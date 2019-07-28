Benefitfocus (BNFT) Shareholder Federated Investors Increased Its Position; As Nabors Industries LTD (NBR) Stock Rose, Covalent Partners Has Lifted Holding by $1.04 Million

Federated Investors Inc increased its stake in Benefitfocus Inc (BNFT) by 6.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Federated Investors Inc bought 11,157 shares as the company’s stock declined 44.56% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 189,474 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.38M, up from 178,317 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Federated Investors Inc who had been investing in Benefitfocus Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $853.60 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $26.24. About 184,031 shares traded. Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) has declined 5.76% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.19% the S&P500. Some Historical BNFT News: 03/05/2018 – BENEFITFOCUS SEES 2Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 38C TO 44C, EST. LOSS/SHR 18C; 14/03/2018 – BENEFITFOCUS INC BNFT.O FY2018 REV VIEW $279.8 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/03/2018 – Benefitfocus Launches BenefitsPlace™ to Unify the U.S. Employee Benefits Industry; 03/05/2018 – Benefitfocus Sees 2Q Rev $55.5M-$57.5M; 03/05/2018 – Benefitfocus 1Q Rev $62.4M; 14/03/2018 – Benefitfocus 4Q Rev $66.8M; 20/03/2018 – Benefitfocus Delivers 123% ROI for ASRC, Nucleus Research Finds; 03/05/2018 – BENEFITFOCUS 1Q REV. $62.4M, EST. $58.5M; 03/05/2018 – Benefitfocus 1Q Loss/Shr 44c; 04/05/2018 – Benefitfocus Data Shows Employers in Education, Health Care, Manufacturing and Retail Continue to Shift More Health Insurance C

Covalent Partners Llc increased its stake in Nabors Industries Ltd (NBR) by 163.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covalent Partners Llc bought 345,680 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.62% with the market. The hedge fund held 556,480 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.91M, up from 210,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covalent Partners Llc who had been investing in Nabors Industries Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $798.94M market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $2.2. About 10.43M shares traded. Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) has declined 53.42% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.85% the S&P500. Some Historical NBR News: 10/05/2018 – Nabors Announces Pricing of Common Shrs and Mandatory Convertible Preferred Shrs; 01/05/2018 – NABORS 1Q RESULTS INCL. 2C CHARGES, 15C TAX EXPENSE; 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Investment Group Buys New 1.9% Position in Nabors; 22/03/2018 – NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD NBR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $9.5 FROM $8.5; 07/03/2018 – Richland Source: AU grad Nabors becomes interim director of Mansfield Symphony Chorus; 01/05/2018 – Nabors 1Q Loss/Shr 46c; 01/05/2018 – NABORS 1Q OPER REV. $734M, EST. $757.2M; 05/03/2018 Nabors Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Nabors 1Q Cont Ops Loss/Shr 46c; 27/03/2018 – ARAMCO, NABORS SIGN CONTRACT FOR ONSHORE DRILLING

More notable recent Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Public & Private Oil & Gas Companies Scheduled for The Oil & Gas Conference® Represent $158 Billion in Energy Industry Market Capitalization – PRNewswire” on July 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Nabors Industries Ltd. (NBR) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Be Part Of Your Income Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” on May 21, 2019. More interesting news about Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Oilfield service firms see grim outlook ahead – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “6 Energy Stocks Spilling Lower – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold NBR shares while 75 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 291.67 million shares or 3.69% less from 302.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 231,418 shares stake. Valley Natl Advisers owns 50 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Bluemountain Capital Mngmt Lc reported 54,100 shares. Group One Trading Lp accumulated 90,638 shares. Eagle Glob Ltd Co reported 0% of its portfolio in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR). Wetherby Asset reported 25,332 shares stake. Fifth Third Natl Bank reported 1,985 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Raymond James accumulated 0% or 128,783 shares. Fiera Capital holds 11,461 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Prudential Financial stated it has 511,251 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bridgeway Capital reported 1.05 million shares. Credit Invs Lc reported 315,774 shares. Amalgamated Bank has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR). Bessemer Group owns 292 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Pitcairn Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) for 18,446 shares.

Since June 14, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $359,065 activity.

Covalent Partners Llc, which manages about $968.54M and $52.49 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Superior Energy Svcs Inc (NYSE:SPN) by 89,060 shares to 366,540 shares, valued at $1.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Keane Group Inc by 68,566 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 538,044 shares, and cut its stake in Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.04, from 1.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold BNFT shares while 17 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 31.26 million shares or 15.52% more from 27.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Inc holds 2.61M shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Artisan Partners Partnership reported 0.12% stake. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas, Illinois-based fund reported 16,145 shares. Credit Suisse Ag, Switzerland-based fund reported 746,849 shares. The New York-based Bamco Inc New York has invested 0.86% in Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT). Selz Capital Limited Liability reported 0.51% in Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT). Manufacturers Life Insur The has 0% invested in Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) for 18,583 shares. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada invested 0% of its portfolio in Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT). 108,611 are owned by Bank & Trust Of Mellon. Laurion Management LP reported 254,696 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Axa has 0% invested in Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) for 5,000 shares. Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT). Prescott Gp Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 0.66% or 65,195 shares. Sei Invs Comm has 0.02% invested in Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT). Metropolitan Life Insur Co reported 0.02% stake.

Since March 5, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $152.33 million activity.