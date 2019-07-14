Benefitfocus, Inc. (BNFT) Analysts See $-0.64 EPS; Atika Capital Management Raised By $1.01 Million Its Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) Position

Analysts expect Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) to report $-0.64 EPS on August, 1.They anticipate $0.25 EPS change or 64.10% from last quarter’s $-0.39 EPS. After having $-0.40 EPS previously, Benefitfocus, Inc.’s analysts see 60.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.67% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $25.47. About 391,194 shares traded. Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) has declined 5.76% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.19% the S&P500. Some Historical BNFT News: 21/05/2018 – Benefitfocus Announces Secondary Offering; 04/05/2018 – Benefitfocus Data Shows Employers in Education, Health Care, Manufacturing and Retail Continue to Shift More Health Insurance Costs to Employees; 14/03/2018 – Benefitfocus Sees 2018 Rev $250M-$258M; 03/05/2018 – BENEFITFOCUS 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 26C, EST. LOSS/SHR 39C; 14/03/2018 – Benefitfocus Sees 1Q Rev $57.5M-$59.5M; 03/05/2018 – Benefitfocus Sees 2Q Adj Loss/Shr 44c-Adj Loss/Shr 38c; 03/05/2018 – Benefitfocus 1Q Rev $62.4M; 03/05/2018 – BENEFITFOCUS INC BNFT.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR LOSS $0.54 TO $0.79; 03/05/2018 – BENEFITFOCUS INC BNFT.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $-0.65, REV VIEW $254.3 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/04/2018 – State of Employee Benefits Regional Report Reveals Widening Range of Consumer-Directed Benefits Offerings

Atika Capital Management Llc increased Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX) stake by 26.83% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Atika Capital Management Llc acquired 5,500 shares as Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX)’s stock declined 9.92%. The Atika Capital Management Llc holds 26,000 shares with $4.78M value, up from 20,500 last quarter. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc now has $45.02B valuation. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $175.79. About 1.00 million shares traded. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) has risen 5.98% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.55% the S&P500. Some Historical VRTX News: 23/04/2018 – STAT Plus: U.K. ministers urge Vertex to reach pricing deal on its cystic fibrosis drug; 13/04/2018 – Vertex Opens Offices in Amsterdam and Frankfurt to Expand European Presence; 26/04/2018 – Vertex Pharma’s quarterly profit falls 15.1 percent; 04/04/2018 – Q-STATE & VERTEX IN DRUG DISCOVERY PACT FOR OPTOPATCH PLATFORM; 26/04/2018 – VERTEX 1Q SYMDEKO REV. $34M, EST. $32.5M; 26/04/2018 – VERTEX: VX-561 HAD MEAN IMPROVEMENTS IN PPFEV1 OF 12.2 & 11.7; 26/04/2018 – VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS INC QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.76; 19/03/2018 – VERTEX RESOURCE GROUP LTD – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.02; 26/04/2018 – Vertex Initiates Phase 3 Studies of VX-445, Tezacaftor and lvacaftor as a Triple Combination Regimen for People with Cystic Fibrosis; 01/05/2018 – L3 Signs Definitive Agreement to Sell Its Vertex Aerospace Business for $540 Million in Cash

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.64, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold VRTX shares while 159 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 236.79 million shares or 1.21% less from 239.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Da Davidson And Com has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). Spectrum Group Incorporated Inc holds 0.03% in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) or 560 shares. Johnson Counsel owns 9,872 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Smithfield Trust has 302 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & owns 0% invested in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) for 208 shares. Royal State Bank Of Canada reported 511,798 shares. Hrt Limited Com reported 7,768 shares. Cwm Ltd stated it has 0% in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). Rock Springs Cap Mgmt Limited Partnership stated it has 1.44% in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). 294,213 were reported by Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can. Destination Wealth has 0% invested in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) for 17 shares. Gulf Bancorp (Uk) Limited has invested 0.19% in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). Nordea Invest Mngmt has 0.02% invested in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). Northern Tru Corporation invested in 2.91 million shares. Toronto Dominion National Bank & Trust invested in 181,865 shares.

Since January 17, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 16 insider sales for $49.92 million activity. Sachdev Amit also sold $2.38 million worth of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) on Monday, February 4. $411,145 worth of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) was sold by ALTSHULER DAVID on Tuesday, January 22. Parini Michael sold 3,450 shares worth $658,674. On Monday, February 11 the insider LEIDEN JEFFREY M sold $20.08 million. Shares for $759,367 were sold by Silva Paul M. The insider Arbuckle Stuart A sold $3.41 million.

Among 7 analysts covering Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had 19 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by Cowen & Co. On Wednesday, March 6 the stock rating was maintained by Needham with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by Oppenheimer. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, February 25 by Oppenheimer. The firm has “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald given on Wednesday, March 6. The stock of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 7 by H.C. Wainwright. Goldman Sachs reinitiated it with “Buy” rating and $22000 target in Thursday, May 23 report.

Atika Capital Management Llc decreased Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) stake by 1,000 shares to 18,000 valued at $10.27M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Diebold Nxdf Inc (Put) (NYSE:DBD) stake by 100,000 shares and now owns 100,000 shares. Galapagos Nv was reduced too.

Among 6 analysts covering Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Benefitfocus had 12 analyst reports since February 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) on Friday, March 15 with “Buy” rating. Guggenheim maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 5 report. As per Wednesday, March 13, the company rating was maintained by Wedbush. The rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs on Friday, February 1 with “Neutral”. Jefferies downgraded Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) on Wednesday, February 27 to “Hold” rating.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $152.34 million activity. 3.25M shares were sold by GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, worth $152.33 million on Tuesday, March 5. The insider Pelzer Francis J. sold $13,453.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.04, from 1.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold Benefitfocus, Inc. shares while 17 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 31.26 million shares or 15.52% more from 27.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meeder Asset Mngmt holds 803 shares. Frontier Capital Mgmt Co Lc holds 1.64 million shares or 0.58% of its portfolio. Raymond James Svcs Advsrs holds 4,320 shares or 0% of its portfolio. National Bank & Trust Of America De holds 0% in Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) or 156,358 shares. Moreover, Arrowstreet Cap Ltd Partnership has 0.01% invested in Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT). Fincl Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation reported 0% of its portfolio in Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT). California State Teachers Retirement holds 43,142 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corporation reported 0% in Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT). Sg Americas Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT). Legal And General Group Inc Public Limited Com holds 0% in Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) or 5,505 shares. Deutsche Bancshares Ag accumulated 708,931 shares. Selz Capital Ltd Co accumulated 0.51% or 53,798 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And stated it has 0% in Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT). Moreover, Swiss Bancshares has 0% invested in Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT). Wellington Grp Inc Llp reported 540,910 shares stake.

Benefitfocus, Inc. provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, and brokers in the United States. The company has market cap of $828.55 million. It operates through Employer and Carrier divisions. It currently has negative earnings. The company's products for insurance carriers include Marketplaces, which are online shopping environments; eEnrollment that provides online enrollment for benefits; eBilling, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; eExchange, a solution for communication; eSales for carriers and brokers to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for products; and Core & Advanced Analytics, a data analytics solution.