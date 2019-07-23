Benefitfocus Inc. (BNFT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Paycom Software Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Benefitfocus Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) and Paycom Software Inc. (NYSE:PAYC). The two are both Application Software companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Benefitfocus Inc. 40 3.25 N/A -1.66 0.00 Paycom Software Inc. 190 22.35 N/A 2.45 83.39

In table 1 we can see Benefitfocus Inc. and Paycom Software Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Benefitfocus Inc. and Paycom Software Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Benefitfocus Inc. 0.00% 253.5% -21% Paycom Software Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

Benefitfocus Inc.’s 1.35 beta indicates that its volatility is 35.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Paycom Software Inc.’s 82.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.82 beta.

Liquidity

Benefitfocus Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.7 and a Quick Ratio of 2.7. Competitively, Paycom Software Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1 and has 1 Quick Ratio. Benefitfocus Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Paycom Software Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Benefitfocus Inc. and Paycom Software Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Benefitfocus Inc. 0 2 4 2.67 Paycom Software Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

Benefitfocus Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 118.80% and an $57.83 average target price. Meanwhile, Paycom Software Inc.’s average target price is $193.2, while its potential downside is -17.41%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Benefitfocus Inc. is looking more favorable than Paycom Software Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Benefitfocus Inc. and Paycom Software Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 83.8% and 77.8% respectively. About 2.4% of Benefitfocus Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 8.4% of Paycom Software Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Benefitfocus Inc. -1.01% -24.28% -44.56% -28.86% -5.76% -31.26% Paycom Software Inc. -0.18% 7.48% 18.1% 60.98% 100.36% 66.92%

For the past year Benefitfocus Inc. had bearish trend while Paycom Software Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Paycom Software Inc. beats Benefitfocus Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

Benefitfocus, Inc. provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, and brokers in the United States. It operates through Employer and Carrier segments. The companyÂ’s products for insurance carriers include Marketplaces, which are online shopping environments; eEnrollment that provides online enrollment for benefits; eBilling, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; eExchange, a solution for communication; eSales for carriers and brokers to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for products; and Core & Advanced Analytics, a data analytics solution. Its products for employers include Benefitfocus Marketplace that streamlines online enrollment, employee communication, and benefit administration; Communication Portal, an employee engagement portal; BenefitStore, a solution for employees to avail various ancillary benefits; ACA Compliance and Reporting, a solution for employers to manage ACA compliance; and eBilling and Payment, an electronic invoice presentment and payment application. In addition, the company provides professional and customer support services, which include implementation services, such as discovery, configuration, deployment, integration, testing, training, and technical support; HR support services; and video library services. Further, it offers partner offerings, such as RedBrick Health that provides access to customizable health assessments, digital coaching, tracking, and challenges; LifeLock that allows employees to purchase identity theft protection; SAP SuccessFactors that provides employee performance management solutions; and WageWorks that supports benefits, such as health savings accounts, flexible spending accounts, health reimbursement, and other programs. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina.

Paycom Software, Inc. provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solution that is delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The companyÂ’s HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, E-Verify, and tax credit service applications; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking applications. Its HCM solution also provides payroll applications comprising payroll and tax management, Paycom Pay, expense management, garnishment management, and GL Concierge applications; and talent management applications that include employee self-service, compensation budgeting, performance management, executive dashboard, and Paycom learning applications. In addition, the companyÂ’s HCM solution offers HR management applications, which comprise document and task management, government and compliance, benefits administration/benefits to carrier, COBRA administration, personnel action forms, surveys, and affordable care act applications. Paycom Software, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.