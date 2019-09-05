Benefitfocus, Inc. (BNFT) Reaches $25.64 After 3.00% Down Move; Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Has Decreased Aes (AES) Holding

The stock of Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 1.76% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $25.64. About 268,534 shares traded. Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) has declined 17.93% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.93% the S&P500. Some Historical BNFT News: 21/05/2018 – Benefitfocus Announces Secondary Offering; 22/04/2018 – DJ Benefitfocus Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BNFT); 03/05/2018 – BENEFITFOCUS 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 26C, EST. LOSS/SHR 39C; 03/05/2018 – Benefitfocus Sees FY Adj Loss/Shr 79c-Adj Loss/Shr 54c; 03/05/2018 – Benefitfocus Sees 2Q Rev $55.5M-$57.5M; 14/03/2018 – Benefitfocus 4Q Rev $66.8M; 15/05/2018 – Benefitfocus Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 14/03/2018 – Benefitfocus Sees 2018 Rev $250M-$258M; 14/03/2018 – BENEFITFOCUS 4Q REV. $66.8M, EST. $66.5M; 20/03/2018 – Benefitfocus Launches BenefitsPlace™ to Unify the U.S. Employee Benefits IndustryThe move comes after 6 months negative chart setup for the $838.35M company. It was reported on Sep, 5 by Barchart.com. We have $24.87 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:BNFT worth $25.15 million less.

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc decreased Aes Corp (AES) stake by 96.12% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc sold 254,698 shares as Aes Corp (AES)’s stock declined 0.65%. The Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc holds 10,282 shares with $186,000 value, down from 264,980 last quarter. Aes Corp now has $10.31 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.54% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $15.52. About 3.24 million shares traded. The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) has risen 26.24% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.24% the S&P500. Some Historical AES News: 22/05/2018 – Fitch Maintains AES Puerto Rico L.P.’s Senior Bonds on Rating Watch Negative; 28/03/2018 – AES Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – AES Corp Backs 2018View of Adj EPS $1.15-Adj EPS $1.25; 17/04/2018 – Verifone Makes History with Payment lndustry’s First AES DUKPT Key Management Implementation; 05/03/2018 Dayton Power and Light Joins Nationwide Effort to Raise Awareness Around Utility Customer Scams; 24/04/2018 – AES Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – AES ADDING 6.6 GW OF NEW POWER CAPACITY THROUGH 2020; 23/03/2018 – Eletropaulo says Enel interested in taking part in share offering; 16/03/2018 – S&PGR Raises The AES Corp. Rating To ‘BB+’, Outlook Stable; 16/05/2018 – AUDENTES THERAPEUTICS INC – THERE HAVE BEEN AN ADDITIONAL 11 NON-SERIOUS AES IN ASPIRO, ALL DETERMINED TO BE NOT TREATMENT-RELATED

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc increased Ishares Tr (IWF) stake by 18,969 shares to 463,756 valued at $70.19 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT) stake by 6,080 shares and now owns 97,353 shares. International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold AES shares while 164 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 601.36 million shares or 1.07% less from 607.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Schroder Inv Management Grp Inc reported 1.94M shares. Moreover, Intll Group Inc has 0.03% invested in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) for 408,295 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board invested in 971,817 shares. Tortoise Inv Mgmt Lc, a New York-based fund reported 248 shares. Zeke Cap Advsr Ltd Co accumulated 23,142 shares. Captrust Fincl Advsr invested 0.08% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). International Ltd Ca holds 0.58% of its portfolio in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) for 133,593 shares. Clearbridge Limited Liability Company reported 8.20 million shares. Suntrust Banks stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). 2.60M were accumulated by Adage Ptnrs Grp Ltd. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.15% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Capital Intl reported 20.40M shares stake. Hsbc Public Limited Company holds 0.03% or 915,898 shares in its portfolio. Fifth Third Fincl Bank has 0% invested in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) for 17,167 shares. Cetera Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES).

Analysts await The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.38 EPS, up 8.57% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.35 per share. AES’s profit will be $252.34 million for 10.21 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.26 actual EPS reported by The AES Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 46.15% EPS growth.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $41.58 million activity. On Thursday, May 9 the insider UBBEN JEFFREY W bought $41.58 million.

Among 4 analysts covering Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Benefitfocus has $60 highest and $3000 lowest target. $51.75’s average target is 101.83% above currents $25.64 stock price. Benefitfocus had 8 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, August 7, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 15 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Wedbush on Wednesday, March 13.

Benefitfocus, Inc. provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, and brokers in the United States. The company has market cap of $838.35 million. It operates through Employer and Carrier divisions. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s products for insurance carriers include Marketplaces, which are online shopping environments; eEnrollment that provides online enrollment for benefits; eBilling, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; eExchange, a solution for communication; eSales for carriers and brokers to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for products; and Core & Advanced Analytics, a data analytics solution.