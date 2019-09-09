Benefitfocus Inc. (BNFT) and Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Comparison side by side

Benefitfocus Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) and Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Application Software. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Benefitfocus Inc. 34 2.94 N/A -1.66 0.00 Shopify Inc. 278 31.15 N/A -0.68 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Benefitfocus Inc. and Shopify Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Benefitfocus Inc. 0.00% 253.5% -21% Shopify Inc. 0.00% -3.9% -3.5%

Volatility and Risk

Benefitfocus Inc. has a beta of 1.28 and its 28.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Shopify Inc. on the other hand, has 1.31 beta which makes it 31.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Benefitfocus Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.7 and a Quick Ratio of 2.7. Competitively, Shopify Inc.’s Current Ratio is 12.6 and has 12.6 Quick Ratio. Shopify Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Benefitfocus Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Benefitfocus Inc. and Shopify Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Benefitfocus Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Shopify Inc. 2 5 11 2.61

The upside potential is 112.26% for Benefitfocus Inc. with consensus price target of $51.75. Competitively Shopify Inc. has a consensus price target of $327.53, with potential downside of -7.43%. The information presented earlier suggests that Benefitfocus Inc. looks more robust than Shopify Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 74.96% of Benefitfocus Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 77.9% of Shopify Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% are Benefitfocus Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.43% of Shopify Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Benefitfocus Inc. -7.96% -3.85% -37.18% -54% -17.93% -45.34% Shopify Inc. -3.55% 4.33% 29.66% 95.7% 114.67% 129.6%

For the past year Benefitfocus Inc. had bearish trend while Shopify Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Shopify Inc. beats Benefitfocus Inc.

Benefitfocus, Inc. provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, and brokers in the United States. It operates through Employer and Carrier segments. The companyÂ’s products for insurance carriers include Marketplaces, which are online shopping environments; eEnrollment that provides online enrollment for benefits; eBilling, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; eExchange, a solution for communication; eSales for carriers and brokers to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for products; and Core & Advanced Analytics, a data analytics solution. Its products for employers include Benefitfocus Marketplace that streamlines online enrollment, employee communication, and benefit administration; Communication Portal, an employee engagement portal; BenefitStore, a solution for employees to avail various ancillary benefits; ACA Compliance and Reporting, a solution for employers to manage ACA compliance; and eBilling and Payment, an electronic invoice presentment and payment application. In addition, the company provides professional and customer support services, which include implementation services, such as discovery, configuration, deployment, integration, testing, training, and technical support; HR support services; and video library services. Further, it offers partner offerings, such as RedBrick Health that provides access to customizable health assessments, digital coaching, tracking, and challenges; LifeLock that allows employees to purchase identity theft protection; SAP SuccessFactors that provides employee performance management solutions; and WageWorks that supports benefits, such as health savings accounts, flexible spending accounts, health reimbursement, and other programs. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina.

Shopify Inc. provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of their business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, and leverage analytics and reporting. The company was formerly known as Jaded Pixel Technologies Inc. and changed its name to Shopify Inc. in November 2011. Shopify Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.