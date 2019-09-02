Benefitfocus Inc. (BNFT) and Workday Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Comparing side by side

As Application Software companies, Benefitfocus Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) and Workday Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Benefitfocus Inc. 35 3.01 N/A -1.66 0.00 Workday Inc. 199 12.91 N/A -2.10 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Benefitfocus Inc. and Workday Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Benefitfocus Inc. 0.00% 253.5% -21% Workday Inc. 0.00% -24.2% -8.7%

Risk and Volatility

Benefitfocus Inc. is 28.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.28. Workday Inc.’s 55.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.55 beta.

Liquidity

Benefitfocus Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.7 while its Quick Ratio is 2.7. On the competitive side is, Workday Inc. which has a 1.1 Current Ratio and a 1.1 Quick Ratio. Benefitfocus Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Workday Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Benefitfocus Inc. and Workday Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Benefitfocus Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Workday Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 104.44% for Benefitfocus Inc. with average price target of $53.4.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Benefitfocus Inc. and Workday Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 74.96% and 94.6%. Insiders held 2.7% of Benefitfocus Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1% of Workday Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Benefitfocus Inc. -7.96% -3.85% -37.18% -54% -17.93% -45.34% Workday Inc. -6.81% -6.32% -0.6% 15.85% 61.4% 25.24%

For the past year Benefitfocus Inc. had bearish trend while Workday Inc. had bullish trend.

Benefitfocus, Inc. provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, and brokers in the United States. It operates through Employer and Carrier segments. The companyÂ’s products for insurance carriers include Marketplaces, which are online shopping environments; eEnrollment that provides online enrollment for benefits; eBilling, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; eExchange, a solution for communication; eSales for carriers and brokers to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for products; and Core & Advanced Analytics, a data analytics solution. Its products for employers include Benefitfocus Marketplace that streamlines online enrollment, employee communication, and benefit administration; Communication Portal, an employee engagement portal; BenefitStore, a solution for employees to avail various ancillary benefits; ACA Compliance and Reporting, a solution for employers to manage ACA compliance; and eBilling and Payment, an electronic invoice presentment and payment application. In addition, the company provides professional and customer support services, which include implementation services, such as discovery, configuration, deployment, integration, testing, training, and technical support; HR support services; and video library services. Further, it offers partner offerings, such as RedBrick Health that provides access to customizable health assessments, digital coaching, tracking, and challenges; LifeLock that allows employees to purchase identity theft protection; SAP SuccessFactors that provides employee performance management solutions; and WageWorks that supports benefits, such as health savings accounts, flexible spending accounts, health reimbursement, and other programs. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina.

Workday, Inc. provides enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources worldwide. It provides applications for customers to manage critical business functions to optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, employee expense and revenue management, projects, procurement, inventory, and grants management. It also provides Workday Human Capital Management application, which includes human resources management, such as workforce lifecycle and organization management, compensation, absence, and employee benefits administration; and global talent management comprising goal and performance management, succession planning, and career and development planning. In addition, the company offers Workday Payroll application for enterprise payroll; Workday Time Tracking application, which automates workforce management processes; Workday Recruiting, an end-to-end application to support candidates, hiring managers, the interview team, and recruiters; and Workday Learning platform. Further, it provides Workday Planning application to create, collaborate, and take action on financial and workforce plans; Workday Professional Services Automation application to supports the billable projects lifecycle; and Workday Student, an end-to-end student and faculty lifecycle information system. The company serves technology, financial services, business and professional services, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, retail and hospitality, education, and government and non-profit industries. The company was formerly known as North Tahoe Power Tools, Inc. and changed its name to Workday, Inc. in July 2005. Workday, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Pleasanton, California.