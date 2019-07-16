Benin Management Continues to Hold Position in Prudential Finl (PRU); As Humana (HUM) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Columbus Hill Capital Management LP Has Cut Its Holding

Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Humana Inc (HUM) by 15.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp sold 20,880 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.60% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 115,869 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.82M, down from 136,749 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Humana Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $284.27. About 510,706 shares traded. Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) has declined 15.87% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.30% the S&P500. Some Historical HUM News: 19/03/2018 – Brigade Continues to Oppose Proposed Acquisition of Kindred Healthcare by Humana, TPG Capital and Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe; 08/03/2018 – Humana Trading Activity Rises to More Than Triple 20 Day Average; 28/03/2018 – HUMANA COMPLETES ACCELERATED SHR REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 10/04/2018 – HUMANA: DEAL NOT TO HAVE MATERIAL IMPACT ON 2018 GUIDANCE; 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna to buy Express Scripts for about $53 bln; 29/03/2018 – Vanessa O’Connell: Walmart discussing closer ties with Humana, including possible acquisition; 02/05/2018 – HUMANA 1Q ADJ REV $14.28B, EST. $14.16B; 21/05/2018 – IORA HEALTH – SERIES E FINANCING IS ALSO FUNDED BY INVESTORS INCLUDING GE VENTURES, HUMANA, KHOSLA VENTURES, POLARIS PARTNERS & TEMASEK; 30/04/2018 – MANHATTANLIFE ASSURANCE CO. OF AMERICA BUYS HUMANA’S WORKPLACE; 10/04/2018 – Humana Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8

Benin Management Corp increased its stake in Prudential Finl Inc (PRU) by 7.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benin Management Corp bought 8,853 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.64% with the market. The institutional investor held 133,347 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.25M, up from 124,494 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benin Management Corp who had been investing in Prudential Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $102.03. About 673,003 shares traded. Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) has declined 1.64% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.07% the S&P500. Some Historical PRU News: 27/03/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Issue Credit Ratings to Prudential Financial Inc.’s New Senior Unsecured Notes; 30/04/2018 – Two Louisiana youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 30/04/2018 – Two Georgia youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 02/05/2018 – PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ OPER EPS $3.08, EST. $2.98; 30/04/2018 – Two Wyoming youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 30/04/2018 – Two Kansas youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 30/04/2018 – Two Virginia youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 04/05/2018 – “Tech is having a good day and obviously Apple is helping. The Warren Buffett headlines have helped give momentum to share prices,” said Quincy Krosby, chief market strategist at Prudential Financial; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s: US insurers gradual adoption of sustainable and responsible investing is net credit positive; 30/04/2018 – Two Nevada youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C

Benin Management Corp, which manages about $278.88 million and $232.78 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 8,100 shares to 29,055 shares, valued at $2.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Investors Bancorp Inc New (NASDAQ:ISBC) by 155,989 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 113,511 shares, and cut its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).

More notable recent Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Terrafina Announces a 10-Year Senior Unsecured International Bond Issuance for US$500 Million – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Could Add Value To Your Portfolio – Yahoo Finance” published on May 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Prudential Financial: An Undervalued Dividend Contender – Seeking Alpha” on May 13, 2019. More interesting news about Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Interested In Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)â€™s Upcoming US$1.00 Dividend? You Have 2 Days Left – Yahoo Finance” published on February 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Prudential Financial Inc (PRU) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold PRU shares while 240 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 246.62 million shares or 5.23% less from 260.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stratos Wealth Ltd holds 0.03% or 8,284 shares in its portfolio. Fdx Advsr reported 0.02% in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0.05% invested in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) for 78,278 shares. Regent Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.74% of its portfolio in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). Earnest Ptnrs Llc stated it has 0% in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). Bb&T reported 22,366 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys invested in 23,911 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership holds 0.22% in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) or 40,228 shares. Srb reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). Stanley invested 0.16% in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). Bancorporation Of America De owns 0.03% invested in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) for 2.31M shares. The Minnesota-based Stonebridge Cap Advisors Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.22% in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). Glenmede Na owns 59,549 shares. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Tru owns 6,000 shares or 0.73% of their US portfolio. Denali Advsr Lc accumulated 25,700 shares or 0.35% of the stock.

More notable recent Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Humana Inc.’s (NYSE:HUM) 0.9% Dividend Worth Your Time? – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Humana could get $600M+ if Supreme Court rules favorably on ACA suit – Louisville Business First” published on June 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “AM Best Revises Outlooks to Positive for Humana Inc. and the Majority of Its Subsidiaries – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Humana Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on February 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Nike, FedEx And Bank Stress Tests – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 22, 2019.

Since February 19, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $2.54 million activity.

Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.68 billion and $1.10 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 113,356 shares to 332,340 shares, valued at $60.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 19,753 shares in the quarter, for a total of 174,353 shares, and has risen its stake in Equifax Inc (NYSE:EFX).

Analysts await Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $5.24 EPS, up 32.32% or $1.28 from last year’s $3.96 per share. HUM’s profit will be $707.59 million for 13.56 P/E if the $5.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.48 actual EPS reported by Humana Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.96% EPS growth.