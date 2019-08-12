Benefitfocus Inc. (BNFT) and LINE Corporation (NYSE:LN) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Benefitfocus Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) and LINE Corporation (NYSE:LN). The two are both Application Software companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Benefitfocus Inc. 38 3.30 N/A -1.66 0.00 LINE Corporation 33 0.00 N/A -0.50 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Benefitfocus Inc. 0.00% 253.5% -21% LINE Corporation 0.00% -6.5% -2.8%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Benefitfocus Inc. is 2.7 while its Current Ratio is 2.7. Meanwhile, LINE Corporation has a Current Ratio of 2.4 while its Quick Ratio is 2.4. Benefitfocus Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than LINE Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Benefitfocus Inc. and LINE Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Benefitfocus Inc. 0 1 5 2.83 LINE Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Benefitfocus Inc.’s upside potential is 94.88% at a $53.67 average target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Benefitfocus Inc. and LINE Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 74.96% and 3.3% respectively. Benefitfocus Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.7%. On the other hand, insiders held about 64.09% of LINE Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Benefitfocus Inc. -7.96% -3.85% -37.18% -54% -17.93% -45.34% LINE Corporation 9.24% 11.22% -4.24% -15.53% -27.22% -6.74%

For the past year Benefitfocus Inc. was more bearish than LINE Corporation.

Summary

Benefitfocus Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors LINE Corporation.

Benefitfocus, Inc. provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, and brokers in the United States. It operates through Employer and Carrier segments. The companyÂ’s products for insurance carriers include Marketplaces, which are online shopping environments; eEnrollment that provides online enrollment for benefits; eBilling, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; eExchange, a solution for communication; eSales for carriers and brokers to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for products; and Core & Advanced Analytics, a data analytics solution. Its products for employers include Benefitfocus Marketplace that streamlines online enrollment, employee communication, and benefit administration; Communication Portal, an employee engagement portal; BenefitStore, a solution for employees to avail various ancillary benefits; ACA Compliance and Reporting, a solution for employers to manage ACA compliance; and eBilling and Payment, an electronic invoice presentment and payment application. In addition, the company provides professional and customer support services, which include implementation services, such as discovery, configuration, deployment, integration, testing, training, and technical support; HR support services; and video library services. Further, it offers partner offerings, such as RedBrick Health that provides access to customizable health assessments, digital coaching, tracking, and challenges; LifeLock that allows employees to purchase identity theft protection; SAP SuccessFactors that provides employee performance management solutions; and WageWorks that supports benefits, such as health savings accounts, flexible spending accounts, health reimbursement, and other programs. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina.

LINE Corporation provides a platform for mobile messaging and communication services, content distribution, and related services primarily in Japan, Taiwan, Thailand, Indonesia, and Hong Kong. The company offers LINE, a cross-platform messenger application that enable users to communicate through free instant messaging, stickers, and voice and video calls, as well as serves as a smart portal to its other applications and services. It also provides communication and content sales, and advertising services through the LINE platform; and advertising services through LINE advertising, and livedoor and NAVER Matome Web portals. The company was formerly known as NHN Japan Corporation and changed its name to LINE Corporation in April 2013. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. LINE Corporation is a subsidiary of Naver Corporation.