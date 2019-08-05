Benefitfocus Inc. (BNFT)’s Financial Results Comparing With FireEye Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE)

Benefitfocus Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) and FireEye Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) compete with each other in the Application Software sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Benefitfocus Inc. 39 3.09 N/A -1.66 0.00 FireEye Inc. 16 3.29 N/A -1.27 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Benefitfocus Inc. and FireEye Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Benefitfocus Inc. and FireEye Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Benefitfocus Inc. 0.00% 253.5% -21% FireEye Inc. 0.00% -38.2% -9.3%

Risk and Volatility

Benefitfocus Inc. is 28.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.28. Competitively, FireEye Inc. is 12.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.88 beta.

Liquidity

Benefitfocus Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.7 and 2.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor FireEye Inc. are 2 and 2 respectively. Benefitfocus Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to FireEye Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Benefitfocus Inc. and FireEye Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Benefitfocus Inc. 0 1 4 2.80 FireEye Inc. 0 3 2 2.40

Benefitfocus Inc.’s average price target is $58.4, while its potential upside is 132.58%. Competitively FireEye Inc. has an average price target of $20, with potential upside of 45.35%. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Benefitfocus Inc. seems more appealing than FireEye Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 74.96% of Benefitfocus Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 76.7% of FireEye Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% are Benefitfocus Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 3% of FireEye Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Benefitfocus Inc. -7.96% -3.85% -37.18% -54% -17.93% -45.34% FireEye Inc. -5.36% 0.74% -7.35% -14.82% -3.23% -7.46%

For the past year FireEye Inc. has weaker performance than Benefitfocus Inc.

Summary

Benefitfocus Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors FireEye Inc.

Benefitfocus, Inc. provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, and brokers in the United States. It operates through Employer and Carrier segments. The companyÂ’s products for insurance carriers include Marketplaces, which are online shopping environments; eEnrollment that provides online enrollment for benefits; eBilling, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; eExchange, a solution for communication; eSales for carriers and brokers to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for products; and Core & Advanced Analytics, a data analytics solution. Its products for employers include Benefitfocus Marketplace that streamlines online enrollment, employee communication, and benefit administration; Communication Portal, an employee engagement portal; BenefitStore, a solution for employees to avail various ancillary benefits; ACA Compliance and Reporting, a solution for employers to manage ACA compliance; and eBilling and Payment, an electronic invoice presentment and payment application. In addition, the company provides professional and customer support services, which include implementation services, such as discovery, configuration, deployment, integration, testing, training, and technical support; HR support services; and video library services. Further, it offers partner offerings, such as RedBrick Health that provides access to customizable health assessments, digital coaching, tracking, and challenges; LifeLock that allows employees to purchase identity theft protection; SAP SuccessFactors that provides employee performance management solutions; and WageWorks that supports benefits, such as health savings accounts, flexible spending accounts, health reimbursement, and other programs. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina.

FireEye, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. The company provides vector-specific appliance and cloud-based solutions detect and block known and unknown cyber-attacks. It offers threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security products; email security solutions; endpoint security solutions; and content security products; and security management and orchestration products, such as Central Management System, FireEye Security Orchestrator, Threat Analytics Platform; Malware Analysis series of appliances; and Enterprise Forensics series of appliances. It also offers Security-as-a-Service solutions comprising cloud-based Email Threat Prevention solution; FireEye Helix platform; and FireEye-as-a-Service managed service; threat intelligence subscriptions, such as Dynamic Threat Intelligence Cloud, Advanced Threat Intelligence, and FireEye iSIGHT Intelligence; and customer support and maintenance services. In addition, the company provides professional services, including incident response, compromise assessments, and related security consulting services; cyber threat intelligence services; and training services. It serves telecommunications providers, financial services entities, Internet search engines, social networking sites, stock exchanges, electrical grid operators, networking vendors, oil and gas companies, healthcare and pharmaceutical companies, and local and international governmental agencies. FireEye, Inc. provides its products and services through distributors, resellers, and strategic partners in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and other regions. The company was formerly known as NetForts, Inc. and changed its name to FireEye, Inc. in September 2005. FireEye, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.