Benefitfocus (BNFT) Stock Value Declined While Frontier Capital Management Co Has Boosted Holding; Cardinal Capital Management Maintains Holding in Bank Of Montreal (BMO)

Frontier Capital Management Co Llc increased its stake in Benefitfocus Inc. (BNFT) by 41.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Frontier Capital Management Co Llc bought 483,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 37.18% . The institutional investor held 1.64M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $81.06M, up from 1.15M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co Llc who had been investing in Benefitfocus Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $798.24 million market cap company. The stock decreased 6.53% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $24.25. About 709,522 shares traded or 70.23% up from the average. Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) has declined 17.93% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.93% the S&P500. Some Historical BNFT News: 15/05/2018 – Benefitfocus Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 18/05/2018 – Benefitfocus Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – Fintel Insider Selling Report: Cadence Bancorporation (CADE), Benefitfocus, Inc. (BNFT), And Others; 03/05/2018 – BENEFITFOCUS SEES 2Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 38C TO 44C, EST. LOSS/SHR 18C; 03/05/2018 – BENEFITFOCUS 1Q REV. $62.4M, EST. $58.5M; 24/04/2018 – Benefitfocus Extends Stk Ownership to All Employees; 14/03/2018 – BENEFITFOCUS 4Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 6C, EST. LOSS/SHR 6C; 03/05/2018 – Benefitfocus 1Q Rev $62.4M; 03/05/2018 – BENEFITFOCUS INC BNFT.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR LOSS $0.54 TO $0.79; 22/04/2018 – DJ Benefitfocus Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BNFT)

Cardinal Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Bank Of Montreal (BMO) by 0.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cardinal Capital Management Inc bought 4,703 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.85% . The institutional investor held 710,041 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $53.13 million, up from 705,338 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Bank Of Montreal for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $70.6. About 261,072 shares traded. Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) has declined 6.24% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BMO News: 05/04/2018 – BMO CEO COMMENTS TO MEDIA AFTER ANNUAL MEETING; 05/04/2018 – BMO SEEING SOME DEPARTURE OF CAPITAL AFTER U.S. TAX REFORM: CEO; 04/05/2018 – FMC CORP FMC.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $100 FROM $95; 09/05/2018 – CLEARWATER SEAFOODS INC CLR.TO : BMO RAISES TO C$4.50 FROM C$3.75; 28/03/2018 – PERSEUS MINING LTD PRU.AX : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO A$0.70 FROM A$0.50; 09/05/2018 – PENUMBRA INC PEN.N : BMO RAISES TO $140 FROM $115; 01/05/2018 – BMO: KGS-Alpha is Fixed-Income Broker-Dealer Specializing in U.S. Mortgage-, Asset-Backed Securities; 09/05/2018 – STEP ENERGY SERVICES LTD STEP.TO : BMO RAISES TO C$15 FROM C$13; 28/03/2018 – BMO’S FLYNN COMMENTS ON $2B MORTGAGE PORTFOLIO PURCHASE IN U.S; 25/04/2018 – GRAPHIC PACKAGING HOLDING CO GPK.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $18 FROM $17

Investors sentiment increased to 2.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.04, from 1.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold BNFT shares while 17 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 31.26 million shares or 15.52% more from 27.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quantbot Limited Partnership holds 6,709 shares. Prescott Group Inc Cap Llc owns 65,195 shares. Telemark Asset Mngmt Limited Company reported 1.25% stake. Moody Bancorp Tru Division reported 0% in Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT). Spark Management Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.08% invested in Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT). Verition Fund Management Limited Liability Com reported 0.1% in Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT). D E Shaw And Communication stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT). Hound Prtn Limited Co invested 0.2% in Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT). Moreover, Wells Fargo And Mn has 0% invested in Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) for 191,562 shares. 514,125 are owned by Arrowmark Colorado Hldg Ltd Liability Corporation. Raymond James Financial Ser Advisors holds 0% or 4,320 shares in its portfolio. Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 337,922 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 14,410 shares. Raymond James Trust Na reported 12,079 shares. Aperio Gp Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) for 16,407 shares.

Frontier Capital Management Co Llc, which manages about $14.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pacific Biosciences Of California Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) by 67,881 shares to 977,464 shares, valued at $7.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) by 47,092 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.24M shares, and cut its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM).