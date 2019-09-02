Benefitfocus Inc. (BNFT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cloudera Inc. (NYSE:CLDR)

This is a contrast between Benefitfocus Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) and Cloudera Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) based on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Application Software and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Benefitfocus Inc. 35 3.07 N/A -1.66 0.00 Cloudera Inc. 9 3.29 N/A -1.21 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Benefitfocus Inc. and Cloudera Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Benefitfocus Inc. and Cloudera Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Benefitfocus Inc. 0.00% 253.5% -21% Cloudera Inc. 0.00% -26.9% -16.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Benefitfocus Inc. are 2.7 and 2.7. Competitively, Cloudera Inc. has 1.4 and 1.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Benefitfocus Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cloudera Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Benefitfocus Inc. and Cloudera Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Benefitfocus Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Cloudera Inc. 0 3 0 2.00

Benefitfocus Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 104.44% and an $53.4 average price target. On the other hand, Cloudera Inc.’s potential upside is 124.09% and its average price target is $16. The results provided earlier shows that Cloudera Inc. appears more favorable than Benefitfocus Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Benefitfocus Inc. and Cloudera Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 74.96% and 78.5%. 2.7% are Benefitfocus Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Cloudera Inc. has 1.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Benefitfocus Inc. -7.96% -3.85% -37.18% -54% -17.93% -45.34% Cloudera Inc. 1.7% 12.62% -45.64% -54.56% -55.54% -45.93%

For the past year Benefitfocus Inc. has stronger performance than Cloudera Inc.

Summary

Benefitfocus Inc. beats Cloudera Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Benefitfocus, Inc. provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, and brokers in the United States. It operates through Employer and Carrier segments. The companyÂ’s products for insurance carriers include Marketplaces, which are online shopping environments; eEnrollment that provides online enrollment for benefits; eBilling, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; eExchange, a solution for communication; eSales for carriers and brokers to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for products; and Core & Advanced Analytics, a data analytics solution. Its products for employers include Benefitfocus Marketplace that streamlines online enrollment, employee communication, and benefit administration; Communication Portal, an employee engagement portal; BenefitStore, a solution for employees to avail various ancillary benefits; ACA Compliance and Reporting, a solution for employers to manage ACA compliance; and eBilling and Payment, an electronic invoice presentment and payment application. In addition, the company provides professional and customer support services, which include implementation services, such as discovery, configuration, deployment, integration, testing, training, and technical support; HR support services; and video library services. Further, it offers partner offerings, such as RedBrick Health that provides access to customizable health assessments, digital coaching, tracking, and challenges; LifeLock that allows employees to purchase identity theft protection; SAP SuccessFactors that provides employee performance management solutions; and WageWorks that supports benefits, such as health savings accounts, flexible spending accounts, health reimbursement, and other programs. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina.

Cloudera, Inc. operates a data management, machine learning, and analytics software platform in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The companyÂ’s platform delivers an integrated suite of capabilities for data management, machine learning, and analytics to customers for transforming their businesses. It provides Cloudera Essentials and Cloudera Enterprise solutions; Cloudera Data Science for programmatic preparation, predictive modeling, and machine learning; Cloudera Real Time for online, streaming, and real-time applications; and Cloudera Analytics for business intelligence and SQL analytics. The company also offers Cloudera Manager that allows its customers to manage their clusters and workloads; Cloudera Director that automates and abstracts cluster interactions with cloud infrastructure providers; Cloudera Navigator Audit and Lineage, which provides a auditable history of data accesses with a unified searchable audit dashboard; Cloudera Navigator Optimizer that analyzes the SQL queries; and Cloudera Navigator Encrypt and Key Trustee that allows customers to set and enforce the policies governing data encryption, as well as an administrator to grant and revoke key privileges. In addition, it provides technical support, professional, and training services. The company serves banks, technology companies, telecommunication companies, and healthcare and life sciences companies through its direct sales force. Cloudera, Inc. has a strategic partnership with Intel Corporation. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.