Benefitfocus Inc. (BNFT) and SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) Comparison side by side

Benefitfocus Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) and SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) are two firms in the Application Software that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Benefitfocus Inc. 37 3.14 N/A -1.66 0.00 SecureWorks Corp. 17 1.74 N/A -0.42 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Benefitfocus Inc. and SecureWorks Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Benefitfocus Inc. 0.00% 253.5% -21% SecureWorks Corp. 0.00% -4.8% -3.2%

Liquidity

Benefitfocus Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.7 and 2.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor SecureWorks Corp. are 1.1 and 1.1 respectively. Benefitfocus Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to SecureWorks Corp.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Benefitfocus Inc. and SecureWorks Corp. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Benefitfocus Inc. 0 1 5 2.83 SecureWorks Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

Benefitfocus Inc. has a 104.77% upside potential and a consensus price target of $53.67.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 74.96% of Benefitfocus Inc. shares and 98.4% of SecureWorks Corp. shares. About 2.7% of Benefitfocus Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 14.9% of SecureWorks Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Benefitfocus Inc. -7.96% -3.85% -37.18% -54% -17.93% -45.34% SecureWorks Corp. -4.56% -4.71% -37.97% -45.35% -5.09% -29.31%

For the past year Benefitfocus Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than SecureWorks Corp.

Summary

Benefitfocus Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors SecureWorks Corp.

Benefitfocus, Inc. provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, and brokers in the United States. It operates through Employer and Carrier segments. The companyÂ’s products for insurance carriers include Marketplaces, which are online shopping environments; eEnrollment that provides online enrollment for benefits; eBilling, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; eExchange, a solution for communication; eSales for carriers and brokers to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for products; and Core & Advanced Analytics, a data analytics solution. Its products for employers include Benefitfocus Marketplace that streamlines online enrollment, employee communication, and benefit administration; Communication Portal, an employee engagement portal; BenefitStore, a solution for employees to avail various ancillary benefits; ACA Compliance and Reporting, a solution for employers to manage ACA compliance; and eBilling and Payment, an electronic invoice presentment and payment application. In addition, the company provides professional and customer support services, which include implementation services, such as discovery, configuration, deployment, integration, testing, training, and technical support; HR support services; and video library services. Further, it offers partner offerings, such as RedBrick Health that provides access to customizable health assessments, digital coaching, tracking, and challenges; LifeLock that allows employees to purchase identity theft protection; SAP SuccessFactors that provides employee performance management solutions; and WageWorks that supports benefits, such as health savings accounts, flexible spending accounts, health reimbursement, and other programs. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina.

SecureWorks Corp. provides intelligence-driven information security solutions focused on protecting organizations from cyber-attacks. Its solutions enable organizations to fortify their cyber defenses to prevent security breaches, detect malicious activity in real time, prioritize and respond rapidly to security breaches, and predict emerging threats. As of February 3, 2017, the company served approximately 4,400 subscription clients across 61 countries. The company was formerly known as SecureWorks Holding Corporation and changed its name to SecureWorks Corp. in November 2015. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. SecureWorks Corp. is a subsidiary of Dell Technologies Inc.