Benefitfocus Inc. (BNFT) and Majesco (NASDAQ:MJCO) Comparison side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Benefitfocus Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) and Majesco (NASDAQ:MJCO) as far as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Application Software industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Benefitfocus Inc. 43 3.15 N/A -1.66 0.00 Majesco 8 2.73 N/A 0.18 45.20

In table 1 we can see Benefitfocus Inc. and Majesco’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Benefitfocus Inc. and Majesco’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Benefitfocus Inc. 0.00% 253.5% -21% Majesco 0.00% 2.6% 1.2%

Risk and Volatility

Benefitfocus Inc.’s current beta is 1.35 and it happens to be 35.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Majesco on the other hand, has 0.56 beta which makes it 44.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Benefitfocus Inc. are 2.7 and 2.7 respectively. Its competitor Majesco’s Current Ratio is 1.1 and its Quick Ratio is 1.1. Benefitfocus Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Majesco.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Benefitfocus Inc. and Majesco can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Benefitfocus Inc. 0 2 4 2.67 Majesco 0 0 0 0.00

Benefitfocus Inc. has an average target price of $57.83, and a 126.78% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Benefitfocus Inc. and Majesco has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 83.8% and 2.3%. Benefitfocus Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2.4%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 82.8% of Majesco’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Benefitfocus Inc. -1.01% -24.28% -44.56% -28.86% -5.76% -31.26% Majesco -2.91% 0.88% 9.44% 10.19% 52.09% 12.83%

For the past year Benefitfocus Inc. had bearish trend while Majesco had bullish trend.

Summary

Benefitfocus Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Majesco.

Benefitfocus, Inc. provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, and brokers in the United States. It operates through Employer and Carrier segments. The companyÂ’s products for insurance carriers include Marketplaces, which are online shopping environments; eEnrollment that provides online enrollment for benefits; eBilling, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; eExchange, a solution for communication; eSales for carriers and brokers to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for products; and Core & Advanced Analytics, a data analytics solution. Its products for employers include Benefitfocus Marketplace that streamlines online enrollment, employee communication, and benefit administration; Communication Portal, an employee engagement portal; BenefitStore, a solution for employees to avail various ancillary benefits; ACA Compliance and Reporting, a solution for employers to manage ACA compliance; and eBilling and Payment, an electronic invoice presentment and payment application. In addition, the company provides professional and customer support services, which include implementation services, such as discovery, configuration, deployment, integration, testing, training, and technical support; HR support services; and video library services. Further, it offers partner offerings, such as RedBrick Health that provides access to customizable health assessments, digital coaching, tracking, and challenges; LifeLock that allows employees to purchase identity theft protection; SAP SuccessFactors that provides employee performance management solutions; and WageWorks that supports benefits, such as health savings accounts, flexible spending accounts, health reimbursement, and other programs. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina.

Majesco provides insurance software, consulting services, and other insurance technology solutions for business transformation for the insurance industry worldwide. It offers insurance software solutions for property and casualty (P&C), life and annuity (L&A), and pensions and group employee benefits providers for policy management, claims management, and billing functions. The company provides solutions for L&A and group core insurance areas, including policy management, product modeling, product configuration, new business processing, and claims. It also offers solutions for P&C/general insurance core insurance areas, such as policy management, claims management, rating, underwriting, product configuration, and reinsurance. In addition, the company provides enterprise software solutions comprising billing, distribution management, and digital platform with portals and mobile capabilities, and a cloud platform. Its consulting and services solutions provide strategy enablement, business transformation, testing, bureau and content management, and application development and maintenance for insurers. Further, the company offers project delivery and implementation services. The company was formerly known as MajescoMastek and changed its name to Majesco in October 2014. Majesco was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Morristown, New Jersey.