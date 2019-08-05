Benefitfocus, Inc. (BNFT) Analysts See $-0.64 EPS; Shorts at Civista Bancshares (CIVB) Raised By 10.52%

Civista Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CIVB) had an increase of 10.52% in short interest. CIVB’s SI was 132,400 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 10.52% from 119,800 shares previously. With 32,000 avg volume, 4 days are for Civista Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CIVB)’s short sellers to cover CIVB’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.94% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $21.12. About 15,098 shares traded. Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) has declined 8.73% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.73% the S&P500. Some Historical CIVB News: 13/03/2018 WeissLaw LLP Investigates United Community Bancorp Acquisition

Analysts expect Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) to report $-0.64 EPS on August, 6 after the close.They anticipate $0.25 EPS change or 64.10% from last quarter’s $-0.39 EPS. After having $-0.40 EPS previously, Benefitfocus, Inc.’s analysts see 60.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $25.11. About 382,230 shares traded. Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) has declined 17.93% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.93% the S&P500. Some Historical BNFT News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Benefitfocus Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BNFT); 04/05/2018 – BENEFITFOCUS INC BNFT.O : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 09/05/2018 – Three-quarters of millennials eligible for a health savings account have enrolled in one, according to Benefitfocus; 14/03/2018 Benefitfocus 4Q Loss/Shr 22c; 14/03/2018 – Benefitfocus Sees 2018 Rev $250M-$258M; 04/04/2018 – State of Employee Benefits Regional Report Reveals Widening Range of Consumer-Directed Benefits Offerings; 03/05/2018 – BENEFITFOCUS 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 26C, EST. LOSS/SHR 39C; 04/05/2018 – Benefitfocus Data Shows Employers in Education, Health Care, Manufacturing and Retail Continue to Shift More Health Insurance Costs to Employees; 20/03/2018 – Benefitfocus Delivers 123% ROI for ASRC, Nucleus Research Finds; 14/03/2018 – BENEFITFOCUS 4Q REV. $66.8M, EST. $66.5M

Benefitfocus, Inc. provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, and brokers in the United States. The company has market cap of $816.84 million. It operates through Employer and Carrier divisions. It currently has negative earnings. The company's products for insurance carriers include Marketplaces, which are online shopping environments; eEnrollment that provides online enrollment for benefits; eBilling, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; eExchange, a solution for communication; eSales for carriers and brokers to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for products; and Core & Advanced Analytics, a data analytics solution.

Among 5 analysts covering Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Benefitfocus had 11 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Guggenheim maintained Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) rating on Tuesday, March 5. Guggenheim has “Buy” rating and $60 target. Jefferies downgraded it to “Hold” rating and $55 target in Wednesday, February 27 report. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Friday, March 15 with “Buy”. Wedbush maintained it with “Buy” rating and $57 target in Wednesday, March 13 report.

More notable recent Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Analysts Estimate Benefitfocus (BNFT) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Kind Of Share Price Volatility Should You Expect For Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 11, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Benefitfocus Announces Date of Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Benefitfocus Doesn’t Fit My Investment Profile – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Bringing Technology to College Lifecycle Planning – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Since March 5, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $152.33 million activity. The insider GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC sold 3.25M shares worth $152.33M.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.04, from 1.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold Benefitfocus, Inc. shares while 17 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 31.26 million shares or 15.52% more from 27.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pier Lc has 192,684 shares for 1.48% of their portfolio. Moreover, Telemark Asset Mngmt Lc has 1.25% invested in Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT). Millennium Mgmt Lc holds 0.1% or 1.31M shares in its portfolio. Castleark Mngmt Llc owns 254,571 shares for 0.47% of their portfolio. Raymond James Finance Services Advsr reported 0% of its portfolio in Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT). Gofen And Glossberg Ltd Il has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT). Jane Street Group Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% in Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) or 17,932 shares. Advisory Ser Net Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT). Legal And General Public Ltd Co has 0% invested in Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT). Moreover, Great West Life Assurance Can has 0% invested in Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT). Charles Schwab Mgmt stated it has 0% in Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT). Tudor Et Al has 12,893 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Raymond James Na reported 12,079 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Alpha Windward Ltd Co reported 8,040 shares stake. The Colorado-based Arrowmark Colorado Hldg Limited Liability Com has invested 0.24% in Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT).

Civista Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding firm for Civista Bank that engages in the community banking business in Ohio. The company has market cap of $330.81 million. The companyÂ’s deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit. It has a 15.05 P/E ratio. The Company’s loan portfolio comprises residential real estate mortgages, commercial real estate loans, commercial and agriculture loans, real estate construction loans, and consumer loans.

More notable recent Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) Looks Interesting, And It’s About To Pay A Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on July 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Civista Bancshares (CIVB) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Civista Bancshares (CIVB) Tops Q2 EPS by 3c – StreetInsider.com” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Civista Bancshares (CIVB) Q1 Earnings Meet Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 03, 2019.