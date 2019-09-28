Benefitfocus Inc. (BNFT)’s Financial Results Comparing With PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE:PAR)

Benefitfocus Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) and PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE:PAR) compete against each other in the Application Software sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Benefitfocus Inc. 26 -1.47 26.68M -1.66 0.00 PAR Technology Corporation 23 -2.26 11.01M -1.67 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Benefitfocus Inc. and PAR Technology Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Benefitfocus Inc. 103,853,639.55% 253.5% -21% PAR Technology Corporation 47,152,034.26% -51.2% -25.1%

Volatility & Risk

Benefitfocus Inc. has a 1.28 beta, while its volatility is 28.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, PAR Technology Corporation has beta of -0.25 which is 125.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Benefitfocus Inc. is 2.7 while its Current Ratio is 2.7. Meanwhile, PAR Technology Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1.2 while its Quick Ratio is 0.8. Benefitfocus Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than PAR Technology Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Benefitfocus Inc. and PAR Technology Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Benefitfocus Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 PAR Technology Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

$45 is Benefitfocus Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 90.52%. Meanwhile, PAR Technology Corporation’s average target price is $32, while its potential upside is 35.59%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Benefitfocus Inc. is looking more favorable than PAR Technology Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Benefitfocus Inc. and PAR Technology Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 74.96% and 59.6%. Benefitfocus Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2.7%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 16.5% of PAR Technology Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Benefitfocus Inc. -7.96% -3.85% -37.18% -54% -17.93% -45.34% PAR Technology Corporation 3.38% -1.7% 6.95% 5.78% 42.33% 19.49%

For the past year Benefitfocus Inc. has -45.34% weaker performance while PAR Technology Corporation has 19.49% stronger performance.

Summary

Benefitfocus Inc. beats on 10 of the 11 factors PAR Technology Corporation.

Benefitfocus, Inc. provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, and brokers in the United States. It operates through Employer and Carrier segments. The companyÂ’s products for insurance carriers include Marketplaces, which are online shopping environments; eEnrollment that provides online enrollment for benefits; eBilling, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; eExchange, a solution for communication; eSales for carriers and brokers to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for products; and Core & Advanced Analytics, a data analytics solution. Its products for employers include Benefitfocus Marketplace that streamlines online enrollment, employee communication, and benefit administration; Communication Portal, an employee engagement portal; BenefitStore, a solution for employees to avail various ancillary benefits; ACA Compliance and Reporting, a solution for employers to manage ACA compliance; and eBilling and Payment, an electronic invoice presentment and payment application. In addition, the company provides professional and customer support services, which include implementation services, such as discovery, configuration, deployment, integration, testing, training, and technical support; HR support services; and video library services. Further, it offers partner offerings, such as RedBrick Health that provides access to customizable health assessments, digital coaching, tracking, and challenges; LifeLock that allows employees to purchase identity theft protection; SAP SuccessFactors that provides employee performance management solutions; and WageWorks that supports benefits, such as health savings accounts, flexible spending accounts, health reimbursement, and other programs. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina.