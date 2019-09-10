Benefitfocus Inc. (BNFT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Zuora Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

Benefitfocus Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) and Zuora Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) have been rivals in the Application Software for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Benefitfocus Inc. 34 2.93 N/A -1.66 0.00 Zuora Inc. 18 6.52 N/A -0.74 0.00

Table 1 highlights Benefitfocus Inc. and Zuora Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Benefitfocus Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) and Zuora Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Benefitfocus Inc. 0.00% 253.5% -21% Zuora Inc. 0.00% -46.9% -25.6%

Liquidity

2.7 and 2.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Benefitfocus Inc. Its rival Zuora Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.9 and 1.9 respectively. Benefitfocus Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Zuora Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Benefitfocus Inc. and Zuora Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Benefitfocus Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Zuora Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Benefitfocus Inc.’s consensus target price is $51.75, while its potential upside is 113.49%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 74.96% of Benefitfocus Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 55.5% of Zuora Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 2.7% of Benefitfocus Inc. shares. Comparatively, Zuora Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Benefitfocus Inc. -7.96% -3.85% -37.18% -54% -17.93% -45.34% Zuora Inc. -2.47% -2.91% -29.79% -29.66% -34.54% -17.25%

For the past year Zuora Inc. has weaker performance than Benefitfocus Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Benefitfocus Inc. beats Zuora Inc.

Benefitfocus, Inc. provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, and brokers in the United States. It operates through Employer and Carrier segments. The companyÂ’s products for insurance carriers include Marketplaces, which are online shopping environments; eEnrollment that provides online enrollment for benefits; eBilling, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; eExchange, a solution for communication; eSales for carriers and brokers to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for products; and Core & Advanced Analytics, a data analytics solution. Its products for employers include Benefitfocus Marketplace that streamlines online enrollment, employee communication, and benefit administration; Communication Portal, an employee engagement portal; BenefitStore, a solution for employees to avail various ancillary benefits; ACA Compliance and Reporting, a solution for employers to manage ACA compliance; and eBilling and Payment, an electronic invoice presentment and payment application. In addition, the company provides professional and customer support services, which include implementation services, such as discovery, configuration, deployment, integration, testing, training, and technical support; HR support services; and video library services. Further, it offers partner offerings, such as RedBrick Health that provides access to customizable health assessments, digital coaching, tracking, and challenges; LifeLock that allows employees to purchase identity theft protection; SAP SuccessFactors that provides employee performance management solutions; and WageWorks that supports benefits, such as health savings accounts, flexible spending accounts, health reimbursement, and other programs. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina.

Zuora, Inc. provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that automates the subscription order-to-cash process, including quoting, billing, collections, analytics, and revenue recognition. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora RevPro, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Insights, and Zuora Collect. Zuora, Inc. sells its products through its direct sales force and with GSI partners to various industries comprising software, hardware, media, transportation, construction, healthcare, education, retail, Internet of Things, and others worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.