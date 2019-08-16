Benefitfocus Inc. (BNFT) and Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Contrasting side by side

As Application Software businesses, Benefitfocus Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) and Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Benefitfocus Inc. 37 3.15 N/A -1.66 0.00 Zoom Video Communications Inc. 87 65.16 N/A 0.01 7959.17

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Benefitfocus Inc. and Zoom Video Communications Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Benefitfocus Inc. and Zoom Video Communications Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Benefitfocus Inc. 0.00% 253.5% -21% Zoom Video Communications Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Benefitfocus Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.7 and a Quick Ratio of 2.7. Competitively, Zoom Video Communications Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.5 and has 4.5 Quick Ratio. Zoom Video Communications Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Benefitfocus Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Benefitfocus Inc. and Zoom Video Communications Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Benefitfocus Inc. 0 1 5 2.83 Zoom Video Communications Inc. 1 1 0 2.50

The upside potential is 104.54% for Benefitfocus Inc. with consensus target price of $53.67. Competitively Zoom Video Communications Inc. has an average target price of $52.67, with potential downside of -43.88%. Based on the results given earlier, Benefitfocus Inc. is looking more favorable than Zoom Video Communications Inc., analysts belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 74.96% of Benefitfocus Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 29.8% of Zoom Video Communications Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% are Benefitfocus Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 1.1% are Zoom Video Communications Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Benefitfocus Inc. -7.96% -3.85% -37.18% -54% -17.93% -45.34% Zoom Video Communications Inc. -0.45% 9.96% 31.27% 0% 0% 54.05%

For the past year Benefitfocus Inc. had bearish trend while Zoom Video Communications Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Zoom Video Communications Inc. beats Benefitfocus Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

Benefitfocus, Inc. provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, and brokers in the United States. It operates through Employer and Carrier segments. The companyÂ’s products for insurance carriers include Marketplaces, which are online shopping environments; eEnrollment that provides online enrollment for benefits; eBilling, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; eExchange, a solution for communication; eSales for carriers and brokers to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for products; and Core & Advanced Analytics, a data analytics solution. Its products for employers include Benefitfocus Marketplace that streamlines online enrollment, employee communication, and benefit administration; Communication Portal, an employee engagement portal; BenefitStore, a solution for employees to avail various ancillary benefits; ACA Compliance and Reporting, a solution for employers to manage ACA compliance; and eBilling and Payment, an electronic invoice presentment and payment application. In addition, the company provides professional and customer support services, which include implementation services, such as discovery, configuration, deployment, integration, testing, training, and technical support; HR support services; and video library services. Further, it offers partner offerings, such as RedBrick Health that provides access to customizable health assessments, digital coaching, tracking, and challenges; LifeLock that allows employees to purchase identity theft protection; SAP SuccessFactors that provides employee performance management solutions; and WageWorks that supports benefits, such as health savings accounts, flexible spending accounts, health reimbursement, and other programs. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina.