “had to be updated” due to technology and intellectual property challenges; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Laboratories Sees Nutrition Uptick — Earnings Review; 23/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – CO, SANQUIN SIGN MULTIPLE-YEAR CONTRACT FOR SUPPLY OF PRIMARY SEROLOGICAL EQUIPMENT AND CONSUMABLES; 11/03/2018 – Abbott Labs: Data to Be Submitted to FDA to Support Consideration of Long-Term Indication for HeartMate 3; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS ONE OR TWO PEOPLE STILL IN CRITICAL CONDITION AFTER SCHOOL SHOOTING

Wasatch Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Aaon Inc (AAON) by 0.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wasatch Advisors Inc sold 11,960 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.68 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $77.36 million, down from 1.69 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc who had been investing in Aaon Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $50.02. About 56,076 shares traded. AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) has risen 58.10% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AAON News: 06/03/2018 Aaon Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/03/2018 – AAON Announces Price Increase of Up to 5% on HVAC Equipment, Effective June 15; 23/03/2018 – AAON Announces Price Increase; 23/04/2018 – DJ AAON Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AAON); 16/03/2018 – AAON REPORTS OFFICER RESIGNATION; 03/05/2018 – AAON Inc. 1Q EPS 8c; 23/03/2018 – AAON REPORTS PRICE BOOST; 03/05/2018 – AAON 1Q EPS 8c; 03/05/2018 – AAON Federal Corporate Tax Rate Cut to 21% From 35% After Bonuses Paid to Employees; 18/05/2018 – AAON BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 16C/SHR FROM 13C, EST. 15C

Wasatch Advisors Inc, which manages about $19.28 billion and $9.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hackett Group Inc (NASDAQ:HCKT) by 237,597 shares to 1.09 million shares, valued at $17.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 456,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.13 million shares, and has risen its stake in Lithia Mtrs Inc (NYSE:LAD).

More notable recent AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Air Conditioner & Heating Industry Outlook Grim – Nasdaq” on July 01, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “AAON Authorizes $20 Million for Stock Buyback Program – GlobeNewswire” published on March 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “The Longview Economic Development Corporation Approves a Performance Contract with AAON, Inc. – Nasdaq” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “AAON Promotes Stephen Wakefield and Rony Gadiwalla as Officers – GlobeNewswire” published on November 02, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (HAIN) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Analysts await AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.31 EPS, up 40.91% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.22 per share. AAON’s profit will be $16.16M for 40.34 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual EPS reported by AAON, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 47.62% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.20, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 7 investors sold AAON shares while 46 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 37.11 million shares or 1.47% less from 37.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gemmer Asset Management Limited Liability accumulated 109 shares or 0% of the stock. California-based California State Teachers Retirement has invested 0.01% in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON). Natl Bank Of America Corp De stated it has 0% in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0% invested in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) for 16,137 shares. Captrust Financial Advsrs, a North Carolina-based fund reported 98 shares. Moreover, Credit Suisse Ag has 0% invested in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) for 30,232 shares. Congress Asset Co Ma holds 82,454 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Cim Ltd Llc has invested 0.08% in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON). Legal And General Grp Plc reported 0% stake. The Ohio-based Fifth Third State Bank has invested 0% in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON). Manufacturers Life Ins The owns 27,118 shares. National Bank Of Mellon Corporation has 0.01% invested in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) for 557,575 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio reported 129,952 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Kwmg Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 54 shares. Vanguard Group has 0.01% invested in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 sale for $12.17 million activity. On Wednesday, January 30 the insider Contreras Jaime sold $12.42M.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 52 investors sold ABT shares while 617 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 2.74% less from 1.29 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stonebridge Inc accumulated 18,551 shares. Vigilant Capital Llc has invested 2.84% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Hartford Fin Management reported 66,320 shares. Rothschild Invest Corporation Il holds 0.71% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) or 75,465 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Company invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Communication holds 0.7% or 130,450 shares. Shamrock Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co owns 11,818 shares or 0.75% of their US portfolio. Federated Investors Inc Pa stated it has 0.39% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Colonial Advsrs stated it has 0.1% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Beech Hill Advsr owns 12,150 shares or 0.6% of their US portfolio. Jackson Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.47% or 24,298 shares in its portfolio. Illinois-based Calamos Advsr Lc has invested 0.23% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). 54,298 are owned by Waverton Invest Ltd. Veritable Limited Partnership reported 136,730 shares. Locust Wood Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company has 722,166 shares.