Benefitfocus Inc. (BNFT) and ANSYS Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Comparing side by side

Benefitfocus Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) and ANSYS Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) have been rivals in the Application Software for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Benefitfocus Inc. 34 3.13 N/A -1.66 0.00 ANSYS Inc. 194 13.19 N/A 4.90 41.50

Table 1 highlights Benefitfocus Inc. and ANSYS Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Benefitfocus Inc. and ANSYS Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Benefitfocus Inc. 0.00% 253.5% -21% ANSYS Inc. 0.00% 16.2% 13.2%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.28 shows that Benefitfocus Inc. is 28.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, ANSYS Inc. is 42.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.42 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Benefitfocus Inc. are 2.7 and 2.7. Competitively, ANSYS Inc. has 2.1 and 2.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Benefitfocus Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ANSYS Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Benefitfocus Inc. and ANSYS Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Benefitfocus Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 ANSYS Inc. 1 0 0 1.00

Benefitfocus Inc. has a consensus price target of $51.75, and a 98.43% upside potential. ANSYS Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $205.5 average price target and a -5.77% potential downside. Based on the results given earlier, Benefitfocus Inc. is looking more favorable than ANSYS Inc., analysts belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Benefitfocus Inc. and ANSYS Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 74.96% and 97.9% respectively. About 2.7% of Benefitfocus Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, ANSYS Inc. has 1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Benefitfocus Inc. -7.96% -3.85% -37.18% -54% -17.93% -45.34% ANSYS Inc. -5.5% -2.4% 5.51% 24.62% 20.55% 42.1%

For the past year Benefitfocus Inc. has -45.34% weaker performance while ANSYS Inc. has 42.1% stronger performance.

Summary

ANSYS Inc. beats Benefitfocus Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

Benefitfocus, Inc. provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, and brokers in the United States. It operates through Employer and Carrier segments. The companyÂ’s products for insurance carriers include Marketplaces, which are online shopping environments; eEnrollment that provides online enrollment for benefits; eBilling, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; eExchange, a solution for communication; eSales for carriers and brokers to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for products; and Core & Advanced Analytics, a data analytics solution. Its products for employers include Benefitfocus Marketplace that streamlines online enrollment, employee communication, and benefit administration; Communication Portal, an employee engagement portal; BenefitStore, a solution for employees to avail various ancillary benefits; ACA Compliance and Reporting, a solution for employers to manage ACA compliance; and eBilling and Payment, an electronic invoice presentment and payment application. In addition, the company provides professional and customer support services, which include implementation services, such as discovery, configuration, deployment, integration, testing, training, and technical support; HR support services; and video library services. Further, it offers partner offerings, such as RedBrick Health that provides access to customizable health assessments, digital coaching, tracking, and challenges; LifeLock that allows employees to purchase identity theft protection; SAP SuccessFactors that provides employee performance management solutions; and WageWorks that supports benefits, such as health savings accounts, flexible spending accounts, health reimbursement, and other programs. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina.

ANSYS, Inc. develops and markets engineering simulation software and services used by engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the aerospace and defense, automotive, industrial equipment, electronics, biomedical, energy, materials and chemical processing, and semiconductors industries and academia worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the companyÂ’s engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS Engineering Knowledge Manager, a solution for simulation-based process and data management challenges; and high-performance computing product suite that delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software. It also offers geometry handling solutions; meshing technology that transforms a physical model into a mathematical model; structural analysis product suite for product design and optimization; explicit dynamics product suite that simulates events; and composite analysis and optimization technology, as well as customization services. In addition, the company provides fluids product suite that enables modeling of fluid flow and other related physical phenomena; electronics product suite that provides field simulation software for designing electronic and electromechanical products; and power analysis and optimization software suite. Further, it offers system simulation capability, a collaborative environment; ANSYS multiphysics software that enables to simulate interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; AIM, a single-window application integrating structural fluids and electromagnetics simulation; SCADE, a solution for embedded software simulation and code production; 3-D direct modeling technology providing a CAD-neutral environment; and academic product suite with a portfolio of academic products based on associate, research, and teaching. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania.