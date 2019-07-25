Benefitfocus Inc. (BNFT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Sonic Foundry Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOFO)

Both Benefitfocus Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) and Sonic Foundry Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOFO) are Application Software companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Benefitfocus Inc. 40 3.22 N/A -1.66 0.00 Sonic Foundry Inc. 1 0.20 N/A -0.89 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Benefitfocus Inc. 0.00% 253.5% -21% Sonic Foundry Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Benefitfocus Inc. 0 2 4 2.67 Sonic Foundry Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Benefitfocus Inc.’s upside potential is 120.89% at a $57.83 consensus target price.

Institutional investors held 83.8% of Benefitfocus Inc. shares and 13.14% of Sonic Foundry Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 2.4% of Benefitfocus Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 38.41% of Sonic Foundry Inc. shares.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Benefitfocus Inc. -1.01% -24.28% -44.56% -28.86% -5.76% -31.26% Sonic Foundry Inc. 4.17% -5.21% -17.36% -31.03% -54.75% 53.85%

For the past year Benefitfocus Inc. has -31.26% weaker performance while Sonic Foundry Inc. has 53.85% stronger performance.

Benefitfocus, Inc. provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, and brokers in the United States. It operates through Employer and Carrier segments. The companyÂ’s products for insurance carriers include Marketplaces, which are online shopping environments; eEnrollment that provides online enrollment for benefits; eBilling, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; eExchange, a solution for communication; eSales for carriers and brokers to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for products; and Core & Advanced Analytics, a data analytics solution. Its products for employers include Benefitfocus Marketplace that streamlines online enrollment, employee communication, and benefit administration; Communication Portal, an employee engagement portal; BenefitStore, a solution for employees to avail various ancillary benefits; ACA Compliance and Reporting, a solution for employers to manage ACA compliance; and eBilling and Payment, an electronic invoice presentment and payment application. In addition, the company provides professional and customer support services, which include implementation services, such as discovery, configuration, deployment, integration, testing, training, and technical support; HR support services; and video library services. Further, it offers partner offerings, such as RedBrick Health that provides access to customizable health assessments, digital coaching, tracking, and challenges; LifeLock that allows employees to purchase identity theft protection; SAP SuccessFactors that provides employee performance management solutions; and WageWorks that supports benefits, such as health savings accounts, flexible spending accounts, health reimbursement, and other programs. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina.